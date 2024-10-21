Connor Randall says Ross County must react after letting themselves down against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Connor Randall says Ross County must react after letting themselves down against St Johnstone

The Staggies suffered a 3-0 defeat at McDiarmid Park, in a match which saw them finish with nine men.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Connor Randall in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County skipper Connor Randall in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Connor Randall is determined not to let Saturday’s bruising loss against St Johnstone derail the progress Ross County have made in recent weeks.

The Staggies went down 3-0 at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, with Don Cowie’s side failing to recover from red cards shown to Eli Campbell and Charlie Telfer.

County had been in decent form prior to the recent international break, taking five points from three games against Dundee, Saints and Hearts, before narrowly losing to champions Celtic.

After suffering a setback in Perth, skipper Randall is determined to use back-to-back home games against Kilmarnock and Hibernian to get back on track over the next 10 days.

Don Cowie during Ross County’s 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Randall said: “Next week, it’s about reacting. In football, that’s what you have to do.

“We are disappointed in the result and performance. We believed we would come down and perform, and get the result we wanted.

“In football you make your own luck. There are no excuses from us.

“I think we let ourselves down. It’s about getting back in next week and reacting – showing that hunger and desire to show what we are really about.

“We were not good enough. We have been trying to build something in the last few weeks, we feel we’ve been going in the right direction.

“To perform like that is very disappointing. But we will get back in on Monday, and we’ve got to show a reaction next week.

Connor Randall and Alex Samuel prior to the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“At home, in the main, we have been very good. It’s on us to go out there and put a performance in.”

Afternoon to forget for Staggies in Perth

Saints struck early on through Benji Kimpioka, with County’s hopes of launching a response dealt a blow when Campbell was shown a second yellow card just after the half-hour mark.

Keeping a one-goal deficit would have allowed Cowie and his players to regroup at the interval, however, Kimpioka’s second in the final stages of the first half proved a body blow.

Benji Kimpioka celebrates netting his second goal against Ross County. Image: SNS.

The second half was largely a non-event, but Telfer’s dismissal, followed by a stoppage-time third from Makenzie Kirk – which moved Saints above County on goal difference – made it an afternoon to forget for the Staggies.

While the red cards did not aid County’s cause, Randall felt the Staggies had been below-par even with 11 men on the field – and did not show the reaction required given the numerical disadvantage.

He added: “We weren’t at our level.

“We had a couple of sending-offs but even before that from the start, I think we could have been better.

“With the way we have performed in the last few weeks, we wanted to come down and push on, but we didn’t do that.

“We lost a man, but we were a goal down before that anyway. We wanted to try to get to half-time at 1-0 at least, but we conceded the second and then the third later on.

Ryan Leak in action against St Johnstone’s Matt Smith. Image: SNS.

“There’s a big difference in it, one goal to two – especially with a man down as well.

“To concede it the way we did as well, was disappointing.

“We have been solid over the last few weeks, and really worked hard.

“We didn’t show that we way we have done. It was a very disappointing day for all of us.”

More from Ross County

Don Cowie during Ross County's 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone 3-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as nine-man…
Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ross County's Josh Nisbet aiming to catch eye of new Australia boss Tony Popovic
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Don Cowie rues Will Nightingale's bad luck after Ross County defender ruled out until…
Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County's FIVE-year Campbell Money pursuit as development guru details bid to improve Ross…
You can help yourself to keep abreast of all of the goings on at the Staggies by signing up to our dedicated Ross County newsletter.
How to get the latest Ross County stories sent direct to your email inbox…
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS.
Akil Wright pleased with early steps at Ross County
Ross County Fans' Panel.
Ross County Fans' Panel: The September assessment
Ross County's Josh Nisbet. Image: SNS
Australia international Josh Nisbet hailed as major coup for Ross County
Ronan Hale celebrates putting Ross County ahead against Celtic with Aidan Denholm. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale focused on continuing Ross County form amid Northern Ireland delay
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie takes issue with free-kick awarded against Ross County for Celtic winner -…

Conversation