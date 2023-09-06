Council rules that Shell HQ demolition will have ‘no significant impact’ on environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council rules that Shell HQ demolition will have ‘no significant impact’ on environment

The report comes after climate change activists raised concerns over the plans.

By Denny Andonova
Shell HQ in Tullos
Bosses are proposing to demolish all five buildings at the Tullos site.

The demolition of the former Shell HQ would cause “no significant impact” on the environment, council experts say.

The energy giant revealed plans to knock down the mammoth Tullos landmark in July.

They claimed this was their only option to make good use of the site, as the size, state and age of the five-storey structure would make it hard to sell and repurpose.

The proposal outraged climate change activists, who claimed this would seriously harm the environment due to large amount of carbon emissions that would be released.

Shell’s Aberdeen Headquarters is prominent in the foreground on the western edge of East Tullos.

However, local authority experts have now addressed the eco concerns, saying the demolition would cause “no significant impact”.

They lauded the range of measures suggested to “avoid, remedy and mitigate” environmental impacts.

What exactly are the plans?

Shell bosses propose to demolish all five buildings at the former estate to create empty land ripe for redevelopment.

These include four office buildings, a nursery, a laboratory and various maintenance and security facilities – all of which are “disused or predominantly vacant”.

Shell HQ demolition site in Tullos, Aberdeen.
This shows the site earmarked for demolition. Image: Aecom.

There is also a car park with nearly 1,500 spaces.

The demolition of the buildings would take around 12 months, and include the use of explosives or blasting if ultimately approved.

How will the Shell HQ demolition affect the environment?

Documents submitted by the oil giant say that while the demolition could have some impact on the environment in terms of noise, dust and contamination, none of it would be “significant”.

Plans to reuse 90% of the material from the demolition have also eased any fears about harm to the planet.

The huge former Shell HQ in Altens, which was once hailed as the energy giant’s “nerve centre”, had been the home of hundreds of oil and gas workers for more than 40 years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What are environmental activists saying?

Activists’ main concern is the large amount of carbon emissions the demolition of the building would result in.

In a letter addressed to Aberdeen City Council, they said the environmental impact assessment conducted for Shell has shown complete disregard to that.

Matt Clubb
Matt Clubb was the one who drafter the objection letter. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Matt Clubb, owner of architectural design practice mwclubb, said: “There’s such a huge amount of emissions in buildings already that if we demolish and rebuild then we can forget our Net Zero targets.”

Do you share the concerns about flattening the huge building? Let us know in our comments section below

What is the council decision?

Although the overall demolition plan is yet to be decided, Aberdeen City Council has waved away the fears for the environment.

A new report states: “It has been concluded that there would be a low probability of significant impacts arising from the proposal.

“No long-lasting impacts have been identified other than the loss of a prominent, but unlisted building.

“It is considered unlikely that there would be a significant effect upon the environment.”

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking news image.
Harlaw Academy evacuated after reports of a 'strong smell of smoke'
Police launch appeal after man was assaulted at Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Assault of man in Aberdeen pub sparks police appeal
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
DNA on airbag catches out Aberdeen man who crashed car then reported it stolen
Big Manny's Team in front of a balloon banner
Big Mannys' Pizza named as Scottish finalist for restaurant of the year awards
The Northern Bar, George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Thug who punched man unconscious caught when he returned to bar to collect his…
Therapy dog Ruben with pupils Matthew Watson and Hugh Lumsden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Ruben the basset hound, Aboyne Academy's newest member of staff
antisocial behaviour Aberdeen
Fears problem drinkers could scare off Aberdeen cruise visitors
Jackie Stuart at Peterhead Prison Museum.
Tributes paid as warden at centre of infamous Peterhead Prison siege dies
Scotstown Road with a car.
Disruption expected on major Aberdeen route as roadworks to take place for three weeks
Pipers mark the return of SPE Offshore Europe to Aberdeen.
Offshore Europe: Aberdeen's top brass champion oil and gas on opening day

Conversation