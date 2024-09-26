John Swinney dodges claim chief constable ‘caught in a lie’ over handling of unsolved Nairn banker murder case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

John Swinney dodges claim chief constable ‘caught in a lie’ over handling of unsolved Nairn banker murder case

The Press and Journal’s exclusive report on Alistair Wilson’s family’s fury was put directly to the first minister in the Scottish Parliament.

By Justin Bowie & Bryan Rutherford
Murdered father-of-two Alistair Wilson, 30, left, and First Minister John Swinney, right. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson/PA
Murdered father-of-two Alistair Wilson, 30, left, and First Minister John Swinney, right. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson/PA

John Swinney was told to condemn police chief Jo Farrell’s “callous” handling of the botched investigation into Nairn banker Alistair Wilson’s murder.

Mr Wilson’s family were left furious this week when the under-fire chief constable said a new detective assigned to lead the case was “working now”, despite being on holiday.

The married father-of-two was shot dead by a lone gunman on his doorstep in Nairn on November 28, 2004.

Nearly 20 years on, not a single arrest has been made.

A “complete reinvestigation” has been ordered into the case after police angered the Wilsons by scrapping plans to arrest a suspect last May.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Wilson’s son Andrew, aged just four when his father died, told the Press and Journal Ms Farrell had been “caught in a lie” after her latest comments to the media.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross read out his statement during First Minister’s Questions, asking whether Mr Swinney agreed.

The first minister offered his sympathies to the Wilson family and shared his “frustration” that the case has not been solved.

Alistair with son Andrew.

The SNP leader “welcomed” that a fresh police probe has been ordered, but swerved any direct criticism of the chief constable.

He said: “Mr Ross will appreciate that the police operate with absolute operational independence from the government.

“It would be inappropriate of me to indicate any opinion on the stance taken by the chief constable.

Andrew Wilson was aged four when his father was killed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“It is a matter for the chief constable to address.

“Certainly the first minister should not be indicating to the chief constable what actions she should be taking with a live investigation.”

But Mr Ross, a Highlands and Islands MSP, claimed the Scottish Government was not powerless.

Police response ‘falls below any standard we should expect’

He told Mr Swinney: “The response from Police Scotland is one that clearly falls below any standard we should expect.

Andrew Wilson’s full statement read: “It remains a mystery to us, and we question why our family is still being kept in the dark while Jo Farrell is basking in the media spotlight as she talks of building bridges and providing confidence to our family.

“We don’t know whether Jo Farrell has been confused or perhaps even caught in a lie, but she has certainly failed to reassure us that she has a grip on this worsening situation.”

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell. Image: PA.

Mr Wilson’s widow Veronica, 53, said the family was told by a liaison officer on Tuesday that a replacement for the investigation had not been appointed.

She said she was “baffled” by Ms Farrell’s claim that a new team of detectives were busy with the case.

The Wilsons said on Saturday that their trust in the police leadership had been “eroded” due to a “lack of accountability”.

A police spokesperson told The Press and Journal: “The chief constable was referencing the Strategic Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Suzanne Chow, who was in contact with the family last week via family liaison officers.

“A Senior Investigating Officer has also been appointed and the wider team, which will take forward the reinvestigation, is being identified.

“The family have been kept updated on this work.”

Family had to chase police for updates

But Mr Wilson’s family further disputed the claims by Police Scotland.

They revealed that, although Family Liaison Officers contacted them last week, as the police claimed, they were not informed about Detective Chief Superintendent (DCS) Suzanne Chow’s involvement by the police at that time.

The Wilsons said DCS Chow’s role was only confirmed by the police to them during a phone call on Tuesday chasing Family Liaison Officers for an update.

However, it came after retired detective and TV personality Peter Bleksley had already posted about DCS Chow on social media platform X two days before.

A post by retired detective Peter Bleksley on social media platform X. Image: X/@PeterBleksley

In the coming months, the senior police figure responsible for all Major Crime Teams investigating murders across Scotland, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone will face disciplinary proceedings.

It follows serious matters raised by the Wilson family including one upheld complaint of misconduct by DCS Livingstone embroiled in events surrounding the aborted arrest.

More from Politics

Murdered father-of-two Alistair Wilson, 30, left, and First Minister John Swinney, right. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson/PA
Parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove on her death in Afghanistan –…
Murdered father-of-two Alistair Wilson, 30, left, and First Minister John Swinney, right. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson/PA
Douglas Ross' greatest hits and biggest flops as he makes final appearance as Tory…
Murdered father-of-two Alistair Wilson, 30, left, and First Minister John Swinney, right. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson/PA
Western Isles MP slams 'Dundee-centred’ Andrew Marr in row over Gaelic signs
2
Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali celebrating.
Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision
Murdered father-of-two Alistair Wilson, 30, left, and First Minister John Swinney, right. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson/PA
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target
Sir Keir Starmer.
Keir Starmer FINALLY confirms Aberdeen as headquarters for GB Energy
29
Murdered father-of-two Alistair Wilson, 30, left, and First Minister John Swinney, right. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson/PA
Aberdeen crisis charity boss says city doesn't realise level of deprivation that exists -…
2
Landslide on A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
Anger over years of A83 Rest and Be Thankful closures as John Swinney slated…
Murdered father-of-two Alistair Wilson, 30, left, and First Minister John Swinney, right. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson/PA
'Without democracy, we will never get independence': Inverness activists hold vigil decade on from…
6
Collage featuring Cooper Park, St Giles Centre and Junners.
The 7 HUGE Elgin regeneration projects now at risk as £38 million Levelling Up…