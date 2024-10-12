In pictures: The life and times of former first minister Alex Salmond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: The life and times of former first minister Alex Salmond

Tributes have been pouring in for the former first minister following his death aged 69.

By Michelle Henderson
Alex Salmond waving during party conference.
Former first minister Alex Salmond died today aged 69. Image: PA

Alex Salmond has been a pillar of Scottish politics for more than a decade.

Through his roles as First Minister, MSP for Aberdeenshire East and leader of the Alba Party, Mr Salmond strived for change for the people of Scotland.

After stepping away from the Scottish National Party in 2017, the north-east politician launched the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021.

Today tributes have been pouring in for the 69-year-old who passed away after delivering a speech in North Macedonia.

We’ve put together a selection of pictures showing moments from his political career across northern Scotland.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon pictured during 77th Scottish National Party annual conference in 2011 in Inverness.
Former SNP leader Alex Salmond was joined by then Deputy leader Nicola Sturgeon during the 77th Scottish National Party annual conference at Eden Court in Inverness in 2011. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond dressed in dark blue watching his tee on the golf course.
Alex Salmond watched his tee shot during a practice day at the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart Golf Links Course in Inverness in 2013. Image: SNS Group
Alex Salmond holding up yellow SNP banners as he launched re-election campaign in 2017.
The former SNP politician launched his re-election campaign at the New Inn Hotel in Ellon in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon holding 9 month old Alastair Ruddick as Mr Salmond held 5 month old Roslyn Rankine during a visit to Dreams Daycare nursery in Insch in 2017.
Nicola Sturgeon holding 9-month-old Alastair Ruddick as Mr Salmond held 5-month-old Roslyn Rankine during a visit to Dreams Daycare nursery in Insch back in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Former first minister Alex Salmond turned up at the wedding of Stephanie and Richard Henderson,at Meldrum House in Aberdeen in May 2017.
Former first minister Alex Salmond turned up at the wedding of Stephanie and Richard Henderson, at Meldrum House in Aberdeen in May 2017. Image: Picasa
Alex Salmond was pictures leaving Aberdeen's former AECC venue in 2017 smiling despite losing his Westminster seat during the UK Parliamentary Election.
Alex Salmond pictured leaving Aberdeen’s former AECC venue in 2017 smiling despite losing his Westminster seat during the UK Parliamentary Election. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Mr Salmond pictured addressing Alba Party supporters in Inverness in April 2021
Mr Salmond pictured addressing Alba Party supporters in Inverness in April 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Alex Salmond pictures at Aberdeen beach
Alex Salmond pictured at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Alex Salmond pictures watering plants at a garden centre in Westhill.
The Alba Party leader stopped for a spot of gardening at Foxlane Garden Centre in Westhill during the 2021 campaign trail. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Alex Salmond in Ellon on the day of the regional count for the Hollyrood Elections in May 2021.
Alex Salmond in Ellon on the day of the regional count for the Holyrood Elections in May 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/ DCT Media
The Alba party leader on his phone as votes are being counted for the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary Elections at P&J Live.
The Alba party leader on his phone as votes are being counted for the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary Elections at P&J Live. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Mr Salmond pictured with Mike Morgan Charlotte Cross, Alex Salmond, Trish McPherson and Andy McCall in front of a Yes independence sign in the grounds of his Strichen home.
Mr Salmond pictured with Mike Morgan Charlotte Cross, Alex Salmond, Trish McPherson and Andy McCall on the grounds of his Strichen home. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
AlexSAlmond pictured smiling during an election count at P&J Live.
The former MSP for Aberdeenshire East was pictured during the Aberdeen election count at P&J Live in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter / DCT Media
Alex Salmond and Alba Party activists at his local Strichen polling station
Alex Salmond and Alba Party activists at his local Strichen polling station one year ago. Image: Alba Party

Conversation