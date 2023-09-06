Council rules that Shell HQ demolition will have ‘no significant impact’ on environment

The demolition of the former Shell HQ would cause “no significant impact” on the environment, council experts say.

The energy giant revealed plans to knock down the mammoth Tullos landmark in July.

They claimed this was their only option to make good use of the site, as the size, state and age of the five-storey structure would make it hard to sell and repurpose.

The proposal outraged climate change activists, who claimed this would seriously harm the environment due to large amount of carbon emissions that would be released.

However, local authority experts have now addressed the eco concerns, saying the demolition would cause “no significant impact”.

They lauded the range of measures suggested to “avoid, remedy and mitigate” environmental impacts.

What exactly are the plans?

Shell bosses propose to demolish all five buildings at the former estate to create empty land ripe for redevelopment.

These include four office buildings, a nursery, a laboratory and various maintenance and security facilities – all of which are “disused or predominantly vacant”.

There is also a car park with nearly 1,500 spaces.

The demolition of the buildings would take around 12 months, and include the use of explosives or blasting if ultimately approved.

How will the Shell HQ demolition affect the environment?

Documents submitted by the oil giant say that while the demolition could have some impact on the environment in terms of noise, dust and contamination, none of it would be “significant”.

Plans to reuse 90% of the material from the demolition have also eased any fears about harm to the planet.

What are environmental activists saying?

Activists’ main concern is the large amount of carbon emissions the demolition of the building would result in.

In a letter addressed to Aberdeen City Council, they said the environmental impact assessment conducted for Shell has shown complete disregard to that.

Matt Clubb, owner of architectural design practice mwclubb, said: “There’s such a huge amount of emissions in buildings already that if we demolish and rebuild then we can forget our Net Zero targets.”

What is the council decision?

Although the overall demolition plan is yet to be decided, Aberdeen City Council has waved away the fears for the environment.

A new report states: “It has been concluded that there would be a low probability of significant impacts arising from the proposal.

“No long-lasting impacts have been identified other than the loss of a prominent, but unlisted building.

“It is considered unlikely that there would be a significant effect upon the environment.”