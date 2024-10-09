Millionaire estate owner to demolish dilapidated cottage for holiday home next to Balmoral

A crumbling cottage on the banks of the River Dee could be torn down and replaced with a new holiday home under plans lodged by the millionaire owner of the Abergeldie Estate.

The riverside Drymills Cottage, just a stone’s skim from the famous black and gold gates of Balmoral Castle, has been vacant for some time.

It is one of dozens of buildings that were purchased by catering tycoon Alistair Storey when he bought the entire estate for £23 million.

The magnate is the chairman and chief executive of Westbury Street Holdings, the largest independent hospitality business in the UK.

He ultimately wants to bring the “declining” expanse back to life as a tourism mecca – boosting local jobs and welcoming hordes of wealthy visitors.

To do that, he needs places for them to stay, and Mr Storey is on a mission to transform various crumbling buildings across the 11,500 acre plot.

What is the plan for the cottage near Balmoral?

The latest phase of his plan is to tear down one rotting building at Drymills, while upgrading another.

These proposed holiday homes would be perfect for any Deeside visitors who want to say they have shared a postcode with the Royal Family…

WCP Architects explain that the “dilapidated” Drymills cottage off the B976 dates back to the 180os, and is on a flood plain.

The new plans for the spot involve destroying its ramshackle remnants and building a slightly elevated short-term holiday let there – to avoid rising waters.

WCP states: “The applicant is keen to bring redundant buildings on the estate back into use, and equally keen to take advantage of the beautiful riverside location this site offers.”

Meanwhile, another house at the spot will be done up to be offered as a holiday home.

Mr Storey has already formed £230,000 plans to transform kennels at Balnacroft into a short-term let, among various other upgrades to old buildings.

You can see the plans for the cottage here.

