Disruption expected on A9 for months as dualling work set to begin

Works to dual a six-mile stretch of one of Scotland’s most notorious roads are due to begin in the Highlands later this month.

Dualling the A9 – which connects Inverness to Perth – had an initial target date of next year.

But in 2023, the government said that was “unachievable” and now expects the project to be finished a decade late in 2035.

On October 21, preparatory works will begin ahead of the dualling between Tomatin to Moy – a distance of six miles – with the main construction work due to begin in spring next year.

The preparatory work by contractors Balmour Beatty will include: construction of a temporary access to the work area, erection of boundary fencing, tree removal and the installation of welfare units, surveying and utility works.

The dualling of the Tomatin to Moy section is expected to become operational in spring 2028.

However, Transport Scotland advised today: “This date is potentially subject to change in the event of any extension of time being granted due to circumstances beyond the contractor’s control, such as adverse weather.”

What can I expect during A9 works?

From October 21, traffic management measures will be implemented including localised verge coning, as well as “short priority stop and go systems”. This will allow staff access to work sites.

It is also expected that overnight traffic management measures will be implemented on the A9 from early November for a period of approximately six weeks.

This will involve temporary two-way traffic signals with a temporary speed restriction of 30mph throughout the works.

Transport Scotland is advising road users to drive with care on the A9 on the approach to the section between Tomatin and Moy whilst these measures are in place.

A9 dualling: ‘Delivering rapid progress’

Today, Balfour Beatty project director David Taylor confirmed there will be an opportunity for communities to meet with contractors.

He said: “We are currently planning our ‘meet the contractor’ events and look forward to sharing our plans for the main works with the community. Dates and venues for these events will be advertised in the coming weeks.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank road users and the local communities for their patience whilst we undertake these important works.”

The Scottish Government’s transport secretary Fiona Hyslop added: “I appreciate that this means there will be some disruption locally and it is important for Balfour Beatty to engage as much as it can with the local community.

“I would encourage everyone living locally who might be affected to attend one of their forthcoming events.”

Last week, Glasgow MSP John Mason caused controversy when he said money from the £8.3 billion project should be moved to housing, which caused much anger in the Highlands.