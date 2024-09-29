Stretch of Beach Boulevard closed until 2026

A stretch of the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen closed at 6pm tonight and will not reopen until 2026 due to regeneration works.

The road, which connects the beach to the Castlegate in the city centre, is now shut between its junctions with the Esplanade and Links Road.

Starting at the end of July, construction work is continuing on a new playpark and events space that will be located near the beach and has been described by Aberdeen City Council as the “biggest redevelopment of the beach area for 35 years”.

Contractors Robertson Construction Group are now ready to carry out their works, which is part of the council’s £50million programme to create a “transformational waterfront destination”.

Part of the city centre and beach masterplan, planning permission was granted for the scheme in December last year.

The area will also be fenced off for the safety of workers and the public.

Works started this summer at Links Road, which resulted in the road being closed between the Beach Boulevard and Queens Links Leisure Park, resulting in increased traffic.

As a result of the “temporary closure“, which will be in place for more than a year, signposts have been put up to divert traffic via Links Road and the Esplanade.

The two-way traffic on the Esplanade, going past the Queen’s Links Leisure Park, will also continue in an attempt to reduce congestion.

Council hopes changes will ‘benefit business, residents and visitors’

Scheduled to be complete at some point in 2026, the council hopes the changes will “benefit businesses, residents and visitors”, with the the changes including:

A park that will feature an “iconic” play feature, the “Rope Factory”, that was inspired by Aberdeen’s rope-making heritage and developed through workshops with school children and young people.

An events field that has an amphitheatre that will be able to host festivals, concerts and gatherings.

A “hub” building featuring a cafe.