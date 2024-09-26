Pitmedden mum to open new barber in the village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitmedden mum to open new barber in the village

28-year-old Cara has completed her training and is ready to launch her own business.

Cara is looking forward to having her own shop. Image: Cara Ross.
Cara is looking forward to having her own shop. Image: Cara Ross.
By Jamie Sinclair

A brand new barber shop is set to open in Pitmedden, giving locals much easier access to their grooming needs.

Cara Ross will launch Ultrafades on Oldmeldrum Road on Sunday, November 3.

The 28-year-old, originally from Tarves, was keen to step into a new career so she went about achieving her qualifications at Mr Dun Barber School.

Mum to Joshua, 2, Cara struggled to balance her work as an autism support worker with childcare.

The shop will be based on Oldmeldrum Road. Image: Chris Cromar.

Hair styling runs in the family, with Mum Sarah Walker running Nethermill Hair Salon.

Cara said “I separated from my husband,  and I decided that I needed a new career for me and my son’s sake.

“I couldn’t source the childcare to work as much as I needed to financially.

“My training was 4 months long, and then planned to work out of my mum’s salon.

“Then the Udny Community Trust Group offered me a space in Pitmedden.

Pitmedden set for its own barber shop

“We’ve had such a great response already, so many people are interested in getting booked in.

“There’s not really a barber shop nearby Pitmedden apart from in Ellon, so it should be great.

“There are already a lot of hair places for women, so it will be nice to create a bespoke old-school barber shop for men.”

It’s not just fades on offer, with services that will appeal to older generations as well.

Cara said “I know a lot of the older gents are looking forward to it.

“Many can’t get through to Ellon for a cut, and I’ll be offering cut-throat razor shaves as I’m keen to promote to the older generation as well.”

Cara got her qualifications from Mr Dun barber school. Image: Cara Ross.

New barbers to open on Oldmeldrum Road

Despite hairdressing being in the blood for Cara, she wasn’t immediately drawn to it, saying:”My mum has won awards for her styling, but it had never appealed to me.

“I now absolutely love barbering, not just the cutting of hair, but the banter and chat that you get with people in the chair.

“Upstairs there’s going to be a seating area for people to come in.

“Even if they just want a yap and a coffee they’re welcome.”

The new business owner already has hopes to take the venture to further heights.

Cara said: “First of all, I’d love to get more barbers into the shop. I’d also be really keen to get a tattoo artist in.”

Those looking to book a cut with Cara can do so here.

