Trump housing cash to be shared between Tipperty and Foveran schools under merger plan

A pair of Aberdeenshire primary schools could now be in line for a major cash boost from housing plans at Donald Trump’s golf course near Balmedie.

The Menie course has been the source of controversy for many years, with locals battling to save the dunes at Menie from development.

In 2019, The Trump Organisation was given planning permission to build 550 houses at the site.

As part of this deal, Aberdeenshire Council stipulated that cash go towards nearby primary schools which could otherwise buckle under the population boom.

Now, as plans to merge the nearby Tipperty and Foveran primary schools gather pace, details have emerged of how the cash could ultimately be split.

What is happening with Foveran and Tipperty schools?

The idea of the Trump cash now becoming available to both Foveran and Tipperty schools was raised during the latest talks on bringing both together.

Aberdeenshire Council is planning to merge the pair after shelving a new 300-pupil Foveran school due to the cost involved.

Education chiefs now want to teach younger P1-3 pupils at one site, with the older P4-7 children in another.

This would deal with the twin threats of rising numbers at Foveran and a declining roll at Tipperty

Councillors at an education committee meeting on Thursday agreed to move forward with the merger proposals with the idea of it coming into force by next August.

Would Trump money go to Tipperty too?

It was during these talks that Jenny Nicol, an SNP councillor for Mid-Formartine, asked how this would impact on money due to be pledged to Foveran under the plans for 550 homes at Donald Trump’s north-east golf course.

She asked: “Developer obligations are assigned to Foveran from the housing development at Menie.

“If there needs to be improvements at either school, does this merger mean improvements at each building could be funded by this?”

Money could make schools great again

Education official Rachael Goldring confirmed this would unlock the potential for the billionaire ex-US president’s money to be poured into Tipperty Primary School.

She answered: “The northern part of the Menie development would still fall within the new school catchment area.

“If there was a requirement to use those funds for either school, then that would be possible.

“The arrangement is about providing added capacity or a new school, however that may be interpreted.”

What is the cash arrangement for Trump housing plans?

The council imposed a series of conditions when approving the housing plans at Menie.

They included contributions “toward the provision of additional primary school capacity in the Balmedie or Foveran area”.

Documents state: “The Menie development sits across the catchment areas of both Balmedie School and Foveran School so will have an impact upon the roll and capacity of both schools.”

Work is yet to start on the housing scheme, but Eric Trump has insisted the family remains committed to it – even if it takes 10 years.

What do you think of the school merger plans? Let us know in our comments section below

How will schools merger proceed?

Foveran School has an official capacity of 47 pupils – but 75 are currently at attending, with “general space” also used for dining becoming a makeshift third classroom.

Tipperty has capacity for 50 children, but the roll is just 10 at last count. And it could fall as low as five by 2027.

Parents and staff have “indicated a preference” for P1-3 to be taught at Foveran, with older children going to Tipperty.

Read more: