Akil Wright pleased with early steps at Ross County

Akil Wright is taking encouragement from the early foundations he has built in his Ross County career.

Defender Wright has already made a big impression since making the switch from Stockport County in the summer, having started each of County’s eight Premiership games so far.

Although he was involved in a difficult start to the campaign, which included a 6-0 defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park, the Staggies have made big improvements defensively in recent weeks.

Englishman Wright has been a standout performer – also showing his goal threat by netting in home matches against Dundee and St Johnstone.

The 28-year-old is pleased with the way he has settled into Scottish football and believes there is further improvement to come.

Wright said: “I probably wasn’t quite at it in the first two games – certainly not as I know I can be.

“As time progresses, I’ll show more of what I can do and there’s still more to come. I definitely believe that.

“I feel I have good attributes, physically and technically, to play in this league – and I know I have to play to my strengths.

“But at the same time I need to ensure I’m doing the basics well as a defender.

“I think we’ve been doing that as a collective.”

Lopata has added commanding presence to Staggies backline

Wright has been the senior figure in Don Cowie’s three-man backline in recent weeks, alongside 26-year-old Ryan Leak, and Kacper Lopata, who is 23.

Lopata is another fresh addition, having joined on a season-long loan from Barnsley at the tail end of the summer transfer window.

Wright has been impressed with the way the Polish defender has stamped his authority on County’s rearguard.

He added: “He’s very commanding. Kacper has come in straight away and stamped his game on the back three, and really impressed. He’s confident and very vocal, and that does help the lads.

“He helps me and Ryan Leak a lot with our communication.

“To an extent, that takes pressure off me as the most experienced defender – but, at the same time, I’ve got to use my experience as well to vocalise things to them and show them at certain times how to manage a game.

“We’re definitely all at different stages of our career.”

Staggies face Saints in Perth this weekend

In County’s last outing, they led champions Celtic at Victoria Park before losing two late goals to go down 2-1 against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Staggies, who are seventh in the Premiership table, return to action away to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Cowie’s side are three points ahead of the 11th-placed Perth outfit, however, Wright has already seen how little the league table can count for on any given day.

Wright added: “We learned a lot about ourselves from the Rangers game, and we have definitely been more solid defensively since then.

“There’s no easing in, if you like, in this league – everyone can beat everyone it seems.

“There’s not one team you go up against, thinking: ‘That’s three points.’

“Everyone is capable of winning a game and the margins are so small, so that’s a difference for me.

“Against Aberdeen, we defend so well, and then, in the last minute, they score.

“It is definitely different from what I have been used to, in that sense.”