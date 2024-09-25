Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision

A video of an Aberdeen oil worker and councillor celebrating the news that the Granite City will be the base of GB Energy has gone viral.

Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali, who represents Bridge of Don, was captured out of his seat and throwing his arms in the air at the Labour party conference in Liverpool yesterday after the decision was made.

During his first party conference as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer said the new investment body and publicly-owned energy generation company “could only really ever be based in one place in Scotland”.

Sir Keir also praised the “talents and skills of the working people of the Granite City” during his announcement.

The decision came weeks after it was widely reported that GB Energy would be based in the north-east.

Speaking to The P&J from Liverpool, Councillor Ali said: “It was good to hear it come from Starmer.

“Now we know it’s going to happen.”

An oil and gas worker himself, the Labour councillor believes it will be “excellent” for the economy and workers, especially as the industry transitions to “cleaner energy”.

Told prime minister: ‘Aberdeen needs to be the town’

He and his party colleagues have been “pushing pretty hard” to get Labour bigwigs, including Sir Keir, to base GB Energy – which will be backed by £8.3 billion of funds during this parliament – in the Granite City.

“We’ve said to him, ‘Aberdeen needs to be the town’.”

Councillor Ali – celebrating being elected in 2022 – was celebrating again yesterday. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

As a Bridge of Don councillor, does he think the suburb should be the location of GB Energy’s headquarters?

“I don’t mind as long as it was in Aberdeen. In many ways, I think the city centre is better because it’s more accessible.

“It’s the centre of town and it will add more gravitas to Aberdeen city centre.”

