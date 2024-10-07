Special price on ALL tickets as John Bishop announces Aberdeen show

Comedy superstar John Bishop is making a return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year for a show to mark his 25 years in the industry.

The comedian, who has a number of his own BBC and ITV shows, will perform his new stand-up show John Bishop: 25 at the granite city on October 2, 2025.

To mark the special occasion, every ticket will be available at the special price of £25.

As well as Aberdeen, John’s other stops on the tour include the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, the O2 in London and the Co-op Live in Manchester.

The P&J previously reported on Bishop’s previous performance in Aberdeen back in 2021 during Storm Eunice when many comedy fans doubted the show would go on due to the adverse weather causing travel disruptions.

Tour marks John’s 25 years of stand-up

The tour also includes a return show to the Frog and Bucket in Manchester, 25 years since his comedy career began.

On October 2, 2000, John stepped onto the stage at the Frog and Bucket to perform his first ever comedy gig in front of just a handful people.

He was working in the pharmaceutical industry at the time but never expected his comedy career to take off.

John Bishop thanked fans who have supported him since then and said, as a gesture to say thank you, every ticket will be £25.

He said: “I can’t believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed at the Frog and Bucket in Manchester. It’s been a rollercoaster!

“And I can’t thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.

“I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you – so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25.”

Organiser ‘delighted’ to welcome John back to Aberdeen

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, said: “Having performed a hilarious stand-up show at P&J Live in on a cold winter’s evening in February 2022, we are delighted to welcome him back to celebrate a phenomenal milestone in his career – 25 years of comedy.

“We know the people of north east Scotland will get behind him and give him a warm welcome to celebrate his achievement.”.

Three mobile customers can access presale tickets on Wednesday, October 9 at 10am and tickets go on general on sale on Friday, October 11 at 10am online.

The £25 tickets go on sale on Friday 11 October 2024 from JohnBishopOnline.com.