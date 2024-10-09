‘He’s in a bad way’: Pensioner pals still recovering in hospital after Lang Stracht van collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He’s in a bad way’: Pensioner pals still recovering in hospital after Lang Stracht van collision

A friend of the duo has blasted "dangerous and lazy" drivers who park up in front of the shops to make deliveries.

By Graham Fleming
Joseph Durno has blasted "dangerous and lazy" drivers at Lang Stracht shopping centre.
Joseph Durno has blasted "dangerous and lazy" drivers at Lang Stracht shopping centre. Image: DC Thomson

Two Aberdeen pensioners have been left in “bad shape” after being run over by a delivery van last month.

The pair – aged 71 and 68 – were everyday regulars at the Lang Stracht William Hill until the incident which happened outside the bookmakers on September 25.

They have been receiving care at Woodend Hospital, and their friend Joseph Durno told The Press and Journal that he fears they may never be “100 per cent again”.

The 71-year-old also believes the incident could have been avoided and blasted the “dangerous and lazy” drivers who park up in front of the shops to make deliveries.

The pair have been left in a "bad way".

Joseph said he has complained before, but that his concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

In fact less than 24 hours before the incident which hurt his friends, the pensioner said he confronted a delivery driver who had parked “dangerously” in front of the shops.

Joseph claims he was subsequently told to “f*** off”.

“Why can’t they just use a trolley to carry things in from the pavement? It’s less than a 30 second walk,” he said.

Pensioner pair left in ‘bad way’ after Lang Stracht crash

Now, the retired duo have been left in a “bad way”.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “they are buddies and they go to the bookies every day.

“One of them appears to be on the mend, however I’ve not heard much from his family in the last few days.

“You’re not even allowed in to see them at the hospital at the moment.

The incident took place at Lang Stracht shopping centre.

“They’re getting better, but the other – he was in bad shape.

“I just don’t think they’ll be 100 per cent even after getting out of hospital. I’m really hoping they’ll be okay.”

It’s understood the van which hit the pensioners had just made a delivery to B&M Sausages.

Today, the Polish butcher confirmed that was the case, but said they “don’t know anything about the incident”.

Safety plea to Lang Stracht shopping centre drivers

With the “dangerous” parking situation resulting in a tragic incident involving his friends, Joseph feels he has been forced to speak out.

He is calling upon Aberdeen City Council to tackle the dangerous parking situation.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries into the incident.

“I have also phoned the police trying to get this sorted, but I haven’t had anything back,” he said.

“I’m hoping that we can put bollards or something down so we can get this situation sorted. I don’t want any parking there at all.

“I’m worried about myself as well.

“I don’t want to come out of the bookies one day and then ‘bang’. It could happen to kids, it could happen to anybody.”

Police continue enquiries into Lang Stracht van crash

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a matter that is the subject of a live police investigation.”

Police also confirmed to the P&J that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A van was visible at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, at the time, said: “Around 12.40pm on Wednesday, September 25, we were called to a report of a van crashing into two male pedestrians on Summerhill Court, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrians, aged 71 and 68, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“There are no other reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation