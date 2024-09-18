Kids split from pals, parents cutting back on work and longer trips: Tullynessle parents on the realities of rural school closures

Friendships among Aberdeenshire youngsters have been “completely taken apart” since the closure of the rural school and nursery at Tullynessle.

Silvia Hufstetler, who lives near Alford, tells me her daughter is “really missing” her wee pals since they all went their separate ways.

The mums are speaking out weeks after Aberdeenshire Council agreed to keep the doors of Tullynessle Primary School closed this term.

This is the first time in more than 100 years the building has not echoed with the excited chatter of children.

Now, Silvia and her fellow campaigners are urging education chiefs to change the rules which currently mean nurseries are axed along with schools – even if the former still have healthy numbers.

I met Silvia, the leader of the Tullynessle Parent Action Committee, who revealed:

The measures parents are now having to take to ensure their children are looked after, with some cutting back on work

How children are facing “a massive change” without their pals by their side

And why the youngsters are missing life at their countryside nursery – as they now go to a facility “without a single tree” instead

‘There is a need for the nursery’

While the school’s pupil count was low, its nursery was at 70% attendance and was expected to be at full capacity by January.

A total of 36 families had raised an interest in having their youngsters attend the facility.

“Clearly there is a need for the nursery,” Silvia stated.

“The Marr area is left with just three council-run nurseries and no private ones.

“They say they’ve got four registered childminders but that’s nothing.

“I struggled to find a space with a childminder for my youngest, but luckily I got her in somewhere just before Tullynessle closed.”

Parents cut work hours to get kids to nursery

Following the school’s closure, the mum of two now has to drive 25 minutes to get her oldest child to nursery.

Others are facing a half-hour journey instead of what used to be a quick five minute trip.

But longer travel times aren’t the only sacrifice some parents have been forced to make.

“I know of at least two parents who have had to cut down their working hours because they need to go from Alford to Towie.

“Another parent was ready to increase their working hours but had to cut it as they couldn’t commit due to the new hours in Alford.

“Logistically it’s a nightmare on top of the stress us parents have had to go through to get used to a new routine,” Silvia added with a sigh.

She argues that the increased travel, fuel costs and impact on working hours is a “triple barrel hit” to families.

Impact on kids moving from Tullynessle nursery

The closure of the nursery has meant youngsters have had to get used to a new learning environment.

But, they’ve also had to face this massive change without their friends by their side.

“My daughter was close with two children but they have all gone to different places,” Silvia explained.

“They have been completely taken apart and she is certainly missing them.”

Nursery changes worrying mum

There is one major problem that has cropped up and is causing the mother to worry.

“The most critical thing that is impacting her, she came to me and said ‘Mum, why aren’t we gathering as much in this nursery as we did in the old one?’.

“At Tullynessle they always used to do everything together.

“They would go for walks, collect duckling eggs and hatch them, catch caterpillars and watch them transform into butterflies – it was absolutely wonderful.

“They also had a forest playground area, but Alford doesn’t have a single tree in the playground.”

The mum also says there was another huge benefit of Tullynessle being a small nursery.

Youngsters enjoyed day trips and visits from the Dinky Doctors and the Critter Keeper, but Silvia fears that will now be a thing of the past for her kids.

But could there be hope on the horizon?

The parents’ petition recently went before Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee.

And their appeal for change was backed by Ellon councillor Louise McAllister.

She asked for a review into the mothballing protocols for early years, primary, secondary and special schools.

Education chief Laurence Findlay explained that the mothballing process was applied at Tullynessle as its pupil roll fell to the “trigger point” of eight.

He added: “The decision to close the nursery was made as there would no longer be a headteacher to lead and manage the provision.”

But, Mr Findlay agreed to report back on the primary mothballing process by the next committee meeting in October.

He also promised that work on early years, ASN and secondary mothballing would be done by June 2025.

But what does Silvia have to say about it all?

The frustrated mum added: “My eldest went to Tillynessle for her first year and my youngest will be at nursery next year.

“I’m hoping there might be a chance that, if they review the policy, that they might reopen Tullynessle.”

