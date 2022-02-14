‘Unashamedly modern’ home unveiled, Homebase garden centre plans at Aberdeen beach and young baker opens new Alford shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

Our Valentine’s Day round-up features plenty of proposals, though not of the romantic kind.

There could be a new cafe opening along the A96, while changes are in store for a Banff pub and Macduff hotel.

But firstly, we have some heartwarming news for an Alford baker planning to open a new cake shop…

Sweet dreams come true for Chloe!

Chloe Lawson started her own baking business when she was just 17, and by 2019 had opened her own shop in Alford.

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations has now been given permission to open a second eatery in the town, at the former Co-op shop on Donside Road.

The proposal to breathe new life into a vacant building was cheered by the “delighted” local community council.

And now the local authority has put the icing on the cake for Chloe by rubber-stamping the transformation of the former grocery shop.

Former Aberdeen cake shop could become office

Meanwhile, owner Jennifer Earp closed Cake Creations by Homewood in Aberdeen in 2017 after two decades of trading.

The Countesswells Road store was something of an institution, with a wide range of cake decorating items available for any budding bakers inspired to get creative in the kitchen.

Solicitors Direct, based on Great Western Road, is now hoping to take on the space, and is appealing to change its use.

New dining spot along A96?

A new cafe could soon be opening just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Pitcaple.

The owner of the former Wooden Shop has lodged plans to turn the derelict shack into a canteen.

The Wooden Shop is the village’s former railway station, and has fallen into decay while lying empty in recent years.

Already some concerns have been raised, with residents fearing the lack of parking at the “neglected” roadside spot “will lead to accidents”.

One neighbour added: “In my considered opinion The Wooden Shop should be

demolished and the whole site tidied up.”

Old schoolhouse could be demolished – so that children can learn about nature

A derelict former schoolhouse in Torphins could soon be knocked down to make more space for youngsters to play.

The abandoned building on Beltie Road has been vacant for some time, with developers previously eager to sell off the land near Banchory.

The village’s Sunshine Nursery is now seeking permission to flatten it.

Owners say: ” The building is unsafe and unfit for living in.

“The purpose of this development is an extension of nursery outdoor space for the use of Sunshine Nursery

“I would like to use the area as a nursery wild garden for the children.”

Safety firm’s office to become a house

The former office of Don-Mor Safety on Dee Street in Aberdeen is the latest in a long line of old commercial buildings to become housing.

Aberdeen City Council has now approved the plans submitted last spring.

It will now become a single home.

Macduff hotel plans given go-ahead

Aberdeenshire Council has signed off on proposals for Macduff’s Knowes Hotel to expand.

In December, our round-up revealed the plans for a nine-room extension at the back of the building with a residents lounge.

As well as that, the venue has been given permission to change the layout of some first-floor bedrooms and create an extra room over the conservatory.

Pub gets the chop

Nearby in Banff, the old Central Bar will become a new beauty salon.

The Boyndie Street pub had been up for sale for a while before beautician Izabela Topa-Oljasz proposed giving the building a makeover.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Stephen Brown Architects said any work would be “minimal”, with screen walls and sinks to be added.

And the documents added that there was little chance of it being brought back to life as a pub.

New Homebase at Aberdeen beach retail park?

Homebase has set its sights on an empty unit next to the Asda at Aberdeen beach.

As well as transforming the former DW Sports gym, the chain wants to create a new garden centre outside.

A letter has been sent to the council by Edinburgh-based consultants John Handley Associates on behalf of retail park owners Standard Life Assurance Ltd.

They say that a deal with Homebase has already been struck pending the planning approval.

And the letter explains that, since DW Sports collapsed in August 2020, “there has been a lack of interest” in the unit.

A sign stuck to the door offers a solemn reminder of the first lockdown in 2020, saying the company “is looking forward to re-opening”.

The closest Homebase to Aberdeen is in Inverurie and its nearest competition would be the new Green House inside the Bon Accord Centre.

Eye-catching new home planned for outskirts of Granite City

An Aberdeen couple has unveiled plans to build a dream home on the outskirts of a leafy suburb.

Designs for the new Drydykes home, at Bieldside, have been drawn up by Fiddes Architects.

The images show how the striking addition to the area could look, with large windows ensuring “a generous quantity of summer sunlight into the evening”.

The documents sent to the council state: “The design of the dwelling is unashamedly modern.”

It would replace a house and garage already on the site.

Deal sealed on Trump homes at Balmedie golf course

Finally, plans to build hundreds of homes at Donald Trump’s north-east golf course have progressed.

A deal has now been struck on how much Trump International will have to pay to build as many as 500 houses and 50 holiday homes on the Menie Estate, near Balmedie.

It’s more than two years since councillors voted through the £150 million proposals, despite thousands of objections.

Full story here.

