Hill of Fare wind farm developers say turbine plans will IMPROVE Banchory beauty spot

Wind farm developers say their plans for a 16-turbine site near Banchory will improve the beauty spot.

RES Renewables wants to erect a complex at Hill of Fare, between the Deeside town and Sauchen.

The blades would reach up to 200m, which has led to them being described as “like something from a sci-fi horror film”.

However, ahead of an important vote on the scheme, RES has issued a last-ditch plea for Aberdeenshire Council to change its stance and get behind it.

What’s the latest with the Hill of Fare wind farm plan?

The controversial plans have already been debated by local committees, but Aberdeenshire Council is due to reach its formal verdict on Thursday, October 3.

Ultimately, it’s the Scottish Government who will decide on the proposals, but the local authority’s input will be considered – and at the moment, officials have a dim view.

The council chiefs are urging elected members to side with the various campaigners opposing the Hill of Fare development.

However, RES argue that the council could be costing the area a £156 million economic boost if the plans end up being rejected.

A CGI video of the proposed wind farm made by one of the opponents:

Why should wind farm near Banchory go ahead?

RES listed various benefits to the north-east should the plans proceed, with 230 jobs during the construction phase.

A spokesman argued that, if consented, the Hill of Fare scheme “would enhance the biodiversity of the area” with habitat management.

RES would also “improve access” to the hill via a public car park and additional tracks.

And the firm pledges to plough more than £26m into community projects over the wind farm’s lifespan.

RES: ‘We have listened to Hill of Fare feedback’

The renewables bosses pointed out that they had made some concessions as a result of talks with locals.

Instead of 17 turbines, as originally planned, they now propose building only 16.

And the height has been reduced from 250m to a maximum of 200m. Some will be 180m.

Gavin Shirley, RES’ senior development project manager for Hill of Fare, said “hundreds of hours” of work had gone into their efforts to “minimise impacts wherever possible”.

He added: “This wind farm comes forward at an important time for the north-east, which will help to lead the transition to renewables and will now host the UK Government’s flagship clean power company in Aberdeen.”

And what do council planning chiefs say?

Papers going before the meeting urge councillors to take a stand against the Hill of Fare wind farm.

Planning bosses say it would have an “unacceptable impact” on the historic Sunhoney and Christchurch stone circles.

There are also fears about the red kite population “from predicted collisions”.

Aberdeen International Airport has objected due to “impacts upon radar”, however discussions are under way to see if there could be a “technical solution” to this.

What is council’s final verdict on RES plans for Hill of Fare?

The report concludes: “The development would have an unacceptable significant adverse impact upon cultural heritage.

“The development would have an unacceptable significant adverse landscape

and visual impact.

“Insufficient information has been provided in respect of the ornithological

impact of the development.”

Members are shown a petition against the plans from local community councils, signed by 566 residents.

Ahead of the meeting, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett fumed that the development would “tarnish our countryside in Royal Deeside”.

And he urged the council to “send a strong message to the Scottish Government that communities across Aberdeenshire are against this scheme”.

