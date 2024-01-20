Mecca for Dons fans, ’boutique’ shopping street and museum among ideas for Aberdeen’s flagship M&S building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mecca for Dons fans, ’boutique’ shopping street and museum among ideas for Aberdeen’s flagship M&S building

"What to do with the Marks and Spencer building? That's the hard bit," Rich Tinto tells us. "Conventionally there would have been a great big 'for sale' put up... but hopefully that's not the case."

By Alastair Gossip
The Marks and Spencer building in Aberdeen's St Nicholas Street will close next spring. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Marks and Spencer building in Aberdeen's St Nicholas Street will close next spring. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Could the demise of Aberdeen’s main Marks and Spencer be the catalyst to open up St Nicholas Street once again?

The route linking Union Street to George Street made way for a shopping centre in the 80s.

In spring 2025, the adjoined M&S will leave the high street for another shopping centre, with a £15 million expansion planned at Union Square.

But, as the accompanying mall nears the “end of its natural life” anyway, one designer thinks the time for incisive change is now.

The St Nicholas Centre has another "five or 10 years" left to offer, says Rich Tinto. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The St Nicholas Centre has another “five or 10 years” left to offer, says Rich Tinto. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Whether there’s five or 10 years in the St Nicholas Centre remains to be seen,” Rich Tinto of Tinto Architecture tells us.

“So that is something to consider.

“Could you take a St James Quarter offering in Edinburgh and drop something a little bit special, a slightly higher end retail, in an opened up St Nicholas Street?

“Mulberry, Barbour, Ralph Lauren – the brands that had little spaces in conventional department stores, are popping up in concessions in other towns and cities.”

Swap St Nicholas Centre for St James Quarter

He’s not alone in that thinking. Separately we asked our readers what would soften the blow of losing the high street giant from Aberdeen’s high street.

The St James Quarter in Edinburgh is something our readers would like to emulate in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
The St James Quarter in Edinburgh is something our readers would like to emulate in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Others, like Natali Ja and George Barbour, called for a St James Quarter, boutique shopping idea to be imported from the capital.

Others called for the Marks and Spencer building – or the St Nicholas Centre, the Bon Accord Centre, John Lewis Norco House building – to be demolished.

However there is added difficulty in razing buildings since the latest planning laws came into force in Scotland. Such work is bad for the environment, and is to be avoided where possible.

Our readers ideas for the footprint left behind by the wrecking ball range from housing, city centre green space or – perhaps with some jest – the new Aberdeen FC stadium.

Need to find ‘compelling’ use for Marks and Spencer building in Aberdeen

The main thing, Mr Tinto claims, is for whatever comes next for the towering M&S building, which will empty next spring, to be aimed at bringing people to the city centre.

Rich Tinto speaking at an emergency summit held on the future of Union Street in November 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rich Tinto speaking at an emergency summit held on the future of Union Street in November 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When he was posed the question, he gave us an answer from his “sensible head” – office conversion for the civil service or potential residential use – and a list from his heart.

“Venue-based policy needs to come into play, we have to think about experiences and compelling reasons to bring people into the city centre.

“This M&S news tells its own story… Large retail is not really a town centre affair any more.

“It may sound counterintuitive but we are actually blessed Union Square is so close to the city centre. It’s close enough to draw people in.”

Maybe not a football stadium but…

Some of our readers, like Ryan Simpson, thought a museum would be a good idea.

This was on Mr Tinto’s wishlist too – though he feared the Pittodrie chiefs might give him a slap on the wrist for suggesting it.

Jock Gardiner and Bob Bain from the Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Jock Gardiner and Bob Bain from the Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“There have been conversations around an Aberdeen FC presence in the city centre,” he told us.

“There could be an AFC Heritage Trust museum, a retail offering, a fan zone and community engagement space… there is heaps of opportunity for things even as crazy as another Cruyff Court.

“That space on St Nicholas Street outside Marks and Spencer could, on the right occasion, be a fan zone or gathering point for football fans.

“Think how the matchday city centre trade could be really positively impacted by that if the stadium stays in town.”

Could St Nicholas Street be used to host a fanzone like this one in Glasgow Green? Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Could St Nicholas Street be used to host a fanzone like this one in Glasgow Green? Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

If not that, he suggested a museum covering life in the north-east of Scotland over the last 1,000 years to complement nearby Provost Skene’s House, the Maritime Museum, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens.

With Marks and Spencer vacant, do we need to build a new Aberdeen market?

Several readers, including Michelle Cormack and Paul Stuart, thought the Marks and Spencer building could save the city some cash.

Just across the road from Marks and Spencer, the former BHS site is being used for the multi-million-pound Aberdeen market development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
Just across the road from Marks and Spencer, the former BHS site is being used for the multi-million-pound Aberdeen market development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Instead of raising a new Aberdeen market from the rubble of another departed department store across the road, they suggested M&S would be a fine setting.

Mr Tinto went further, asking if a new market was needed at all…

“Do we need to spend tens of millions on a new market when you already have hundreds of thousands of square footage which could comfortably accommodate it the same.

“Surely this is the kick in the bum for the council to look at their notions of grandeur around the beach and wider city aspirations… It is time to  double down on the city centre.

“The beach is still an asset as it is that doesn’t stop people going to it. The priority has to sit in the city centre and the beach masterplan can follow.

“We need to start in the city centre and work our way out.”

Council: ‘We’re joining the dots’

Much of the complaining about Marks and Spencer’s decision to close the St Nicholas Street shop has to do with accessibility.

Buses stop almost immediately outside its door.

And while First Bus has vowed to look at laying more services on to Guild Street, nothing has been confirmed at this early stage.

As well as drawing people to the city centre, the new Aberdeen market on the former BHS site is expected to make it much easier to get between Union Street and Guild Street.

The council has already signed Morrison Construction up to build the £40m development too.

And the council’s city centre spokesman, the SNP’s Michael Hutchison, said the combined city centre and beach masterplan was a necessary double-pronged focus.

SNP council city centre spokesman Michael Hutchison rejected calls to dial back the city's ambitious beach revamp. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
SNP council city centre spokesman Michael Hutchison rejected calls to dial back the city’s ambitious beach revamp. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He said: “If we want Aberdeen to stand out as a destination then we need to focus on what makes our city unique.

“Many other cities face similar challenges to us, but I think Aberdeen has much more about it, that we can draw upon to overcome those.

“No other city has a beach and waterfront as close to its city centre as Aberdeen, and we need to take advantage of that.

“A large part of our investment in the beach will be in improving how it connects with the city centre. Meanwhile, the new market will make it easier to get between Union Street and the city’s main transport hubs, as well as the new M&S.

“These projects are joining the dots, and when they are finished they will make our city centre a more attractive place to visit.”

Read more:

‘This isn’t just any M&S, it’s OUR M&S’: Pensioners say they ‘won’t come to town any more’ after closure of Aberdeen’s flagship shop

The future of Aberdeen

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'I've got a right to speak' - 'Not right now you don't': Sheriff's fiery…
An american bully XL dog in nature; Shutterstock ID 2353368449; purchase_order: ; job:
Exclusive: Aberdeen pensioner seriously injured in XL bully dog attack
The Scotia Bar in darkness today
Scotia Bar to close permanently after energy bill soars by 650%
Elly Jay as Vivian Ward and Oliver Saville as Edward in Pretty Woman - The Musical.
Pretty Woman cancelled after 'several cast members' struck down by illness
Police attended Elphinstone Court on Monday where Jamie Forbes was pronounced dead. Image: supplied by Jamie's family/ DC Thomson
'Thanks for trying to save Jamie': Sister of man killed in Tillydrone high-rise incident…
Gary Neville with mic
Manchester United legend and businessman Gary Neville to give masterclass at Aberdeen Music Hall
Pennan Inn
Exclusive: Asking price for Pennan Inn revealed as famous Local Hero hotel set to…
Isla McIntosh
The Evening Express and P&J's 'youngest' papergirl - Westhill leapling to celebrate fourth special…
Helen Goss with her daughter Anna
Westhill family sue NHS Grampian alleging 'medical negligence' over daughter's four-year long Covid battle
M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square.
Bus bosses could rejig route to bring M&S shoppers to Union Square after flagship…
3

Conversation