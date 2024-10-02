Bob Keiller: Don’t rule out traders taking council to court over Aberdeen bus gate mess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bob Keiller: Don’t rule out traders taking council to court over Aberdeen bus gate mess

This afternoon, it will fall on our councillors to end the suffering endured by city centre traders, and everyone who cares about our city centre.

Bob Keiller is issuing one last plea for a Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates.
Bob Keiller is issuing one last plea for a Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates.
By Bob Keiller

We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.

These words – from the world’s greatest problem solver Albert Einstein – have stood the test of time.

As an engineer, they have always resonated with me – but more so today as our councillors prepare to make a crucial decision about the future of Aberdeen city centre.

I invoke his wisdom because Union Street has a problem which must be solved; its reputation has been badly damaged by the introduction of bus gates.

How have bus gates affected Aberdeen city centre?

People thinking about driving to the city centre fear being fined and are staying away.

This has wiped out more than one million visits and is starving businesses of the footfall they need to survive. The last thing we need are more empty shops.

Our Union Street chief Bob Keiller. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Our Union Street chief Bob Keiller is leading efforts to bring the Granite Mile back to life – amid bus gate challenges.

From the clumsy communication and confusing signage, through to the gaslighting of legitimate public and business concerns, the roll-out of these traffic measures has been an unmitigated disaster.

Despite seeing the damage done, Aberdeen City Council seems unwilling to solve the problem.

Instead, its officers want councillors to make the measures – brought in under temporary traffic order, thus avoiding public scrutiny – permanent.

What might happen at major final meeting?

This afternoon, it will fall on our councillors to end the suffering endured by city centre traders, and everyone who cares about our city centre.

They are likely to be presented to two options; keep the bus gates as they are or adopt a compromise which will give the people who have left our city centre confidence to return.

Wednesday's front page of The Press and Journal, calling for compromise on the Aberdeen bus gates. Image: DC Thomson
The page of The Press and Journal calling for compromise on the Aberdeen bus gates.

I urge them to do the latter and give their support to the Common Sense Compromise put forward by traders and backed by nearly 12,000 citizens.

Councillors will be told by officers that it cannot be done for a variety of reasons. To borrow another of Einstein’s famous quotes, they have a problem for every solution.

Albert Einstein. Image: Roger-Viollet/Shutterstock

Why KEEP the bus gates?

On removing the bus gates on Market Street and Bridge Street, they say this would “result in increased traffic volumes on key city centre streets and additional congestion, to the detriment of public”.

On the removal of the right turn ban on Union Terrace, they argue this “could have safety disbenefits for active travel users and potentially negative impacts on bus journey times and reliability in the future”.

If they look hard enough, they can find reasons for rejecting any compromise.

Officials rule out road changes on Union Terrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The suggestion that we fine visitors for a first offence are dismissed as being too difficult and out of line with other cities. The list goes on.

‘It’s possible council could be taken to court’

The focus of their multiple assessments has been to gauge the impact of bus gates of bus timetables.

Nothing has been done to measure the impact of the bus gates on local businesses, which is why we are getting the same answers to the same problems.

Left unchanged, these measures threaten to undermine the tens of millions being invested in the city centre and drive a wedge between our civic leadership and the people they serve.

Bob Keiller is trying to repair an Aberdeen city centre many feel has been broken by bus gates. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

If you look at what has happened in Inverness, it is also possible that Aberdeen City Council could be taken to court by frustrated traders.

This helps nobody.

Bob Keiller: My final bus gate plea

So, my plea to councillors is this; adopt the Common Sense Compromise and work with businesses to bring people back into our city centre.

Accept that removing some of the bus gates will have a limited impact on some bus services at busier times – but that is a compromise worth making.

We need an outcome that shifts the narrative and gives people the comfort they need to return to our city centre.

It doesn’t take an Einstein to figure out that this is the best outcome for everyone.

Bob Keiller is the chairman of Our Union Street, the community-led organising seeking to regenerate and repopulate Union Street.

