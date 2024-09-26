Young Pitmedden woman who ‘lit up every room’ loses cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Young Pitmedden woman who ‘lit up every room’ loses cancer battle

Stevi Ball was just four days into a dream holiday to Australia when she received the life-changing diagnosis.

By Ellie Milne
Stevi Ball
Stevi Ball's friends are raising money for Young Lives vs Cancer in her memory. Images: Supplied.

Three friends from Ellon have paid tribute to a special friend, colleague and the “most amazing person” following her death from cancer.

Hannah Dixon, Eillish Lewis and Craig Morgan met Stevi Ball while working at Zanres in Ellon in 2021, with Stevi taking the younger employees under her wing.

“She was always there when we needed her,” Hannah shared.

“No matter what was happening, she always had a smile on her face.

“She’d always make time for everyone else and put them before herself – she made such a big difference to all of us without even realising it.”

Stevi Ball ‘lit up every room’

Stevi, from Pitmedden, was only 21 when she was diagnosed with a stage 3A dysgerminoma tumour in September 2022.

She and her boyfriend, Connor, were four days into a dream holiday to Australia when she received the life-changing news.

Stevi Ball and Connor selfie
Stevi and her boyfriend, Connor. Image: Supplied.

“They had to extend their trip until Stevi was able to fly home,” Hannah said.

“She started her treatment in Australia before coming back to Aberdeen. She also had to travel to London a lot because it was a rare form of cancer.”

She underwent a number of surgeries and treatments but experienced “significant growth” in the tumours earlier this year.

Stevi died on August 27, just 12 days after celebrating her 23rd birthday.

“She was just the most amazing person,” Hannah said. “I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to have her in my life.

“We’ll never forget everything she did for us. She showed us how to live our lives to the fullest and make the most of every moment.”

“She was beautiful inside and out and lit up every room.”

Raing money for Young Lives vs Cancer

Stevi Ball
Stevi Ball’s friends said she was beautiful inside and out. Image: Supplied.

Now, her friends have decided to take on a 100-mile walking challenge to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer which was Stevi’s chosen charity.

The trio are also getting jumpers made to spread awareness of the charity while they walk with a QR code so people can donate on the go.

“We never got to say how thankful we were so we just wanted to give a little back,” Hannah added.

“We can’t give it to her but we can help her chosen charity. We don’t want to see other young people go through what Stevi went through.”

Hannah, Eillish and Craig will be joined by other friends as they walk 100 miles over the next month.

Donations to Young Lives vs Cancer can be made via their GoFundMe page.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mehrdad Esmaeili sexually assaulted the girl at Northfield Swimming Pool. Image: Bryan Rutherford/DC Thomson
Pervert jailed for swimming pool sex assault on girl, 12 - and can no…
Fiona McIntyre, from the Greyhope Bay Ltd charity. is one of the leading lights behind the campaign to secure "a bright new future for Torry Battery" under the handover
Torry Battery to be handed over to dolphin-spotting charity for £1 a year amid…
Homebase in Inverurie
Sainsbury's wants to take over Inverurie Homebase without need for planning hurdle
To go with story by Alistair Munro. New information put out on Alistair Wilson murder in Nairn Picture shows; Alistair Wilson family. Nairn. Courtesy Supplied Police Scotland Date; Unknown
‘Our family is still being kept in the dark’: The Wilson family’s full statement
Breaking news image
Peterhead street cordoned off amidst ongoing incident
The property was recently put on the market. Image: Savills
Aberdeen racing driver puts 'superb' home on the market for £740,000
Irene with her family around the motorcycle with 80 birthday balloons in the background.
Kintore woman's 80th birthday wish comes true with motorcycle side ride
Aberdeen's Bridge Street bus gate.
Aberdeen bus gates poised to STAY as scrapping any 'might annoy drivers'
8
Whiterashes
Car and tractor collide on A947 near Whiterashes
Playing football will be one of the things Adam "will miss the most", say family. Image: Facebook
Young Banff goalkeeper injured in crash turns 18 in hospital - as family thank…

Conversation