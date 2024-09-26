Revealed: Demolished Shell HQ site in Aberdeen could become new all-EV charging hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Demolished Shell HQ site in Aberdeen could become new all-EV charging hub

Bosses have submitted plans to redevelop the flattened Tullos site, building on their pledge to make a "positive impact" with the land.

By Denny Andonova
A design image of the proposed Shell EV charging hub
If approved, this would be Shell UK's first all-EV charging hub in Scotland. Image: Shell UK and Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A section of the flattened site of Shell’s former headquarters in Aberdeen could be turned into a charging hub for electric vehicles.

This would be the firm’s first all-EV facility in Scotland, if the proposals are approved.

The Tullos site, which homed one of the city’s most distinctive buildings, has been reduced to rubble as diggers have torn down the last remnants of the iconic structure.

Shell bosses launched a £10 million scheme to demolish the mammoth landmark in the Altens Industrial Estate – and all of its other associated buildings on site – last year.

Most of the massive development has already been cleared out. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Their decision faced criticism from climate activists, who claimed that bulldozing a building of this size would cause serious harm to the environment.

But Aberdeen City Council later shot down such concerns, as experts said a range of measures will be taken to “avoid, remedy and mitigate” any impact.

And the energy giant pledged to transform the land left behind into something that would make a “positive change” in the area.

The iconinc golden-windowed landmark is now almost gone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

How would Shell bosses put the land left behind to good use?

Shell higher-ups have now revealed ambitious plans to erect an all-EV charging hub in the north end of the site.

If approved, it would feature 20 ultra-rapid charge points, with speeds of up to 300kW.

There would also be a convenience store and a car wash.

Design image of how the proposed EV hub could look. Image: Shell.

Bosses say this would not only cement their “visible presence” in Tullos, but also showcase their commitment to more environment friendly travel.

This is the first phase of their plans to put the 30-acre land to good use.

Shell’s senior vice president, Simon Roddy, said: “This is a key step in our vision to create a positive impact in the Tullos site.

“We are exploring options with potential partners, including the council and Energy Transition Zone Limited, on how the rest of the site could be used to benefit the city.”

Conversation