Aberdeen council tenants given chance to object as some face 15% rent hike

Council tenants in Aberdeen are being urged to part in a consultation about a proposed rent increase of 10%.

Aberdeen City Council’s rent consultation 2024 proposes to increase the rent by up to 10% for 2025/26, which will be reviewed again in 2025 with a potentially longer-term raise in future years.

Under the new proposals, households will also have to wait longer to have their kitchens and bathrooms upgraded.

Tenants will be asked to share their views on the following three proposals:

Changes to the rent structure that will increase the rent for properties that have two bedrooms or more.

Increasing the rent of new build homes by 15% from April 1, 2025.

Increasing rent by up to 10%.

The consultation will also ask about the impact extending the life of kitchens from 20 to 25 years and bathrooms from 30 to 35 years will have.

Four drop-in sessions will be held where assistance in completing the consultation will be available, with it being open until November 3 and available on the local authority’s website.

Aberdeen City Council has more 23,000 homes across the Granite City.

Council rent is held in an account known as the Housing Revenue Account (HRA).

The funds are reserved for repairs and upgrades to properties.

‘It is important that all our tenants take part in this consultation’

Convener of Aberdeen City Council’s communities, housing and public protection committee Councillor Miranda Radley said: “We are aware of the difficulties faced by our tenants and understand the impacts that any increase in rent may have.

“It is important that all our tenants take part in this consultation and share their views on the impact that these changes may have on them.”

Last month, the council declared a housing emergency across Aberdeen.

The authority has also recently been dealing with RAAC-affected properties in the Balnagask area of Torry.