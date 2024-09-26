From Bridge of Don to London and back: Homecoming Heathers star Jenna Innes loves performing at HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Bridge of Don to London and back: Homecoming Heathers star Jenna Innes loves performing at HMT

The 29-year-old actress visited the theatre as a child - now she's back and taking centre-stage.

By Ellie Milne

Sitting in the audience at His Majesty’s Theatre as a child made Jenna Innes completely fall in love with musical theatre

When she got the opportunity to step on to the stage herself at age eight for a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat she knew performing was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

The now 29-year-old threw herself into the local theatre scene joining Leading Lights, AYMT and a Stagecoach branch run by her uncle.

“I come from a musical family so from a very young age music was always being played in the house,” she said.

Jenna Innes
Jenna Innes grew up in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“My family would bring me to HMT and I fell in love with it.

“I didn’t realise you could do it as a job, I was like ‘oh I want to do that’. I joined some local drama groups and just never looked back.”

Jenna Innes returns to Aberdeen stage

Jenna, from Bridge of Don, made the big move down to London to train at the award-winning Musical Theatre Academy (MTA) at age 20.

The former Oldmachar Academy pupil went on to make her West End debut in Les Misérables before being cast as lead Veronica Sawyer in Heathers the Musical.

The wickedly funny show, based on the 1989 film of the same name, follows “nobody” Veronica when she joins the cruel “Heathers” and meets her mysterious boyfriend JD at Westerburg High.

Cast of Heathers on stage
Jenna Innes as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers the Musical. Image: Pamela Raith.

With its iconic costumes, dark comedy and powerful songs, the musical has gained a cult-like following since 2010.

In the lead role, Jenna is hardly off the stage – but playing Veronica Sawyer has become second nature after more than 300 shows.

She has performed the part in the West End and across the UK but her run had come to an end by the time Aberdeen was announced as a stop on the tour.

“I was a little bit jealous of whoever was going to get to do it,” she said. “I’ve done it so many times but never got to do it here.”

Just two weeks later she was asked to don the iconic blue blazer once again.

Jenna Innes headshot
Jenna is returning to the HMT stage for the first time since 2018 when she played Snow White in the annual panto. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I said yes, I want to take it home,” she shared. “I did a stint in London and all of these incredible places in the UK but coming to Aberdeen was 100% the biggest pull for me doing the show again.”

Inspiring young performers

Performing for a hometown audience is extra special for Jenna, but she also believes touring productions coming to Aberdeen can help inspire north-east youngsters.

“Growing up and coming here was the only chance I got to see shows,” she said.

“Any production like this that comes to Aberdeen brings so many people to the theatre, especially young people with Heathers.

Jenna Innes standing next to red curtain
Jenna is playing Veronica Sawyer in Aberdeen until Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Returning to the Granite City with Heathers has also given the actress the chance to spend more time with her family.

She said: “It’s just so nice to be at my mum and dad’s and to see my brother and sister and family regularly.

“That’s the biggest treat this week.”

Heathers the Musical opened at HMT on Tuesday – with Jenna and the cast’s performances receiving rave reviews – and will run until Saturday.

Conversation