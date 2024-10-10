Arrest made following death of 36-year-old man in Ellon flat

A man has died at a property in Ellon – with another man arrested in connection with his death.

Martin Forgie, from Maud, was found within a flat at Gordon Place at around 8.35pm on Wednesday, October 9.

A 44-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the 36-year-old’s death.

Police locked down the property last night, with forensics arriving at the scene earlier today.

Family pay tribute to man who died in Ellon flat

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Martin’s family said he was a “much loved son, brother, father, nephew, grandson and uncle”.

“He will be greatly missed,” they said.

“We ask for our privacy as a family to be respected at this difficult time.”

Police remain at the scene this evening, with neighbours saying how shocked they are.

Many congregated on the street today to watch the police response unfold.

One resident spoke of officers knocking on his door just after midnight, asking if he had heard anything.

“It’s a tragedy,” one said.

Another local, who did not want to be named, said: “I’ve never known anything like this to happen in Ellon.”

Detective Inspector Rory Campbell said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Forgie’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out.

“Anyone with information can speak to them, call 101 quoting reference 3400 of Wednesday, 9 October, 2024 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”