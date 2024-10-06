‘Vile and disgusting’: Westhill restaurant’s shock after woman caught defecating on doorstep

Staff at a Westhill restaurant have revealed their shock after a woman was caught defecating near their back doorstep.

The disgusting act was caught on video near Westhill Shopping Centre in Aberdeenshire on Monday October 1.

Footage, which we have decided not to publish, has been posted on the social media platform X.

The video shows a woman relieving herself near Duncano’s Restaurant at their rear-side bins.

The woman can be seen entering the area, before squatting for a time, and then leaving.

The footage appears to be taken from CCTV cameras near the scene.

Duncano’s have since told The Press and Journal that the police have been informed of this incident – however no action has currently been taken.

Meanwhile, Lynne Duncan, owner of the establishment has labelled the act “vile and disgusting”.

She has left the matter with police and hopes that the person responsible will be punished as quickly as possible.

Incident is ‘disgusting, vile and shocking’

Lynne said: “You never want something out there as disgusting as that, while you are trying to run a restaurant.

“It really was disgusting, vile and shocking, just that it happened. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“It’s never happened here before – this is the first time I’ve seen this and I hope its the last.

“We have reported this incident to the police and they are dealing with it.”

Police have been contacted for comment regarding this story, but we have not yet recieved a response.

Duncano’s has previously expressed disappointment at the behaviour on display at Westhill Shopping Centre.

The Press and Journal the the story back in March of how Duncano’s staff were “intimidated” by gangs of youths.

Staff were forced to lock themselves inside after being subject to abuse from up to 30 miscreants dressed in black.