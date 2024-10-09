The battle of Carbisdale Castle: Lady Carbisdale claims ‘vicious hate campaign’ drove her out – but locals hit back

Almost exactly two years ago, the new owner of Carbisdale Castle was announcing plans for the place she called her “heaven on earth” and where she planned to retire.

Samantha Kane’s intentions for the historic building were initially well received and appeared to be good for the area.

The empty landmark had seen several failed ventures and restoration would bring new jobs and cash to the area.

But the heaven on earth has somehow become something less positive – and Ms Kane has now put the castle on the market for £5 million.

Carbisdale Castle owner blames ‘hate campaign’

She blames a “hate campaign” by people she accuses of “vicious racist and transphobic attacks” on social media.

Residents say that just isn’t true and any posts of that nature came from outside the local community.

They also say Ms Kane’s own behaviour alienated her, and rows over access and right to roam have loomed large.

Lady Carbisdale is an Iraq-born London-based human rights barrister who changed gender after being born Sam Hashimi.

She bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022 for a reduced price of over £1.2 million.

Soon after, Lady Carbisdale announced a £10 million plan aimed to restore the building to its original 1900s style.

She later launched a private members’ club at the castle and promoted other ideas including an attraction inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Lady Carbisdale and Ardgay Community Council

But relations began deteriorating late last year.

Police were called to a meeting of Ardgay and District Community Council in November.

Afterwards, Lady Carbisdale claims she was assaulted and had been subjected to racist and homophobic remarks.

But members of the community said she was “abusive” at the meeting and was issued with a police warning.

Now, in a rare interview since the castle went up for sale, Lady Carbisdale has spoken to the Press and Journal.

She said: “It would be neither true nor fair to say that everyone is transphobic and racist. There are some good people in the area.

“It is equally untrue and unfair that this dispute is about access rights and the right to roam etc.”

She said land needed for the castle’s privacy and security is “very minimal, and reasonably expected by law”.

‘Things could have been better in hindsight’

She added: “Regardless of the reasons for the dispute, no one should be subjected to hurtful remarks directly at their gender identity and race; or should be made an object of ridicule by reason of a disability or gender dysphoria.”

She now plans to return to London, but wants to see Carbisdale Castle flourish in future.

Looking back, would she do anything differently? “Yes, maybe things could have been better in hindsight.

“There are things I genuinely didn’t know – like if you dispute something with one person then it means an awful lot of other people come and jump into the dispute and are party to it.

“I’m always straightforward and honest, say what’s on my mind and talk freely. I might have been more careful.”

Lady Carbisdale says she is proud of what she achieved in a short time at the castle.

“I really wanted to leave Carbisdale Castle and the area more beautiful than what I found it. That was the main aim.”

Would she buy another property in Scotland? “Scotland, yes. This immediate area, maybe no.”

What do local people say?

Former community council chair Betty Wright said: “I am certain that, as far as the community council is concerned, there was never any trace of transphobia or racism.

“That is just untrue. It would not be tolerated.”

She said all debates and discussions were about access and land ownership.

She said after the community council EGM, at which Lady Carbisdale “completely lost her temper”, a number of people spoke to her.

“We said then ‘we’re not against your project, we’re not against you. We’re not transphobic, we’re not racist. It’s your behaviour, that’s what the problem is’”.

Kerry Hawthorne, who stays in Ardgay, said: “As far as I’m concerned her allegations are completely false, completely baseless.

“None of the people she is pointing the finger at are in the local community.

“The only person who ever mentions gender, homophobia and discrimination is Samantha Kane.”

‘We’ve been left with fall-out’ from Carbisdale dispute

Ms Hawthorne said people accepted Ms Kane and her plans initially.

But things changed after the proposed land purchase was opposed.

“She said people were opposed to it because they were transphobic.

“But the community objected to the sale of forestry in 2015-2016.

“We’ve been consistent throughout. It is not personal to Samantha Kane.”

She added: “The way she behaved was ‘I’ll do what I like and that’s the way it is’.

“She could have come in and worked with the community. We could have had a great result.

“But it hasn’t happened, she’s drawn battle lines and she’s abused everybody. We’ve been left with the fall-out from all this.”