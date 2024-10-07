Special price on ALL tickets as John Bishop announces Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Special price on ALL tickets as John Bishop announces Aberdeen show

The performance marks the comedian's 25 years of stand-up.

By Ena Saracevic
John Bishop is returning to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.
John Bishop is returning to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.

Comedy superstar John Bishop is making a return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year for a show to mark his 25 years in the industry.

The comedian, who has a number of his own BBC and ITV shows, will perform his new stand-up show John Bishop: 25 at the granite city on October 2, 2025.

To mark the special occasion, every ticket will be available at the special price of £25.

As well as Aberdeen, John’s other stops on the tour include the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, the O2 in London and the Co-op Live in Manchester.

The P&J previously reported on Bishop’s previous performance in Aberdeen back in 2021 during Storm Eunice when many comedy fans doubted the show would go on due to the adverse weather causing travel disruptions.

Tour marks John’s 25 years of stand-up

The tour also includes a return show to the Frog and Bucket in Manchester, 25 years since his comedy career began.

On October 2, 2000, John stepped onto the stage at the Frog and Bucket to perform his first ever comedy gig in front of just a handful people.

He was working in the pharmaceutical industry at the time but never expected his comedy career to take off.

John Bishop thanked fans who have supported him since then and said, as a gesture to say thank you, every ticket will be £25.

He said: “I can’t believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed at the Frog and Bucket in Manchester.  It’s been a rollercoaster!

“And I can’t thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.

“I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you – so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25.”

Organiser ‘delighted’ to welcome John back to Aberdeen

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, said: “Having performed a hilarious stand-up show at P&J Live in on a cold winter’s evening in February 2022, we are delighted to welcome him back to celebrate a phenomenal milestone in his career – 25 years of comedy.

“We know the people of north east Scotland will get behind him and give him a warm welcome to celebrate his achievement.”.

Three mobile customers can access presale tickets on Wednesday, October 9 at 10am and tickets go on general on sale on Friday, October 11 at 10am online. 

The £25 tickets go on sale on Friday 11 October 2024 from JohnBishopOnline.com.

Conversation