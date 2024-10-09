Dyce man arrested in Colombia cocaine bust being held in notorious gang-infested jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyce man arrested in Colombia cocaine bust being held in notorious gang-infested jail

We can lift the lid about what lies in store for 32-year-old Ricky Courage, who facing at least a year in a prison where violence is a daily occurrence.

By Dale Haslam
Ricky Courage, from Aberdeen, is being held in the notorious San Sebastian Temera Prison in Colombia.
Ricky Courage, from Aberdeen, is being held in the notorious San Sebastian Temera Prison in Colombia.

A suspected drugs mule from Aberdeen could be held in a South American jail – described as “like hell” – for a year awaiting trial.

We reported earlier today that Ricky Courage was arrested in north-western Colombia after being accused of trying to smuggle almost 2kg of cocaine out of the country and into Scotland.

Now, we can reveal more detail about the case – and what lies in store for the 32-year-old who is being held in custody at a facility where violence is a daily occurrence.

It is understood that Courage, of Dyce, travelled from the UK to South America in September as a tourist.

He spent a few days in the city of Cartagena – a tourist hub known for its fortress, convents and churches.

Then on September 29, Courage went to the city’s Rafael Nunez International Airport and checked in a suitcase.

Courage then passed through airport security and was set to take a 10-hour KLM flight to Amsterdam where he planned to transfer to Scotland.

Accused ‘does not accept responsibility’

However, sniffer dogs allegedly flagged a problem with his check-in suitcase.

When agents searched it, they found just shy of 2kg of cocaine wrapped in black plastic.

Authorities are yet to put a value on the drugs.

Before Courage could board the plane, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

According to a lawyer with knowledge of the case, a three-stage court process is underway in Courage’s case.

Jose Fuentes, who is one of a handful of criminal lawyers approved by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to assist Brits abroad, spoke to the P&J about the case.

He said: “The first stage came right after his arrest.

“Mr Courage was taken by police to what is called a Judge of Guarantees, who checked that the arrest was well made.

“That judge decided in a primary court hearing that the arrest was well made and decided that Mr Courage should be put in custody while prosecutors continue with their investigation.

“The second stage is for the case to be referred to a Judge of Knowledge.”

According to the Colombian authorities, Courage has said he “does not accept responsibility”.

However, this does not amount to a ‘not guilty’ plea.

He could be in custody for a year or longer

Mr Fuentes added: “The judge will consider the case – whether there is a plea, whether there is not and whether it results in a conviction.

“And if there is a conviction it goes to a third judge, who will decide on the sentence.

“How long all this takes depends on the court backlog, and this can be quite high due to the number of drugs cases within Colombia.

“It will be at least a year before his case progresses.

“It is possible that he can be bailed somewhere in the meantime, but that depends on the charges against him and his legal representation.

Ricky Courage appeared in court in Colombia. Image: Supplied.

“But at the moment he will be in custody for a while.”

Courage is being held at San Sebastian Temera Prison in Cartegena.

Some prisoners wait up to two years there before they are freed or are sentenced.

However it is understood that Courage’s case would be unlikely to take that long as Courage is a foreign national.

Mr Fuentes described the prison as “a kind of hell”.

He added: “These prisons are overcrowded and you have to pay for everything there – even for breathing.

“But if you don’t have problems with anyone, you quickly learn the codes of conduct and you can get away with a trouble-free life.”

Gangs, tiny cells and sanitation problems

According to local media reports, inmates are kept in numbered “pavilions” – each of which hold 172 detainees.

Prisoners are kept four to a cell and each cell measures just 4sq m.

Cells have a sink, a toilet and a shower, as well as makeshift beds.

The prison houses members of two rival gangs – the Clan del Golfo and the Heroica – who are at war over trafficking routes in the city’s ports.

Gangs have shot two guards from the jail on the street twice this year, causing them serious injuries.

It was one of the most overcrowded jails in the country before Covid but is now less strained.

Mr Courage was stopped at Cartagena Airport. Image: Google Maps.

The government built space for 516 more prisoners in 2021 and there are now 1,980 detainees – down from 2,800 before the pandemic.

However, problems with water supply and sanitisation remain.

Inmates must get up at 5.30am and stay out in the yard until mid-afternoon – but they are forbidden from sleeping until the evening.

Many prisoners complain of getting sunstroke due to being exposed to direct sunlight for hours on end.

Courage is receiving help from the FCDO, which cannot interfere with the legal case but can ensure detainees are treated humanely and alert government officials if there are problems.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British national in Colombia.”

