Empty Aberdeen warehouse could become city’s first bouldering centre with climbing wall

A Scottish bouldering firm is looking to expand by opening a dedicated climbing centre in Aberdeen – which would be the first of its kind in the city.

Dundee-based Block10 Bouldering has lodged plans to convert an empty warehouse on Holland Street, just off Hutcheon Street, into the sports venue.

According to planning documents, the unit is “well-suited” for the proposed facility that will allow visitors to climb without ropes or harnesses.

The warehouse, which was previously used as a storage archive for Aberdeen University for two decades, has been vacant for more than two years.

Block10 Bouldering had looked at a number of properties in Altens and Cults too, but believed they were too far out of the city to be a success.

What will the bouldering gym look like?

The unit has a large open plan floor space which is ideal for the new fitness venue as it has plenty of room for climbing walls and padded crash mats.

Changing rooms, toilets and a reception area are included in the plans.

A small snack bar and shop on site will sell protein bars and refreshments for gym goers, while bouldering essentials will be on offer from shoes to chalk and chalk bags.

The site’s “prime location” was praised for being close to the city centre and student accommodation.

Bouldering firm hopes to bring success to Aberdeen

Block10 Bouldering opened its first gym in Dundee last January.

Since then, the firm has climbed its way to success with around 40,000 visits in its first year.

It also has a growing membership with around 600 climbers signed up.

The gym currently has 10 employees, and bosses want to bring the same employment opportunities to the Granite City.

But, the venue could bring another benefit to the north-east…

Block10 Bouldering successfully hosted the national Youth Climbing Series event in Dundee and it hopes to bring the same kind of events to Aberdeen.

Just what is bouldering?

Bouldering is an increasingly popular sport, thanks to its debut in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The GB climbing team achieved gold medal success at the recent Paris Olympics.

In planning documents, Block10 Bouldering claims it is “ideally positioned to expand”.

The statement adds: “The increased visibility of bouldering on the international stage has significantly boosted public interest.

“Especially among younger, active demographics such as students, who represent a key target market for Aberdeen.

“By growing the business, the company could tap into a thriving market in Aberdeen and ride the wave of enthusiasm generated by the sport’s Olympic successes.”

