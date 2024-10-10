Extra beds at ARI to free up ambulances – with ‘dramatic’ impact on crisis leaving patients stuck outside for hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra beds at ARI to free up ambulances – with ‘dramatic’ impact on crisis leaving patients stuck outside for hours

The initiative will be launched for the first time in Grampian - and could be copied in other locations if it proves to be a success.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells hopes the change will cut ambulance waiting times at ARI. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells hopes the change will cut ambulance waiting times at ARI. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian is turning to north-east GPs, adding extra beds and creating a new unit at A&E in a “dramatic” bid to reduce ambulance waiting times.

Interim chief executive Adam Coldwells revealed the health board’s plans at a major meeting earlier today.

Later this month, changes will be made to the way ambulance staff deal with patients as they arrive at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Those who arrive in need of medical attention are taken directly to something called an “initial assessment unit”.

Ambulances pictured at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary back in February. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Once medics there have the patient in their care, ambulance crews will leave and attend their next call.

At the moment, when there is not enough space in this unit, that can leave paramedics waiting outside for hours with patients before they are taken in for treatment.

The initiative will be launched for the first time in Grampian and could be copied in other locations if it proves to be a success.

How will the new measure work?

NHS Grampian will add eight new beds very close to the front door of ARI to help tackle the crisis.

Mr Coldwells hopes this will help to reduce the queues of patients waiting in ambulances outside.

He explained: “The unit broadly relates to GP referrals.

“A GP will see a patient, make an assessment of them and then decide they need to go to hospital… The vast majority of people who arrive at this unit come through that route.”

NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But he admitted queues were still happening and apologised for anyone caught up in the unfortunate situation.

“We’ve still got people queuing in ambulances and that’s simply not OK,” he stated.

“That isn’t what any of us want, and I am genuinely sorry for anyone that ends up queuing in an ambulance day or night, it’s absolutely not what we want.

“We’ve tried a number of schemes and they have all done something positive but they’ve not had anything like the impact on the queuing ambulances that we’d expect.”

What has been done to tackle ambulance waiting times?

To date, NHS Grampian and the ambulance service have been collaborating closely on other measures aimed at providing “safe and timeous” handovers.

This includes Call before you Convey and the Safe Transfer of Patients (SToP) project.

Mr Coldwells said these schemes have had a “positive” impact, but more can still be done.

Ambulances at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary outside Accident and Emergency. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “We have done a number of schemes and they’ve all been helpful but none of them have scaled at the level that removes the ambulance queue.

“I hope the next one will improve it more dramatically than previous schemes have.

“It’s a test of change so we will see how it goes and what level of impact it does or doesn’t have.”

Waiting also blamed on bed capacity

The queues are also partly to blame due to the lack of capacity at ARI.

The health chief added: “It runs pretty full most of the time and so as we get an increase in demand, our ability to respond to that is quite slow as it settles out.

“That would peak and result in a queue.”

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Mr Coldwells continued: “The key thing is that we are trying to take that bump of activity just to make it slightly more level by having just a small extra capacity.

“People will still be waiting, there will still be some queuing but they will do so inside the hospital.

“But, a really important part of that is that ambulances are then free to go and deal with other people who may be very ill in the community.”

Mr Coldwells admits this latest scheme is “not a perfect solution”, but he is hopeful it will be an improvement for both ambulance staff and patients arriving at ARI.

