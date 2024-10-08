Highland League: Inverurie Locos’ Logan Johnstone on his big move; Brora Rangers’Ali Sutherland looks ahead to top of table clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Inverurie Locos’ Logan Johnstone on his big move; Brora Rangers’Ali Sutherland looks ahead to top of table clash

The latest news and views from the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.

Inverurie Locos defender Logan Johnstone has revealed he is set to move to Australia.

The 24-year-old and his girlfriend Baillie will jet out to Melbourne at the end of this month and plan to spend a year there.

Having just finished a degree, Johnstone feels the time is right to sample life Down Under.

He said: “The timing of everything has worked out well, I’ve just finished my degree in architectural technology at Robert Gordon University.

“My girlfriend has just finished her degree as well so we’re in a position where we should be looking for jobs.

“But I’m good pals with Glenn Murison from playing with him at Huntly and he’s been telling me about Australia and how good it is so we’ve decided to give it a go.

“Gary McGowan is another former team-mate I’ve spoken to who has been over there and with everything sort of aligning it feels like this is the time to give it a try.

“I thought if we don’t go just now then we probably never will so we’ll go over and see how we find it.”

Tough decision to move

Johnstone joined Inverurie from Huntly in the summer of 2022 and admits it’s difficult to depart Harlaw Park after helping the club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last season.

This term the Railwaymen are sitting third in the Breedon Highland League and Johnstone – who has already attracted interest from Australian clubs – would be keen to return to Locos in the future.

He added: “I’ve spoken to a couple of clubs in Melbourne and they’ve invited me to training.

“When I arrive they’ll be in pre-season so I’ll be arriving at a good time to trial with different teams and see how I get on.

“It’s difficult to leave Inverurie, especially after winning the Aberdeenshire Cup at the end of last season and then starting this season so well.

Logan Johnstone in action for Inverurie.

“The boys are all really close and we’ve got a good team spirit so it’s hard to leave, but I want to give this a go.

“I know I won’t be staying out there forever so when I do come back I’d be very happy to come back to Inverurie.

“Inverurie have been brilliant with me, they’ve helped me a lot and Dean Donaldson the manager has been very supportive.”

Sutherland looks ahead to meeting of top two

Brora Rangers’ Ali Sutherland believes winning this weekend’s top of the table clash would be a big boost to the Cattachs’ hopes of challenging for the Breedon Highland League title.

Leaders Brechin City face second-placed Brora at Glebe Park on Saturday.

The Hedgemen are seven points clear at the summit of the division having played a match more than the Cattachs.

Although nothing will be decided at this stage of the campaign, midfielder Sutherland knows it would be a great game for either side to win.

Ali Sutherland of Brora Rangers.

The 28-year-old said: “We know going down there it will be a tough game, the boys are looking forward it.

“If we could win it would be massive in terms of challenging for the title.

“It would take us right into it, but we know whatever the result there’s still a lot of football to play this season and it won’t define anything.

“But there’s no question it’s a big game and we’re going down there to try to win.”

Best defence v best attack

This weekend’s encounter also pits the Highland League’s meanest defence against the division’s most prolific attack.

In 13 league fixtures Brechin have only conceded five goals, while Brora have found the net 48 times in their 12 outings.

Sutherland added: “I do feel we’ve got the players that can cause problems, even if you look at our bench last weekend we’ve got attackers there that would walk into other teams.

“I think we’ve got really good quality, but Brechin have been really good defensively.

Ali Sutherland, left, in action for Brora.

“So it will be up to us to try to break them down, while also keeping the ball out of our net as well.”

Sutherland has been featuring in a different position for Brora this season, playing in a deeper midfield role, rather out wide or off the striker as he has in the past.

He said: “Dale Gillespie and Martin Maclean aren’t here any more so I’ve dropped a bit deeper.

“I’m enjoying playing there, you get on the ball more and you see the game a bit differently because it’s in front of you more.”

More from Highland League

Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Feast of chances as Forres…
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
Turriff United transfer-list defender Max Foster
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics v…
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
Highland League: Reaction from around the grounds as Deveronvale win again while leaders Brechin…
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
Steven Mackay looks forward to clash of Highland League's top two after Brora Rangers'…
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
Highland League results: Brora Rangers win impressively against Buckie Thistle
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brora Rangers tackle Buckie Thistle and another Deveronvale…
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
Banks o' Dee could face penalty for using six subs in Evening Express Aberdeenshire…
Andrew Macleod in action for Ross County
Ross County's Andrew Macleod eager to regain momentum with Brora Rangers
Logan Johnstone will leave Inverurie Locos at the end of October to move to Australia.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Josh Winton delighted at Banks o' Dee's comeback to defeat Aberdeen…

Conversation