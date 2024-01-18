‘This isn’t just any M&S, it’s OUR M&S’: Pensioners say they ‘won’t come to town any more’ after closure of Aberdeen’s flagship shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This isn’t just any M&S, it’s OUR M&S’: Pensioners say they ‘won’t come to town any more’ after closure of Aberdeen’s flagship shop

Lifetime M&S shoppers say the closure of the city centre store could leave them with no other option but abandon the chain.

By Denny Andonova
Rosemary Paterson outside the Marks and Spencer city centre branch.
Rosemary Paterson is one of many who shared concerns about the closure of the Marks and Spencer city centre branch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen pensioners say the closure of the city centre Marks & Spencer store will leave them out in the cold.

The flagship shop at St Nicholas Square will shut next year amid plans to plough £15 million into expanding the Union Square branch.

Retail bosses say that once the refurbishment is completed, the new store will be the fourth biggest and “one of the best” in Scotland.

People going in and out from Marks and Spencer Aberdeen city centre branch.
The store just off Union Street will close in spring 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It comes after a string of closures across the UK and years of speculations over the future of the Aberdeen city centre branch.

And while some shoppers welcomed the move, others accused the company of making shopping trips trickier for elderly and disabled people in the Granite City.

Elderly and disabled to bear the brunt of Marks & Spencer closure

Rosemary Paterson fears some older folk, who are used to being dropped off at a bus stop next to the flagship M&S, won’t be able to make it down to the Union Square branch.

The 77-year-old warned that the closure might force many to even ditch the brand as a whole.

Rosemary Paterson was puzzled by the decision to close the city centre branch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She said: “If you are elderly, disabled, pushing a prom or a wheelchair, how are you supposed to get to Union Square when the bus stop is on Union Street.

“I’m OK for now, because I still have a car. But eventually, I won’t have that as an option and will be entirely reliant on public transport.

“I can’t get there by bus, so my only option would be to just shop somewhere else.”

M&S says that the £15m investment at Union Square is the biggest city centre cash injection from a private body for years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘It will be sorely missed’

As a life-long M&S shopper, Rosemary says the city centre store has become part of her weekly “socialising routine” when she goes out to meet friends and do her shopping.

But once the doors shut, she would have “no reason to go past the Music Hall anymore”.

Rosemary reckons the growth of out-of-town retail has played a big part in the demise of the city centre, with more businesses opting out from the high street.

People going in and out from Marks and Spencer Aberdeen city centre branch.
Many find the store at Bon Accord more accessible due to its proximity to bus stops. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, this has left shoppers who prefer to do things the traditional way with nothing.

“The city is just gone,” she sighed.

“They want people to come to the city centre but there is nothing here for us.

“It’s come to a point where I’d rather get a car and go to Banchory or Inverurie.”

Murriel Corbett echoed her words, also warning that the Union Square branch is not easily accessible for those without a car.

The food hall entrance at the rear of the shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The 84-year-old added: “It will definitely be a massive change for the city centre, and it will be sorely missed.

“I’ve used it regularly for years, because it’s near a bus stop and it’s good for me.

“The one in Union Square is impossible to get to.

“I probably just wouldn’t come into the city centre anymore, and use the M&S in Westhill if really needed.”

What’s more important for Marks and Spencer customers – size or location?

For 41-year-old Elena Ciobanu, who lives near the city centre branch, location is also everything.

She and her three-year-old son Maxim were heading there for their daily shopping when we broke the news of the closure to her.

People going in and out from Marks and Spencer Aberdeen city centre branch.
Elena Ciobanu said the city centre has changed a lot in the last 10 years since she moved to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It’s shocking,” Elena said.

“Once this store closes, there will be nothing left in the city centre.

“And I get that they are closing this one to expand the other, but I don’t care how big the store is – I care where it is.

“And the M&S here is just accessible for me, that’s why I come here every day.”

People going in and out from Marks and Spencer city centre branch.
Elena and her son Maxim use the store every day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Elena added: “At the end of the day, the company is surviving because of us [the customers] – so shouldn’t our opinion matter too?

“I don’t understand is how such decisions are done without actually talking to the customers.

“We will adapt, of course, but I just don’t want it to close.”

‘This would be the last nail in the coffin for our struggling city centre’

Meanwhile, the M&S store has been Robert Thom’s go-to when he prepares for a special occasion or wants a good meal.

He welcomed the expansion of the Union Square branch, saying it’s nice to see such investment in Aberdeen amid a tsunami of closures in recent years.

Robert Thom said the closure would be a massive blow to the city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, the 53-year-old thinks that this would also pose yet more problems for Aberdeen’s already struggling city centre.

He said: “The city centre is dying a death and this is just going to add to it.

“It’s shocking, really. I would come on a Saturday morning when you’d expect it to be heaving with people – and it’s just empty.

“The closure of the Marks and Spencer store will be the last nail in the coffin of the demise of Aberdeen city centre.”

Could revamped Marks and Spencer store replace shut John Lewis?

Unlike Elena, Robert wasn’t surprised M&S bosses chose the Union Square store over the one in the city centre.

And he reckons that many people will be happy about the expansion, as the shop is more accessible for drivers.

Rob Craig also welcomed the idea, saying Aberdeen is in desperate need of a better department stores following the closure of John Lewis and Debenhams.

People going in and out from Marks and Spencer Aberdeen city centre branch.
The flagship store is also popular among city centre workers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The 51-year-old said: “It can’t be a good thing for the city centre when it comes to driving footfall, but I do welcome the idea of expanding the other one.

“We come to M&S mainly for food shopping so if the other really is made to be the fourth biggest store in the country, it will be great.

“Now that John Lewis is gone, we do need bigger store offering more variety.”

Union Square shoppers react

A short walk away at Union Square, we meet Pamela Goddard.

The 64-year-old may have been doing her shopping at the mall, but told us she was “devastated” to learn of the closure of its predecessor.

Pamela Goddard at Union Square. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Pamela said: “That one is better… It’s always been there, everybody knows it and everybody goes there.

“I realise Union Square is more accessible by car, but I would rather park here and then walk up to the St Nicholas Square branch.”

‘I like having options’

Meanwhile Andrew Whitehouse, 50, shops at both stores and will be sad to see the other branch go.

M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square.
M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square. Image: M&S

He said: “For me, it would be frustrating to lose that flexibility with one of the stores gone.

“I like having both because I can go wherever is more convenient.

“Maybe if the Union Square one is bigger and has more options it would be a good thing. But I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation