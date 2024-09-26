Revealed: Demolished Shell HQ site in Aberdeen could become new all-EV charging hub

A section of the flattened site of Shell’s former headquarters in Aberdeen could be turned into a charging hub for electric vehicles.

This would be the firm’s first all-EV facility in Scotland, if the proposals are approved.

The Tullos site, which homed one of the city’s most distinctive buildings, has been reduced to rubble as diggers have torn down the last remnants of the iconic structure.

Shell bosses launched a £10 million scheme to demolish the mammoth landmark in the Altens Industrial Estate – and all of its other associated buildings on site – last year.

Their decision faced criticism from climate activists, who claimed that bulldozing a building of this size would cause serious harm to the environment.

But Aberdeen City Council later shot down such concerns, as experts said a range of measures will be taken to “avoid, remedy and mitigate” any impact.

And the energy giant pledged to transform the land left behind into something that would make a “positive change” in the area.

How would Shell bosses put the land left behind to good use?

Shell higher-ups have now revealed ambitious plans to erect an all-EV charging hub in the north end of the site.

If approved, it would feature 20 ultra-rapid charge points, with speeds of up to 300kW.

There would also be a convenience store and a car wash.

Bosses say this would not only cement their “visible presence” in Tullos, but also showcase their commitment to more environment friendly travel.

This is the first phase of their plans to put the 30-acre land to good use.

Shell’s senior vice president, Simon Roddy, said: “This is a key step in our vision to create a positive impact in the Tullos site.

“We are exploring options with potential partners, including the council and Energy Transition Zone Limited, on how the rest of the site could be used to benefit the city.”

