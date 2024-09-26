Young Pitmedden woman who ‘lit up every room’ loses cancer battle

Three friends from Ellon have paid tribute to a special friend, colleague and the “most amazing person” following her death from cancer.

Hannah Dixon, Eillish Lewis and Craig Morgan met Stevi Ball while working at Zanres in Ellon in 2021, with Stevi taking the younger employees under her wing.

“She was always there when we needed her,” Hannah shared.

“No matter what was happening, she always had a smile on her face.

“She’d always make time for everyone else and put them before herself – she made such a big difference to all of us without even realising it.”

Stevi Ball ‘lit up every room’

Stevi, from Pitmedden, was only 21 when she was diagnosed with a stage 3A dysgerminoma tumour in September 2022.

She and her boyfriend, Connor, were four days into a dream holiday to Australia when she received the life-changing news.

“They had to extend their trip until Stevi was able to fly home,” Hannah said.

“She started her treatment in Australia before coming back to Aberdeen. She also had to travel to London a lot because it was a rare form of cancer.”

She underwent a number of surgeries and treatments but experienced “significant growth” in the tumours earlier this year.

Stevi died on August 27, just 12 days after celebrating her 23rd birthday.

“She was just the most amazing person,” Hannah said. “I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to have her in my life.

“We’ll never forget everything she did for us. She showed us how to live our lives to the fullest and make the most of every moment.”

“She was beautiful inside and out and lit up every room.”

Raing money for Young Lives vs Cancer

Now, her friends have decided to take on a 100-mile walking challenge to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer which was Stevi’s chosen charity.

The trio are also getting jumpers made to spread awareness of the charity while they walk with a QR code so people can donate on the go.

“We never got to say how thankful we were so we just wanted to give a little back,” Hannah added.

“We can’t give it to her but we can help her chosen charity. We don’t want to see other young people go through what Stevi went through.”

Hannah, Eillish and Craig will be joined by other friends as they walk 100 miles over the next month.

Donations to Young Lives vs Cancer can be made via their GoFundMe page.