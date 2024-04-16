Tycoon landowner to build new Royal Deeside mansion as Balmoral Estate gives blessing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tycoon landowner to build new Royal Deeside mansion as Balmoral Estate gives blessing

Alastair Storey wants to turn Abergeldie Estate into a tourism hotspot, but had to win a planning battle to build his own home there first...

By Ben Hendry
The major plans come as the wealthy businessman revises proposals for his own mansion there.
Abergeldie Estate mansion plans have been approved. Image: Yiangou architects

An Aberdeenshire tycoon has been given permission to build a mansion at the foot of Lochnagar – despite complaints it could “spoil The Queen’s favourite view”.

Alastair Storey, 71, was born on the Fyvie Estate and bought the Abergeldie Estate, next to Balmoral, for £23 million after making his fortune in the catering industry.

The businessman has a “vision” to transform the rugged Royal Deeside landscape into an “adventure tourism” destination.

The steading at the heart of Alastair Storey’s Abergeldie Estate mansion plans. Image: Yiangou architects

His purchase of Abergledie Estate brought an end to the exclusive hunting rights the royals had enjoyed at the site since the mid-1800s.

But although the acquisition entitled Mr Storey to 11,50o acres of spectacular countryside, the previous owner retained her historic Abergeldie Castle home.

Abergeldie Castle, which has been in the same family since the 15th century, teetered on the brink of catastrophe during Storm Frank. Image: DC Thomson

And needing somewhere to live, the catering magnate has been seeking permission to knock down a crumbling steading to build his dream home at Bovaglie.

At the same time, he wants to revamp a ramshackle farmhouse yards away as a house for visiting friends and family.

Abergeldie Estate mansion plans approved after prolonged battle

The road to planning approval was as long and bumpy as the rural track to the ruined farm buildings…

Mr Storey first lodged plans for the spot last summer, but they attracted criticism and were later withdrawn.

He had another go in December, this time outlining in some detail his major plans for the land between Balmoral and Birkhall.

The potential tourism boom made the front page of the P&J. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

An in-depth application explained how building the mansion was just stage one of a multi-pronged masterplan for the estate.

But it wasn’t enough to convince some naysayers, who argued it would blight the rugged spot.

Concerns Queen Camilla’s ‘wild and majestic’ view might be tainted

One opponent even claimed the development would ruin Queen Camilla’s “favourite view”.

The blueblood has described the vista of Lochnagar from Bovaglie as “truly the most wild and majestic of sights”.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

Guest editing a special edition of Country Life, she wrote: “Sitting on a convenient granite boulder, near the run-down steadings at Bovaglie, lungs filled with that clean Highland air, there are few sights more stirring or beautiful.

“Somehow, the worries of the day-to-day world melt away, such is the power of this magnificent view.”

The steading which will be taken down, with that view across to Lochnagar. Image: Savills

Why was Abergeldie mansion finally approved?

Council officials noted that Mr Storey is “investing significantly” in upgrading many of the 37 buildings across Abergeldie Estate in his bid to “reinstate the community”.

They added that the Bovaglie site had some “historic, archaeological and heritage significance” as a farmstead within the estate.

But they accepted that both remaining buildings have “fallen into a dilapidated state”.

The farmhouse will be restored, while the neighbouring steading is beyond help. Image: Savills

And the planning report dismisses any speculation that there could be a royal rumble over the plans affecting The Queen Consort’s most cherished spot.

Officials confirm that Balmoral Estate raised no objections when consulted about the proposal.

The local authority experts later acknowledge that the design has been “the
most controversial element of the proposal”.

The major plans come as the wealthy businessman revises proposals for his own mansion there.
The design of the mansion divided opinion. Image: Yiangou architects

Royal residences cited as planners accept unconventional design

They add: “Although this may be considered an unusual architectural style within Deeside, design is subjective.

“It is not uncommon to see differing forms of architecture throughout Deeside, the Cairngorms National Park and wider Aberdeenshire.

“Estate houses take on a variety of sizes and architectural styles, designed to stand out in the landscape.”

And planning officials listed King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Birkhall home as a “differing style of architecture” within the area.

The King’s Birkhall home seen here in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

Balmoral Castle was mentioned too, as providing “evidence along Deeside of a variety of estate houses”.

As the mansion would be in a secluded spot, and not visible from any primary roads, planners agreed it would be acceptable.

The steading will be torn down under the newly approved mansion plans at Abergledie. Image: Savills

Do you think the council was right to approve the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What happens next?

Building a mansion at the rugged spot will require some efforts to protect local wildlife…

Concerns were raised that the demolition and construction work could disturb golden eagles during breeding season, and Mr Storey has been told to seek the advice of nature experts before proceeding.

The vast estate was sold for the first time in 500 years. Image: Fraser and Mulligan

Care will also need to be taken that the work does not affect bats or barn owls, while trees removed for the project will be replaced elsewhere.

An access path will become private once the mansion is built, which the council says “raises concern”.

Mr Storey needs to now provide a “suitable alternative” before he is allowed to start building.

A new route east of the Bovaglie site has also been approved by the council.

You can see the freshly approved Abergeldie mansion plans here.

Read more:

Fears millionaire’s Royal Deeside mansion plan ‘could blight Queen Camilla’s favourite view’

Tourism bonanza to create local jobs as millionaire owner of huge estate next to Balmoral unveils ‘vision’ – but new mansion needed first

‘Taste is subjective’: Tycoon’s team hits back at critics as Abergeldie Estate mansion row rumbles on

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug runner dad's bid to make 'easy' £500 costs him his freedom
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man found in flowerbed showered cops with 'certainly imaginative' insults, court told
Emergency services at West North Street, Aberdeen.
Man taken to hospital after 'disturbance' at Aberdeen city centre property
The Doodle Dashers celebrated in style at Castle Fraser. Image: Hairy Dog Photography
IN PICTURES: Doodles and poodles spend a paw-fect day at Castle Fraser
Shaun O'Driscoll. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen dad admits child neglect as cocaine found on baby's dummy
Nick Fyfe sent an email to staff at RGU updating them on the parking position - which has dashed hopes of a U-turn.
Leaked RGU email rules out paying for Garthdee parking as CPZ is 'competing with…
Armed robbery on rowan road aberdeen
Three men due in court following armed robbery and police chase in Aberdeen
Aberdeen crew appear on Paramedics on Scene. Image: BBC Scotland.
Intoxicated patients, stacked ambulances and staying late: Aberdeen paramedics star in BBC Show
Josh Sim, Nathan Johnston and Vincent Choi - the lucky winners of free chicken sandwiches for a year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Students camp out on Union Street overnight to win free chicken from Aberdeen's new…
A ewe died in the attack and now her two lambs are without a mother. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire farmer says 'dog owner in denial' over sheep attack

Conversation