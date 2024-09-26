From Bridge of Don to London and back: Homecoming Heathers star Jenna Innes loves performing at HMT

Sitting in the audience at His Majesty’s Theatre as a child made Jenna Innes completely fall in love with musical theatre

When she got the opportunity to step on to the stage herself at age eight for a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat she knew performing was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

The now 29-year-old threw herself into the local theatre scene joining Leading Lights, AYMT and a Stagecoach branch run by her uncle.

“I come from a musical family so from a very young age music was always being played in the house,” she said.

“My family would bring me to HMT and I fell in love with it.

“I didn’t realise you could do it as a job, I was like ‘oh I want to do that’. I joined some local drama groups and just never looked back.”

Jenna Innes returns to Aberdeen stage

Jenna, from Bridge of Don, made the big move down to London to train at the award-winning Musical Theatre Academy (MTA) at age 20.

The former Oldmachar Academy pupil went on to make her West End debut in Les Misérables before being cast as lead Veronica Sawyer in Heathers the Musical.

The wickedly funny show, based on the 1989 film of the same name, follows “nobody” Veronica when she joins the cruel “Heathers” and meets her mysterious boyfriend JD at Westerburg High.

With its iconic costumes, dark comedy and powerful songs, the musical has gained a cult-like following since 2010.

In the lead role, Jenna is hardly off the stage – but playing Veronica Sawyer has become second nature after more than 300 shows.

She has performed the part in the West End and across the UK but her run had come to an end by the time Aberdeen was announced as a stop on the tour.

“I was a little bit jealous of whoever was going to get to do it,” she said. “I’ve done it so many times but never got to do it here.”

Just two weeks later she was asked to don the iconic blue blazer once again.

“I said yes, I want to take it home,” she shared. “I did a stint in London and all of these incredible places in the UK but coming to Aberdeen was 100% the biggest pull for me doing the show again.”

Inspiring young performers

Performing for a hometown audience is extra special for Jenna, but she also believes touring productions coming to Aberdeen can help inspire north-east youngsters.

“Growing up and coming here was the only chance I got to see shows,” she said.

“Any production like this that comes to Aberdeen brings so many people to the theatre, especially young people with Heathers.

Returning to the Granite City with Heathers has also given the actress the chance to spend more time with her family.

She said: “It’s just so nice to be at my mum and dad’s and to see my brother and sister and family regularly.

“That’s the biggest treat this week.”

Heathers the Musical opened at HMT on Tuesday – with Jenna and the cast’s performances receiving rave reviews – and will run until Saturday.