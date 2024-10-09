The battle of Carbisdale Castle: Lady Carbisdale claims ‘vicious hate campaign’ drove her out – but locals hit back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The battle of Carbisdale Castle: Lady Carbisdale claims ‘vicious hate campaign’ drove her out – but locals hit back

The barrister has ended her £10 million legacy project, but residents say they are not to blame.

By John Ross
Lady Carbisdale in the castle she thought would be 'heaven on earth'. Image: DCT design team
Lady Carbisdale in the castle she thought would be 'heaven on earth'. Image: DCT design team

Almost exactly two years ago, the new owner of Carbisdale Castle was announcing plans for the place she called her “heaven on earth” and where she planned to retire.

Samantha Kane’s intentions for the historic building were initially well received and appeared to be good for the area.

The empty landmark had seen several failed ventures and restoration would bring new jobs and cash to the area.

But the heaven on earth has somehow become something less positive – and Ms Kane has now put the castle on the market for £5 million.

Carbisdale Castle owner blames ‘hate campaign’

She blames a “hate campaign” by people she accuses of “vicious racist and transphobic attacks” on social media.

Residents say that just isn’t true and any posts of that nature came from outside the local community.

They also say Ms Kane’s own behaviour alienated her, and rows over access and right to roam have loomed large.

The castle is back on the market at £5 million

Lady Carbisdale is an Iraq-born London-based human rights barrister who changed gender after being born Sam Hashimi.

She bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022 for a reduced price of over £1.2 million.

Soon after, Lady Carbisdale announced a £10 million plan aimed to restore the building to its original 1900s style.

She later launched a private members’ club at the castle and promoted other ideas including an attraction inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Lady Carbisdale and Ardgay Community Council

But relations began deteriorating late last year.

Police were called to a meeting of Ardgay and District Community Council in November.

Afterwards, Lady Carbisdale claims she was assaulted and had been subjected to racist and homophobic remarks.

But members of the community said she was “abusive” at the meeting and was issued with a police warning.

Samantha Kane, known as Lady Carbisdale
Lady Carbisdale aimed to recreate the castle in the style of her predecessor the Duchess of Sutherland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Now, in a rare interview since the castle went up for sale, Lady Carbisdale has spoken to the Press and Journal.

She said: “It would be neither true nor fair to say that everyone is transphobic and racist.  There are some good people in the area.

“It is equally untrue and unfair that this dispute is about access rights and the right to roam etc.”

She said land needed for the castle’s privacy and security is “very minimal, and reasonably expected by law”.

‘Things could have been better in hindsight’

She added: “Regardless of the reasons for the dispute, no one should be subjected to hurtful remarks directly at their gender identity and race; or should be made an object of ridicule by reason of a disability or gender dysphoria.”

She now plans to return to London, but wants to see Carbisdale Castle flourish in future.

Looking back, would she do anything differently? “Yes, maybe things could have been better in hindsight.

“There are things I genuinely didn’t know – like if you dispute something with one person then it means an awful lot of other people come and jump into the dispute and are party to it.

Plans for the castle included an attraction based on the Hanging Gardens of Babylon

“I’m always straightforward and honest, say what’s on my mind and talk freely. I might have been more careful.”

Lady Carbisdale says she is proud of what she achieved in a short time at the castle.

“I really wanted to leave Carbisdale Castle and the area more beautiful than what I found it. That was the main aim.”

Would she buy another property in Scotland? “Scotland, yes. This immediate area, maybe no.”

What do local people say?

Former community council chair Betty Wright said: “I am certain that, as far as the community council is concerned, there was never any trace of transphobia or racism.

“That is just untrue. It would not be tolerated.”

She said all debates and discussions were about access and land ownership.

She said after the community council EGM, at which Lady Carbisdale “completely lost her temper”, a number of people spoke to her.

“We said then ‘we’re not against your project, we’re not against you. We’re not transphobic, we’re not racist. It’s your behaviour, that’s what the problem is’”.

The restoration of the castle was to cost an estimated £10 million. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Kerry Hawthorne, who stays in Ardgay, said: “As far as I’m concerned her allegations are completely false, completely baseless.

“None of the people she is pointing the finger at are in the local community.

“The only person who ever mentions gender, homophobia and discrimination is Samantha Kane.”

‘We’ve been left with fall-out’ from Carbisdale dispute

Ms Hawthorne said people accepted Ms Kane and her plans initially.

But things changed after the proposed land purchase was opposed.

“She said people were opposed to it because they were transphobic.

“But the community objected to the sale of forestry in 2015-2016.

“We’ve been consistent throughout. It is not personal to Samantha Kane.”

Lady Carbisdale produced her own whisky brand.

She added: “The way she behaved was ‘I’ll do what I like and that’s the way it is’.

“She could have come in and worked with the community. We could have had a great result.

“But it hasn’t happened, she’s drawn battle lines and she’s abused everybody. We’ve been left with the fall-out from all this.”

Conversation