Police respond to crash on A947 Oldmeldrum Road

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A947.

Officers have been seen on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road after a collision took place outside Whiterashes before 6pm today.

The collision reportedly involved two vehicles.

Police remain at the scene, but eyewitnesses have told The P&J the road has now reopened.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

