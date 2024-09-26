Plea to spare no expense on Aberdeenshire gritting – despite schools facing threat of cuts as cash runs dry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plea to spare no expense on Aberdeenshire gritting – despite schools facing threat of cuts as cash runs dry

Council leader Gillian Owen believes the predicted £3.5 million overspend is "manageable".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Ann Ross and an Aberdeenshire Council gritter.
Councillor Ann Ross has urged for Aberdeenshire Council to boost its winter fund. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Calls have been made to keep Aberdeenshire moving this winter despite fears a harsh cold snap could mean cash cuts to schools and other services.

Councillors met at Woodhill House today to discuss the local authority’s financial dilemma six months on from setting its budget.

At the moment, Aberdeenshire Council’s general fund, meaning the cash to be spent on essential work, is predicted to be facing an overspend of £3.5 million.

‘We need to keep rural roads open’

And previously, council leader Gillian Owen warned that a bad winter could come at a hefty price.

She told The Press and Journal that the local authority had stocks to deal with whatever comes, but no cash reserves to help as a back up.

But she today faced calls to divert funds from elsewhere to keep the roads gritted – no matter the consequences.

Banchory and Mid Deeside councillor Ann Ross begged council chiefs to top up the winter maintenance reserve pot to ensure the region can keep moving.

Councillor Ann Ross. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

She said: “We need to replenish those reserves because we don’t know what kind of winter we are going to have.

“We need to keep rural roads open so that everybody can go to and from work, school and health appointments.”

Aberdeenshire winter gritting: Where did the cash go?

However, infrastructure boss Alan Wood explained that a tough winter last year used up all the backup cash…

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of infrastructure Alan Wood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “Last year we had a particularly difficult winter – it was long, drawn out and required a lot of gritting.

“That put a pressure on the reserve and the decision was taken to fully utilise that and in the budget process, that wasn’t replenished.”

A snowplough on the B976 near Crathie. Image: Julia Sidell

Mr Wood hopes there will still be enough to cover some of the money that has since been lost from the reserve.

Council leader ‘confident’ cash woes can be addressed

But, council leader Gillian Owen believes the worrying financial position is “manageable” and can be addressed.

She told the chamber she was “confident” the gap could be filled with “careful spending” during the remainder of the year.

Aberdeenshire Council leader and councillor Gillian Owen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“Despite financial challenges the council takes pride in the services we deliver, working with communities to make sure they are what is important to them,” she added.

Aberdeenshire Council budget ‘unsustainable’

Meanwhile, opposition leader Gwyneth Petrie asked for a budget review to always take place mid-year to allow councillors to learn more about the financial state of play.

“The budget that was set back at the start of the year was almost unsustainable and built on assumptions that we had not see come to bear,” she argued.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“For example, for a number of years now we had budgeted on the basis of a tenant coming to Woodhill House but that hasn’t come to be.

“The reality of the financial situation that we are now in is that we must realise that such assumptions are no longer possible going forward.

“We can’t base our budgets on things that are going to cost us in a year.”

Conversation