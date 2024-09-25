Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision

The video of the councillor has gone viral after Keir Starmer delivered the news.

A video of Aberdeen councillor Nurul Hoque Ali celebrating the announcement Aberdeen will be home to GB Energy has went viral. Image: Dan Martin/Twitter.
By Chris Cromar

A video of an Aberdeen oil worker and councillor celebrating the news that the Granite City will be the base of GB Energy has gone viral.

Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali, who represents Bridge of Don, was captured out of his seat and throwing his arms in the air at the Labour party conference in Liverpool yesterday after the decision was made.

During his first party conference as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer said the new investment body and publicly-owned energy generation company “could only really ever be based in one place in Scotland”.

Sir Keir also praised the “talents and skills of the working people of the Granite City” during his announcement.

Sir Keir Starmer.
The prime minister made the announcement yesterday. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

The video can be watched here

The decision came weeks after it was widely reported that GB Energy would be based in the north-east.

Speaking to The P&J from Liverpool, Councillor Ali said: “It was good to hear it come from Starmer.

“Now we know it’s going to happen.”

An oil and gas worker himself, the Labour councillor believes it will be “excellent” for the economy and workers, especially as the industry transitions to “cleaner energy”.

Told prime minister: ‘Aberdeen needs to be the town’

He and his party colleagues have been “pushing pretty hard” to get Labour bigwigs, including Sir Keir, to base GB Energy – which will be backed by £8.3 billion of funds during this parliament – in the Granite City.

“We’ve said to him, ‘Aberdeen needs to be the town’.”Nurul Hoque Ali.

Councillor Ali – celebrating being elected in 2022 – was celebrating again yesterday. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

As a Bridge of Don councillor, does he think the suburb should be the location of GB Energy’s headquarters?

“I don’t mind as long as it was in Aberdeen. In many ways, I think the city centre is better because it’s more accessible.

“It’s the centre of town and it will add more gravitas to Aberdeen city centre.”

