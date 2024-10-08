Highland League: Inverurie Locos’ Logan Johnstone on his big move; Brora Rangers’Ali Sutherland looks ahead to top of table clash

Inverurie Locos defender Logan Johnstone has revealed he is set to move to Australia.

The 24-year-old and his girlfriend Baillie will jet out to Melbourne at the end of this month and plan to spend a year there.

Having just finished a degree, Johnstone feels the time is right to sample life Down Under.

He said: “The timing of everything has worked out well, I’ve just finished my degree in architectural technology at Robert Gordon University.

“My girlfriend has just finished her degree as well so we’re in a position where we should be looking for jobs.

“But I’m good pals with Glenn Murison from playing with him at Huntly and he’s been telling me about Australia and how good it is so we’ve decided to give it a go.

“Gary McGowan is another former team-mate I’ve spoken to who has been over there and with everything sort of aligning it feels like this is the time to give it a try.

“I thought if we don’t go just now then we probably never will so we’ll go over and see how we find it.”

Tough decision to move

Johnstone joined Inverurie from Huntly in the summer of 2022 and admits it’s difficult to depart Harlaw Park after helping the club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last season.

This term the Railwaymen are sitting third in the Breedon Highland League and Johnstone – who has already attracted interest from Australian clubs – would be keen to return to Locos in the future.

He added: “I’ve spoken to a couple of clubs in Melbourne and they’ve invited me to training.

“When I arrive they’ll be in pre-season so I’ll be arriving at a good time to trial with different teams and see how I get on.

“It’s difficult to leave Inverurie, especially after winning the Aberdeenshire Cup at the end of last season and then starting this season so well.

“The boys are all really close and we’ve got a good team spirit so it’s hard to leave, but I want to give this a go.

“I know I won’t be staying out there forever so when I do come back I’d be very happy to come back to Inverurie.

“Inverurie have been brilliant with me, they’ve helped me a lot and Dean Donaldson the manager has been very supportive.”

Sutherland looks ahead to meeting of top two

Brora Rangers’ Ali Sutherland believes winning this weekend’s top of the table clash would be a big boost to the Cattachs’ hopes of challenging for the Breedon Highland League title.

Leaders Brechin City face second-placed Brora at Glebe Park on Saturday.

The Hedgemen are seven points clear at the summit of the division having played a match more than the Cattachs.

Although nothing will be decided at this stage of the campaign, midfielder Sutherland knows it would be a great game for either side to win.

The 28-year-old said: “We know going down there it will be a tough game, the boys are looking forward it.

“If we could win it would be massive in terms of challenging for the title.

“It would take us right into it, but we know whatever the result there’s still a lot of football to play this season and it won’t define anything.

“But there’s no question it’s a big game and we’re going down there to try to win.”

Best defence v best attack

This weekend’s encounter also pits the Highland League’s meanest defence against the division’s most prolific attack.

In 13 league fixtures Brechin have only conceded five goals, while Brora have found the net 48 times in their 12 outings.

Sutherland added: “I do feel we’ve got the players that can cause problems, even if you look at our bench last weekend we’ve got attackers there that would walk into other teams.

“I think we’ve got really good quality, but Brechin have been really good defensively.

“So it will be up to us to try to break them down, while also keeping the ball out of our net as well.”

Sutherland has been featuring in a different position for Brora this season, playing in a deeper midfield role, rather out wide or off the striker as he has in the past.

He said: “Dale Gillespie and Martin Maclean aren’t here any more so I’ve dropped a bit deeper.

“I’m enjoying playing there, you get on the ball more and you see the game a bit differently because it’s in front of you more.”