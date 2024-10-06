‘Vile and disgusting’: Westhill restaurant’s shock after woman caught defecating on doorstep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Vile and disgusting’: Westhill restaurant’s shock after woman caught defecating on doorstep

Police are said to be investigating the incident.

By Graham Fleming
The woman walking into the area at the back door of Duncano's. Image: Supplied
The woman walking into the area at the back door of Duncano's. Image: Supplied

Staff at a Westhill restaurant have revealed their shock after a woman was caught defecating near their back doorstep.

The disgusting act was caught on video near Westhill Shopping Centre in Aberdeenshire on Monday October 1.

Footage, which we have decided not to publish, has been posted on the social media platform X.

The video shows a woman relieving herself near Duncano’s Restaurant at their rear-side bins.

The woman can be seen entering the area, before squatting for a time, and then leaving.

The footage appears to be taken from CCTV cameras near the scene.

Duncano’s have since told The Press and Journal that the police have been informed of this incident – however no action has currently been taken.

Meanwhile, Lynne Duncan, owner of the establishment has labelled the act “vile and disgusting”.

She has left the matter with police and hopes that the person responsible will be punished as quickly as possible.

Incident is ‘disgusting, vile and shocking’

Lynne said: “You never want something out there as disgusting as that, while you are trying to run a restaurant.

“It really was disgusting, vile and shocking, just that it happened. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“It’s never happened here before – this is the first time I’ve seen this and I hope its the last.

“We have reported this incident to the police and they are dealing with it.”

Police have been contacted for comment regarding this story, but we have not yet recieved a response.

Lynne Duncan, owner of Duncano’s restaurant in Westhill. Image: Lynne Duncan.

Duncano’s has previously expressed disappointment at the behaviour on display at Westhill Shopping Centre.

The Press and Journal the the story back in March of how Duncano’s staff were “intimidated” by gangs of youths.

Staff were forced to lock themselves inside after being subject to abuse from up to 30 miscreants dressed in black.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A stunning view of the dedicated fans at the Aberdeen v Hearts game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Aberdeen fans bring buzz to Pittodrie for Hearts thriller
Sam Ashworth and the now-demolished site at Craigievar House, Aberdeen.
Major £10m plans for new Dyce offices could revive derelict Craigievar House site and…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a football yob and a stalker’s pizza delivery
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Cuminestown sex fiend 'haunted' victim who considered him a friend
Johanna Goff is back in Aberdeen after performing on stage with the world's most famous classical music star. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
WATCH: Talented young Aberdeen pianist, 8, who performed with piano superstar Lang Lang
The bus gate in Bridge Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Could Aberdeen City Council REALLY be taken to court over bus gate 'shambles'?
4
Kevin Dalgleish photographed outside his restaurant Amuse in the west end, Aberdeen.
Kevin Dalgleish: 'Why I'm choosing west end for expansion rather than moving into Aberdeen…
2
Michelle Felber is "at a loss" to explain why she stole £3,000 from a vulnarable man she was being paid to care for. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.
'Mean and nasty' Portlethen carer stole from elderly man with dementia
The home offers stunning views over Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.
Beautiful estate in Aberdeenshire countryside hits the market for £900k
The popular Victoria Road haunt is set to shut for good. Image: Google Maps
Prominent Torry restaurant shuts doors for good after three years in business
2

Conversation