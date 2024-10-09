Millionaire estate owner to demolish dilapidated cottage for holiday home next to Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Millionaire estate owner to demolish dilapidated cottage for holiday home next to Balmoral

It is the latest scheme from tycoon Alistair Storey as he breathes new life into the Abergeldie Estate.

By Ben Hendry
This crumbling cottage along from Balmoral is earmarked for demolition.
This crumbling cottage along from Balmoral is earmarked for demolition. Image: WCP Architects

A crumbling cottage on the banks of the River Dee could be torn down and replaced with a new holiday home under plans lodged by the millionaire owner of the Abergeldie Estate.

The riverside Drymills Cottage, just a stone’s skim from the famous black and gold gates of Balmoral Castle, has been vacant for some time.

It is one of dozens of buildings that were purchased by catering tycoon Alistair Storey when he bought the entire estate for £23 million.

The Press and Journal frontpage with story revealing the major aims for Abergeldie Estate.
The Press and Journal revealed the major aims for the estate. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The magnate is the chairman and chief executive of Westbury Street Holdings, the largest independent hospitality business in the UK.

He ultimately wants to bring the “declining” expanse back to life as a tourism mecca – boosting local jobs and welcoming hordes of wealthy visitors.

To do that, he needs places for them to stay, and Mr Storey is on a mission to transform various crumbling buildings across the 11,500 acre plot.

Abergeldie Estate
The stunning Abergeldie Estate. Image: Fraser and Mulligan

What is the plan for the cottage near Balmoral?

The latest phase of his plan is to tear down one rotting building at Drymills, while upgrading another.

These proposed holiday homes would be perfect for any Deeside visitors who want to say they have shared a postcode with the Royal Family…

The cottage near Balmoral Castle.
The cottage near Balmoral Castle. The property nearest will be maintained and upgraded. Image: WCP Architects

What do you think of the aims for the Abergeldie Estate? Let us know in our comments section below

WCP Architects explain that the “dilapidated” Drymills cottage off the B976 dates back to the 180os, and is on a flood plain.

The new plans for the spot involve destroying its ramshackle remnants and building a slightly elevated short-term holiday let there – to avoid rising waters.

WCP states: “The applicant is keen to bring redundant buildings on the estate back into use, and equally keen to take advantage of the beautiful riverside location this site offers.”

Meanwhile, another house at the spot will be done up to be offered as a holiday home.

The cottage near Balmoral earmarked for demolition as part of Abergledie Estate tourism plans.
The cottage near Balmoral earmarked for demolition under Abergeldie Estate tourism plans. Image: Google Maps

Mr Storey has already formed £230,000 plans to transform kennels at Balnacroft into a short-term let, among various other upgrades to old buildings.

You can see the plans for the cottage here.

Read more: 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

We sought people's views on whether free bus travel for young people is worth the hassle, with some blaming it for widespread anti-social behaviour. Image: Chris Sumner/Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson
Is it time to take free bus passes for youngsters away?
3
Thomas Ralston was behind the wheel of his dad's black Polestar. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen student will have to take bus after he drove dad's car at 114mph
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Young footballer caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine
There's always a huge turnout for the Aberdeen firework display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Bonfire Night: Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across north and…
Ricky Courage appeared in court in Colombia. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen man held in Colombia over airport cocaine bust
Rosemary Michie is one of the traders behind the campaign.
Shop Aberdeen: Retail version of Restaurant Week to lure punters to city centre with…
Peterhead £20m project leaders James Buchan, councillor Dianne Beagrie and Linda Hendry,
'We'll fight to show Peterhead deserves £20m boost left hanging in the balance'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen had to explain to police why he had axe, skull mask and…
Aberdeen's granite heritage is why I love the city so much, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Rising abandoned Aberdeen sites should spark moves to save crumbling landmarks
3
Anna Alexandra Black.
Concerns for missing teenager with links to Aberdeen

Conversation