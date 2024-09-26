Cash-strapped Moray Council rules out new bus for Findhorn and Kinloss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Cash-strapped Moray Council rules out new bus for Findhorn and Kinloss

Moray Council will not introduce a replacement bus connecting Findhorn and Kinloss with Forres. Stagecoach stopped running their service between the communities in August.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
M.connect bus
No m.connect bus service will be introduces between Findhorn and Forres to replace the one axed by Stagecoach in August. But councillors are working to find a solution. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Findhorn and Kinloss residents hoping for a replacement bus after their service was chopped last month have been dealt a fresh blow as hard-up Moray Council confirmed they don’t have the cash to help.

Stagecoach stopped running their service between the communities in August.

There were proposals for the route to be included in the extension of the m.connect bus service which is run by the local authority.

How much would it cost?

But it would cost £32,000 to include it in phase two of the Moray Growth Deal bus revolution project, and there is no funding available.

At a meeting on Wednesday council leader Kathleen Robertson acknowledged people in the area would be disappointed.

But she gave assurances she and the other Forres councillors were working together to try and resolve the issue.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson feels she has no option but agree a 100% council tax increase on second homes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robetson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Could help be at hand for Findhorn bus users?

And Ms Robertson told the meeting early discussions with the Finderne Development Trust have proved positive.

The group has recently launched a community bus service that goes from Logie to Forres and back.

Ms Robertson said: “They are giving no commitments, but they are very willing to have a conversation with the community within Findhorn.

“Hopefully we can progress this … to see if there’s any mileage in bringing the two communities together.”

‘We will do anything to find a way forward’

Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain felt it was very difficult for the council to “fill the gap” left when the service was withdrawn.

He said: “I think it’s important our Findhorn, Kinloss and Forres people understand we will do anything we can to ensure we can find a way forward.”

Conservative Councillor for Forres Paul McBain.

What about the Ministry of Defence?

At a previous meeting it was agreed that Ms Robertson write to Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop outlining issues involved with running rural bus services.

And a letter was also sent to the Ministry of Defence seeking assistance with a temporary service.

A meeting will now take place in October with council representatives and the officer commanding 39 Engineer Regiment, based at Kinloss, to discuss the issue.

M.connect minibus

Stagecoach axed its route connecting Findhorn and Kinloss with Forres on the grounds it is not commercially viable.

And there is only a morning and evening peak time service between Findhorn and Kinloss with Elgin, instead of an hourly bus between 7am and 5.30pm.

People in the area can still use the existing m.connect on demand service to arrange door-to-door transport.

Shocking 10% council tax hike warning for Moray as ‘drastic decisions’ needed to balance books

More from Moray

Yellow car parked on kerb.
The ONLY two pavements you can legally park on in Elgin
Hundreds of locals have signed a petition to save their park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin kids left in tears as playpark gets 'torn apart'
Graphic of Moray Council HQ and a council tax bill.
Shocking 10% council tax hike warning for Moray as 'drastic decisions' needed to balance…
2
Gulls in the air above cyclist in Doocot Park in Elgin.
Elgin seagull cull the 'only option' as costly efforts to deal with problem make…
Archie Macrae pictured has taken the plunge to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a 17-year-old from Elgin has taken the plunge to set up first business
The B9111 junction of the A96/ Supplied by Google Street View
US national caused A96 crash that left two seriously injured
Elgin Sheriff court
Four appear in court accused of endangering life of teen after weekend incident in…
Caitlin Smart outside Rothiemay Primary School.
Why just ONE pupil less at rural Moray primary school is having a big…
View looking down Forres High Street.
Four to appear in court after teen stabbed in Forres as police investigate 'attempted…
(Left)  New Head of the Elgin office Scott Dunbar pictured at the firm's new headquarters with Craig MacPherson(right), who has led the Elgin office for the last 15 years.
Why Johnston Carmichael has swapped the town centre for Elgin Business Park

Conversation