Pitmedden mum to open new barber in the village

A brand new barber shop is set to open in Pitmedden, giving locals much easier access to their grooming needs.

Cara Ross will launch Ultrafades on Oldmeldrum Road on Sunday, November 3.

The 28-year-old, originally from Tarves, was keen to step into a new career so she went about achieving her qualifications at Mr Dun Barber School.

Mum to Joshua, 2, Cara struggled to balance her work as an autism support worker with childcare.

Hair styling runs in the family, with Mum Sarah Walker running Nethermill Hair Salon.

Cara said “I separated from my husband, and I decided that I needed a new career for me and my son’s sake.

“I couldn’t source the childcare to work as much as I needed to financially.

“My training was 4 months long, and then planned to work out of my mum’s salon.

“Then the Udny Community Trust Group offered me a space in Pitmedden.

Pitmedden set for its own barber shop

“We’ve had such a great response already, so many people are interested in getting booked in.

“There’s not really a barber shop nearby Pitmedden apart from in Ellon, so it should be great.

“There are already a lot of hair places for women, so it will be nice to create a bespoke old-school barber shop for men.”

It’s not just fades on offer, with services that will appeal to older generations as well.

Cara said “I know a lot of the older gents are looking forward to it.

“Many can’t get through to Ellon for a cut, and I’ll be offering cut-throat razor shaves as I’m keen to promote to the older generation as well.”

New barbers to open on Oldmeldrum Road

Despite hairdressing being in the blood for Cara, she wasn’t immediately drawn to it, saying:”My mum has won awards for her styling, but it had never appealed to me.

“I now absolutely love barbering, not just the cutting of hair, but the banter and chat that you get with people in the chair.

“Upstairs there’s going to be a seating area for people to come in.

“Even if they just want a yap and a coffee they’re welcome.”

The new business owner already has hopes to take the venture to further heights.

Cara said: “First of all, I’d love to get more barbers into the shop. I’d also be really keen to get a tattoo artist in.”

Those looking to book a cut with Cara can do so here.