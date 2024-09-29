Stretch of Beach Boulevard closed until 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stretch of Beach Boulevard closed until 2026

The road, between its junctions with the Esplanade and Links Road, was shut from 6pm this evening.

A "road closed" sign on the road.
Part of the Beach Esplanade has been closed until 2026. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

A stretch of the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen closed at 6pm tonight and will not reopen until 2026 due to regeneration works.

The road, which connects the beach to the Castlegate in the city centre, is now shut between its junctions with the Esplanade and Links Road.

Starting at the end of July, construction work is continuing on a new playpark and events space that will be located near the beach and has been described by Aberdeen City Council as the “biggest redevelopment of the beach area for 35 years”.

Beach Esplanade.
Part of the Beach Esplanade is now closed until 2026. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Contractors Robertson Construction Group are now ready to carry out their works, which is part of the council’s £50million programme to create a “transformational waterfront destination”.

Part of the city centre and beach masterplan, planning permission was granted for the scheme in December last year.

The area will also be fenced off for the safety of workers and the public.

Beach Boulevard closure and diversion route.
A map of the closures and diversion routes that are in place. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Works started this summer at Links Road, which resulted in the road being closed between the Beach Boulevard and Queens Links Leisure Park, resulting in increased traffic.

As a result of the “temporary closure“, which will be in place for more than a year, signposts have been put up to divert traffic via Links Road and the Esplanade.

The two-way traffic on the Esplanade, going past the Queen’s Links Leisure Park, will also continue in an attempt to reduce congestion.

Council hopes changes will ‘benefit business, residents and visitors’

Scheduled to be complete at some point in 2026, the council hopes the changes will “benefit businesses, residents and visitors”, with the the changes including:

  • A park that will feature an “iconic” play feature, the “Rope Factory”, that was inspired by Aberdeen’s rope-making heritage and developed through workshops with school children and young people.
  • An events field that has an amphitheatre that will be able to host festivals, concerts and gatherings.
  • A “hub” building featuring a cafe.
The planned seafront ampitheatre.
What the ampitheatre is set to look like. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.
  • Canopies designed as “social meeting points”.
  • New footpaths, viewing areas and new street furniture on Broadhill.
  • The demolition of the Beach Leisure Centre.

