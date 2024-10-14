Akil Wright pleased with early steps at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Akil Wright pleased with early steps at Ross County

Defender Wright has been an impressive performer in the opening weeks of the Premiership season.

Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS.
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS.
By Andy Skinner

Akil Wright is taking encouragement from the early foundations he has built in his Ross County career.

Defender Wright has already made a big impression since making the switch from Stockport County in the summer, having started each of County’s eight Premiership games so far.

Although he was involved in a difficult start to the campaign, which included a 6-0 defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park, the Staggies have made big improvements defensively in recent weeks.

Englishman Wright has been a standout performer – also showing his goal threat by netting in home matches against Dundee and St Johnstone.

Ross county's Akil Wright celebrates netting against Dundee
Akil Wright celebrates netting against Dundee. Image: SNS.

The 28-year-old is pleased with the way he has settled into Scottish football and believes there is further improvement to come.

Wright said: “I probably wasn’t quite at it in the first two games – certainly not as I know I can be.

“As time progresses, I’ll show more of what I can do and there’s still more to come. I definitely believe that.

“I feel I have good attributes, physically and technically, to play in this league – and I know I have to play to my strengths.

Akil Wright in action for Ross county against Rangers.
Akil Wright in action against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“But at the same time I need to ensure I’m doing the basics well as a defender.

“I think we’ve been doing that as a collective.”

Lopata has added commanding presence to Staggies backline

Wright has been the senior figure in Don Cowie’s three-man backline in recent weeks, alongside 26-year-old Ryan Leak, and Kacper Lopata, who is 23.

Lopata is another fresh addition, having joined on a season-long loan from Barnsley at the tail end of the summer transfer window.

Wright has been impressed with the way the Polish defender has stamped his authority on County’s rearguard.

He added: “He’s very commanding. Kacper has come in straight away and stamped his game on the back three, and really impressed. He’s confident and very vocal, and that does help the lads.

“He helps me and Ryan Leak a lot with our communication.

Kacper Lopata in action for Ross County.
Kacper Lopata in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

“To an extent, that takes pressure off me as the most experienced defender – but, at the same time, I’ve got to use my experience as well to vocalise things to them and show them at certain times how to manage a game.

“We’re definitely all at different stages of our career.”

Staggies face Saints in Perth this weekend

In County’s last outing, they led champions Celtic at Victoria Park before losing two late goals to go down 2-1 against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Staggies, who are seventh in the Premiership table, return to action away to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Cowie’s side are three points ahead of the 11th-placed Perth outfit, however, Wright has already seen how little the league table can count for on any given day.

Wright added: “We learned a lot about ourselves from the Rangers game, and we have definitely been more solid defensively since then.

“There’s no easing in, if you like, in this league – everyone can beat everyone it seems.

Akil Wright playing for Ross County
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS

“There’s not one team you go up against, thinking: ‘That’s three points.’

“Everyone is capable of winning a game and the margins are so small, so that’s a difference for me.

“Against Aberdeen, we defend so well, and then, in the last minute, they score.

“It is definitely different from what I have been used to, in that sense.”

Conversation