Police respond to crash on A947 Oldmeldrum Road

Officers were called to a collision outside Whiterashes earlier in the afternoon.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Officers are currently at Oldmeldrum Road after the crash.
Officers are currently at Oldmeldrum Road after the crash.

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A947.

Officers have been seen on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road after a collision took place outside Whiterashes before 6pm today.

The collision reportedly involved two vehicles.

Police remain at the scene, but eyewitnesses have told The P&J the road has now reopened.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

