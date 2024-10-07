Disruption expected on A9 for months as dualling work set to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Disruption expected on A9 for months as dualling work set to begin

Drivers have been warned to expect speed restrictions and "stop and go systems" between Tomatin and Moy.

What the dualled A9 will look like north of Tomatin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

By Chris Cromar

Works to dual a six-mile stretch of one of Scotland’s most notorious roads are due to begin in the Highlands later this month.

Dualling the A9 – which connects Inverness to Perth – had an initial target date of next year.

But in 2023, the government said that was “unachievable” and now expects the project to be finished a decade late in 2035.

On October 21, preparatory works will begin ahead of the dualling between Tomatin to Moy – a distance of six miles – with the main construction work due to begin in spring next year.

The preparatory work by contractors Balmour Beatty will include: construction of a  temporary access to the work area, erection of boundary fencing, tree removal and the installation of welfare units, surveying and utility works.

The dualling of the Tomatin to Moy section is expected to become operational in spring 2028.

However, Transport Scotland advised today: “This date is potentially subject to change in the event of any extension of time being granted due to circumstances beyond the contractor’s control, such as adverse weather.”

A9.
The A9 connects the Highlands to central Scotland. Image: Google Maps.

What can I expect during A9 works?

From October 21, traffic management measures will be implemented including localised verge coning, as well as “short priority stop and go systems”. This will allow staff access to work sites.

It is also expected that overnight traffic management measures will be implemented on the A9 from early November for a period of approximately six weeks.

This will involve temporary two-way traffic signals with a temporary speed restriction of 30mph throughout the works.

Fiona Hyslop MSP.
The Scottish Government’s transport secretary Fiona Hyslop welcomed the announcement. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Transport Scotland is advising road users to drive with care on the A9 on the approach to the section between Tomatin and Moy whilst these measures are in place.

A9 dualling: ‘Delivering rapid progress’

Today, Balfour Beatty project director David Taylor confirmed there will be an opportunity for communities to meet with contractors.

He said: “We are currently planning our ‘meet the contractor’ events and look forward to sharing our plans for the main works with the community. Dates and venues for these events will be advertised in the coming weeks.

John Mason MSP.
Glasgow MSP John Mason made controversial comments on the major project last week.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank road users and the local communities for their patience whilst we undertake these important works.”

The Scottish Government’s transport secretary Fiona Hyslop added: “I appreciate that this means there will be some disruption locally and it is important for Balfour Beatty to engage as much as it can with the local community.

“I would encourage everyone living locally who might be affected to attend one of their forthcoming events.”

Last week, Glasgow MSP John Mason caused controversy when he said money from the £8.3 billion project should be moved to housing, which caused much anger in the Highlands.

