Boxing: Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland to defend Celtic belt in fight set to be British and Commonwealth title-eliminator

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland has vowed his Celtic belt defence will be the next step to securing a British and Commonwealth title shot.

Sutherland will defend his Celtic super-welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson at The Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 30.

The all-North fight will also be a Commonwealth title-eliminator.

Promoters are awaiting confirmation from the British Boxing Board of Control of the fight also being a final British title eliminator.

Two-weight Scottish champion Wilkinson, of Hopeman, Moray, trains in Aberdeen and is a former sparring partner of Sutherland.

The British and Commonwealth super-welterweight titles are both up for grabs when Sam Gilley faces Louis Greene at York Hall, London on October 18.

Gilley currently holds the Commonwealth belt and the British title is vacant.

Kent boxer Greene won the Commonwealth title when stopping Sutherland at the Beach Ballroom in November 2022 – the only defeat of the Aberdonian’s career.

However, Greene lost the Commonwealth belt to Gilley in October last year.

Sutherland, who has 18 wins and just one defeat, is determined to overcome Wilkinson to set up showdown with the winner of the Gilley-Greene rematch.

The 25-year-old said: “I have to get past Fraser first and then move onto the British title after that.

“I have my eyes on the British title and also the Commonwealth.

“Whether it is against Sam Gilley or a rematch with Louis Greene, either way it is a big, big fight with huge belts involved.

“I will be calling out whoever wins that fight between Greene and Gilley when both belts are up.

“I just have to defend this Celtic title to get myself right into position to take on whoever wins between Greene and Gilley.

“This is my opportunity and it is unfortunate for Fraser that I will have to deal with him.”

Former sparring partners clash

Sutherland claimed the Celtic title with a ninth-round stoppage of defending champion Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom in May this year.

Wilkinson and Sutherland are former sparring partners having both trained at the Granite City gym in Aberdeen.

Sutherland, who now trains in Glasgow, said: “Sparring is big gloves and head guards.

“Just wait until it’s small gloves, no headguards and the Beach Ballroom is sold out – then we will see how it goes.”

Challenger Wilkinson ‘very confident’

In 202, title-challenger Wilkinson flew to Mexico to train at the Julian Magdaleno gym in Mexico which produced legend Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

During his time in Guadalajara, 23-year-old southpaw Wilkinson worked with Jose “Chepo” Reynoso, the trainer of Canelo.

Wilkinson, 23, won the Scottish middleweight title in May this year with a ninth-round stoppage of Ben McGivern.

It was Wilkinson’s second national title, after he previously won the Scottish super-welterweight title in 2022.

Wilkinson said: “I’m excited for this fight and this is what I’ve been dreaming of for the last four years.

“I’m very confident.

“I want to be Celtic champion by the traditional route as I have two Scottish titles.

“This will be a barnstormer of a fight and I think the whole of Scotland should be excited for it.

“Dean and I are former sparring partners and have done training camps before.

“When I first came into the gym, Davie (McAllister, trainer) and myself agreed we would only take fights if we are confident we can win them.

“We are a confident camp.”

The Celtic title fight and undercard will be delivered by Northern Sporting Club and Kynoch Boxing Promotion.

Davie McAllister, of Northern Sporting Club, said: “I wouldn’t have been comfortable having the two of them fighting for anything less than eliminators for the bigger titles.

“The winner will get the chance to fight for the Commonwealth and hopefully British title.”

Gregor McPherson’s ring return

The undercard will feature two undefeated boxers going head to head as Dingwall super-welterweight Ben Bartlett (8-0) faces Rico Marinovic (3-0) from Glasgow.

Also boxing are Evanton boxer Aidan Williamson (9-0) and Shell MacDonald.

Undefeated Aberdeen lightweight Gregor McPherson (6-0) will make his comeback after recently suffering a collapsed lung that required emergency surgery.

McPherson, 20, said: “I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring after the recent injury.

“Training has started and is going well.

“It is six weeks since I was released from hospital.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to doing what I do best.”