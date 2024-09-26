Hill of Fare wind farm developers say turbine plans will IMPROVE Banchory beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hill of Fare wind farm developers say turbine plans will IMPROVE Banchory beauty spot

The proposals for 200m turbines at the spot near Banchory have provoked fury across Aberdeenshire.

The Hill of Fare wind farm could "improve" the Aberdeenshire beauty spot with enhanced access and biodiversity, developers RES say.
By Ben Hendry

Wind farm developers say their plans for a 16-turbine site near Banchory will improve the beauty spot.

RES Renewables wants to erect a complex at Hill of Fare, between the Deeside town and Sauchen.

The blades would reach up to 200m, which has led to them being described as “like something from a sci-fi horror film”.

However, ahead of an important vote on the scheme, RES has issued a last-ditch plea for Aberdeenshire Council to change its stance and get behind it.

What’s the latest with the Hill of Fare wind farm plan?

The controversial plans have already been debated by local committees, but Aberdeenshire Council is due to reach its formal verdict on Thursday, October 3.

Ultimately, it’s the Scottish Government who will decide on the proposals, but the local authority’s input will be considered – and at the moment, officials have a dim view.

The cairn and trig pillar on the Hill of Fare. Image: Alan Rowan

The council chiefs are urging elected members to side with the various campaigners opposing the Hill of Fare development.

However, RES argue that the council could be costing the area a £156 million economic boost if the plans end up being rejected.

A CGI video of the proposed wind farm made by one of the opponents:

Why should wind farm near Banchory go ahead?

RES listed various benefits to the north-east should the plans proceed, with 230 jobs during the construction phase.

A spokesman argued that, if consented, the Hill of Fare scheme “would enhance the biodiversity of the area” with habitat management.

An artist’s impression of the proposed RES wind farm at Hill of Fare. Image: Tricker PR

RES would also “improve access” to the hill via a public car park and additional tracks.

And the firm pledges to plough more than £26m into community projects over the wind farm’s lifespan.

RES: ‘We have listened to Hill of Fare feedback’

The renewables bosses pointed out that they had made some concessions as a result of talks with locals.

Instead of 17 turbines, as originally planned, they now propose building only 16.

And the height has been reduced from 250m to a maximum of 200m. Some will be 180m.

Gavin Shirley, RES’ senior development project manager for Hill of Fare, said “hundreds of hours” of work had gone into their efforts to “minimise impacts wherever possible”.

He added: “This wind farm comes forward at an important time for the north-east, which will help to lead the transition to renewables and will now host the UK Government’s flagship clean power company in Aberdeen.”

And what do council planning chiefs say?

Papers going before the meeting urge councillors to take a stand against the Hill of Fare wind farm.

Planning bosses say it would have an “unacceptable impact” on the historic Sunhoney and Christchurch stone circles.

Sunhoney Stone Circle, Aberdeenshire

Do you think the council would be right to take a stand against the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

There are also fears about the red kite population “from predicted collisions”.

Aberdeen International Airport has objected due to “impacts upon radar”, however discussions are under way to see if there could be a “technical solution” to this.

What is council’s final verdict on RES plans for Hill of Fare?

The report concludes: “The development would have an unacceptable significant adverse impact upon cultural heritage.

“The development would have an unacceptable significant adverse landscape
and visual impact.

“Insufficient information has been provided in respect of the ornithological
impact of the development.”

Members are shown a petition against the plans from local community councils, signed by 566 residents.

Alexander Burnett MSP says the Hill of Fare plan could be the start of “the industrialisation of Royal Deeside”. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Ahead of the meeting, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett fumed that the development would “tarnish our countryside in Royal Deeside”.

And he urged the council to “send a strong message to the Scottish Government that communities across Aberdeenshire are against this scheme”.

‘They’re like something from a sci-fi horror movie’: Council takes a stand against ‘absolutely massive’ turbines at Hill of Fare near Banchory

