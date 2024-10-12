In pictures: The life and times of former first minister Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond has been a pillar of Scottish politics for more than a decade.

Through his roles as First Minister, MSP for Aberdeenshire East and leader of the Alba Party, Mr Salmond strived for change for the people of Scotland.

After stepping away from the Scottish National Party in 2017, the north-east politician launched the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021.

Today tributes have been pouring in for the 69-year-old who passed away after delivering a speech in North Macedonia.

We’ve put together a selection of pictures showing moments from his political career across northern Scotland.