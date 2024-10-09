‘He’s in a bad way’: Pensioner pals still recovering in hospital after Lang Stracht van collision

Two Aberdeen pensioners have been left in “bad shape” after being run over by a delivery van last month.

The pair – aged 71 and 68 – were everyday regulars at the Lang Stracht William Hill until the incident which happened outside the bookmakers on September 25.

They have been receiving care at Woodend Hospital, and their friend Joseph Durno told The Press and Journal that he fears they may never be “100 per cent again”.

The 71-year-old also believes the incident could have been avoided and blasted the “dangerous and lazy” drivers who park up in front of the shops to make deliveries.

Joseph said he has complained before, but that his concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

In fact less than 24 hours before the incident which hurt his friends, the pensioner said he confronted a delivery driver who had parked “dangerously” in front of the shops.

Joseph claims he was subsequently told to “f*** off”.

“Why can’t they just use a trolley to carry things in from the pavement? It’s less than a 30 second walk,” he said.

Pensioner pair left in ‘bad way’ after Lang Stracht crash

Now, the retired duo have been left in a “bad way”.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “they are buddies and they go to the bookies every day.

“One of them appears to be on the mend, however I’ve not heard much from his family in the last few days.

“You’re not even allowed in to see them at the hospital at the moment.

“They’re getting better, but the other – he was in bad shape.

“I just don’t think they’ll be 100 per cent even after getting out of hospital. I’m really hoping they’ll be okay.”

It’s understood the van which hit the pensioners had just made a delivery to B&M Sausages.

Today, the Polish butcher confirmed that was the case, but said they “don’t know anything about the incident”.

Safety plea to Lang Stracht shopping centre drivers

With the “dangerous” parking situation resulting in a tragic incident involving his friends, Joseph feels he has been forced to speak out.

He is calling upon Aberdeen City Council to tackle the dangerous parking situation.

“I have also phoned the police trying to get this sorted, but I haven’t had anything back,” he said.

“I’m hoping that we can put bollards or something down so we can get this situation sorted. I don’t want any parking there at all.

“I’m worried about myself as well.

“I don’t want to come out of the bookies one day and then ‘bang’. It could happen to kids, it could happen to anybody.”

Police continue enquiries into Lang Stracht van crash

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a matter that is the subject of a live police investigation.”

Police also confirmed to the P&J that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, at the time, said: “Around 12.40pm on Wednesday, September 25, we were called to a report of a van crashing into two male pedestrians on Summerhill Court, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrians, aged 71 and 68, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“There are no other reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”