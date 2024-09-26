‘I dream of the day cops call me to say they’ve caught my uncle’s killer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I dream of the day cops call me to say they’ve caught my uncle’s killer’

Alex McKay's uncle, taxi driver George Murdoch, was murdered in Aberdeen in 1983.

Alex McKay and wife Robina have been given new hope. Image: Derek Ironside/PA Wire
Alex McKay and wife Robina have been given new hope. Image: Derek Ironside/PA Wire
By Graham Fleming

Alex McKay dreams of the day when cops call him to say they have found the man who killed his uncle, George Murdoch.

Aberdeen taxi driver ‘Dod’ was only 58 when he was killed by a passenger on Pitfodels Station Road on September 29, 1983.

His murder is one of Police Scotland’s longest-running cold cases – and Detective Inspector James Callander revealed today that his team are as close as they ever have been to catching the culprit. 

At his home in Banchory alongside wife Robina, Alex spoke to The Press and Journal earlier after it was revealed that new DNA data should help police take “a step closer” in getting justice for Mr Murdoch’s family.

Alex said: “I dream about that day when DI Callander phones up to say ‘we’ve got him.

“I also think about looking up at my Uncle Dod and my aunt Jessie, and also my mum and dad, to say ‘we’ve done it’.”

DI James Callander, middle, has been leading the investigation – he is pictured with Alex McKay and Robina. Image: Derek Ironside/PA Wire

DNA breakthrough should hold key to finding George’s killer

Last year, Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team provided a crucial update in that advancements in forensic science had allowed officers to identify a DNA profile from the scene.

Today, they revealed that this profile has now been “further enhanced” to allow officers to search for anyone related to the DNA sample, known as familial DNA.

It means the national DNA database can be searched to identify potential close relatives of an individual when their own profile is not on the database.

Working with partners at the National Crime Agency (NCA), an initial list of 200 possible genetic matches to the profile from the scene have been compiled.

Officers will now attempt to contact these people to establish any family link.

Alex said this breakthrough has “re-sparked” his hopes of ever finding the culprit.

However, he’s under no illusion that the search is over – and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “My initial reaction to the news is ‘that’s great,’ it really is a quantum leap forward in the investigation.

Alex’s hope has been “re-sparked”. Image: Derek Ironside/PA Wire

“We have been going down a track so far, and it has been good and fruitful in terms of getting tips in.

“But, familial DNA is the second track.  This is about using science, and it’s off and running now and that’s amazing.

“But (this method) is not exclusive. The police are still working on tips from the first track.

“We don’t ever want that to stop, we are still looking for people to come forward.”

He continued: “I’m always hopeful.

“It wanes from time to time because it’s not like it happened recently – it was 41 years ago. But I always have faith.

“Somebody out there knows who it is and one of these days someone is going to come out and say something.”

George’s killer ‘may have passed away’

With the incident taking place over 41 years ago, police admit there is a chance the suspect has already passed away.

“But for us, closure takes precedence,” said Alex.

“If the individual is deceased, we are still determined to find out who it was, that certainly would help us and give us that closure.

“I can’t imagine the euphoric feeling that it would give us.”

Police investigate the murder of George Murdoch in 1983.

Police ‘more optimistic than ever’ – but it could take some time

Officers are now attempting to contact the 200 listed people to establish any family link.

DI James Callander, who leading the investigation, said the recent development takes his team “a significant step closer” to getting justice.

“If I’m honest I’m probably more optimistic now I’ve ever been,” he said.

“From our point of view the appeal doesn’t change from what it’s been over the years.

Detective Inspector James Callander says he’s “more optimistic than ever”. Image: Derek Ironside/PA Wire

“We would just urge anybody has any suspicion over family members to come forward.

“It’s really easy for us to eliminate them from the search if somebody comes forward, and it also gives them that peace of mind that the family member is not involved in the in the crime.

“The ask stays the same for us, get in touch if you’re any concerns.

“It’s a huge job that we’ve got here – it could take two months, it could take two years.

“But hopefully we get some closure for the family.

“The work starts now.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The fire started around 12pm. Image: North Esk Media
Vovem forced to close 'until further notice' after 'devastating' fire rips through kitchen
Councillor Ann Ross and an Aberdeenshire Council gritter.
Plea to spare no expense on Aberdeenshire gritting - despite schools facing threat of…
Project Director Ricky Saez spoke to The P&J about the numerous benefits the town could soon enjoy thanks to EGL2. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson/ SSEN
'There's nowhere better for it': What difference will major undersea cable project make to…
Victor Rae leaving court in 2011. Image: DC Thomson
Serial flasher exposed himself to women in Aberdeen woodland - again
Cara is looking forward to having her own shop. Image: Cara Ross.
Pitmedden mum to open new barber in the village
Jenna Innes in HMT foyer
From Bridge of Don to London and back: Homecoming Heathers star Jenna Innes loves…
A design image of the proposed Shell EV charging hub
Revealed: Demolished Shell HQ site in Aberdeen could become new all-EV charging hub
Fire rips through Vovem restaurant in Aberdeen city centre.
Casualty taken to hospital after fire rips through Vovem kitchen in Aberdeen
Fire engine and police van at Streamline Shipping
Man taken to hospital after 'incident' at Port of Aberdeen
A crucial DNA profile has now been further enhanced
Are you related to cheese wire killer? DNA breakthrough matches 200 people to George…

Conversation