Tycoon landowner to build new Royal Deeside mansion as Balmoral Estate gives blessing

An Aberdeenshire tycoon has been given permission to build a mansion at the foot of Lochnagar – despite complaints it could “spoil The Queen’s favourite view”.

Alastair Storey, 71, was born on the Fyvie Estate and bought the Abergeldie Estate, next to Balmoral, for £23 million after making his fortune in the catering industry.

The businessman has a “vision” to transform the rugged Royal Deeside landscape into an “adventure tourism” destination.

His purchase of Abergledie Estate brought an end to the exclusive hunting rights the royals had enjoyed at the site since the mid-1800s.

But although the acquisition entitled Mr Storey to 11,50o acres of spectacular countryside, the previous owner retained her historic Abergeldie Castle home.

And needing somewhere to live, the catering magnate has been seeking permission to knock down a crumbling steading to build his dream home at Bovaglie.

At the same time, he wants to revamp a ramshackle farmhouse yards away as a house for visiting friends and family.

Mr Storey first lodged plans for the spot last summer, but they attracted criticism and were later withdrawn.

He had another go in December, this time outlining in some detail his major plans for the land between Balmoral and Birkhall.

An in-depth application explained how building the mansion was just stage one of a multi-pronged masterplan for the estate.

But it wasn’t enough to convince some naysayers, who argued it would blight the rugged spot.

Concerns Queen Camilla’s ‘wild and majestic’ view might be tainted

One opponent even claimed the development would ruin Queen Camilla’s “favourite view”.

The blueblood has described the vista of Lochnagar from Bovaglie as “truly the most wild and majestic of sights”.

Guest editing a special edition of Country Life, she wrote: “Sitting on a convenient granite boulder, near the run-down steadings at Bovaglie, lungs filled with that clean Highland air, there are few sights more stirring or beautiful.

“Somehow, the worries of the day-to-day world melt away, such is the power of this magnificent view.”

Why was Abergeldie mansion finally approved?

Council officials noted that Mr Storey is “investing significantly” in upgrading many of the 37 buildings across Abergeldie Estate in his bid to “reinstate the community”.

They added that the Bovaglie site had some “historic, archaeological and heritage significance” as a farmstead within the estate.

But they accepted that both remaining buildings have “fallen into a dilapidated state”.

And the planning report dismisses any speculation that there could be a royal rumble over the plans affecting The Queen Consort’s most cherished spot.

Officials confirm that Balmoral Estate raised no objections when consulted about the proposal.

The local authority experts later acknowledge that the design has been “the

most controversial element of the proposal”.

Royal residences cited as planners accept unconventional design

They add: “Although this may be considered an unusual architectural style within Deeside, design is subjective.

“It is not uncommon to see differing forms of architecture throughout Deeside, the Cairngorms National Park and wider Aberdeenshire.

“Estate houses take on a variety of sizes and architectural styles, designed to stand out in the landscape.”

And planning officials listed King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Birkhall home as a “differing style of architecture” within the area.

Balmoral Castle was mentioned too, as providing “evidence along Deeside of a variety of estate houses”.

As the mansion would be in a secluded spot, and not visible from any primary roads, planners agreed it would be acceptable.

What happens next?

Building a mansion at the rugged spot will require some efforts to protect local wildlife…

Concerns were raised that the demolition and construction work could disturb golden eagles during breeding season, and Mr Storey has been told to seek the advice of nature experts before proceeding.

Care will also need to be taken that the work does not affect bats or barn owls, while trees removed for the project will be replaced elsewhere.

An access path will become private once the mansion is built, which the council says “raises concern”.

Mr Storey needs to now provide a “suitable alternative” before he is allowed to start building.

A new route east of the Bovaglie site has also been approved by the council.

You can see the freshly approved Abergeldie mansion plans here.

