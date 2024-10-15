‘I did the right thing’: Why another Aberdeen SNP councillor broke ranks over bus gate vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I did the right thing’: Why another Aberdeen SNP councillor broke ranks over bus gate vote

Exclusive: Alison Alphonse refused to side with her party colleagues as they voted to make controversial traffic bans permanent.

By Isaac Buchan
Councillor Alphonse is adamant she "did the right thing" by not voting for Aberdeen's bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery and Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Cracks within Aberdeen’s SNP group have deepened as second councillor has broken her silence after refusing to back city centre bus gates.

Bridge of Don councillor Alison Alphonse joined former Aberdeen SNP group leader Alex Nicoll by breaking ranks as her colleagues voted the controversial measures through.

Days of anger have followed since the vote took place.

Councillor Alison Alphonse said it was her constituents fears that made her decide to abstain from the vote on Aberdeen’s bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Now Ms Alphonse has given her reasoning as to why she couldn’t opt for Aberdeen’s bus gates to stay.

Meanwhile, we reveal the names of all those who did vote to make the measures permanent…

‘I did the right thing’

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Ms Alphonse explained her decision to abstain from the crunch vote.

“I did the right thing,” she said.

“I had a lot of discussions with my constituents. They told me they were getting confused coming into the city centre.”

Ms Alphonse told The P&J that locals had complained in their droves about the controversial traffic measures. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Before last Friday’s crucial bus gate talks, almost 12,000 locals took a stand and expressed a similar view – which fell on deaf ears as the measures were set in stone.

Ultimately, 21 SNP and Lib Dem members outvoted the 15 Tory, Labour and independent members to make the “experimental” changes a lasting fixture.

We can now reveal the 21 councillors who voted for the measures to become a permanent part of Aberdeen city centre: 

Left to right: Gill Al-Samarai. Desmond Bouse, Hazel Cameron, Neil MacGregor, Donna Clark, John Cooke, Neil Copland, Bill Cormie, David Cameron, Derek Davidson, Christian Allard as the driver, Lee Fairfull, Martin Greig, Steve Delaney, Ciaran McRae, Dell Henrickson, Michael Hutchison, Kairin Van Sweeden, Alex McLellan, Miranda Radley and Ian Yuill. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson 

Did legal advice sway Alison Alphonse’s decision?

The legal advice regarding the council’s installation of the bus gates, and risk that government funding for improvements elsewhere could be snatched back, has come under some scrutiny.

This is what many in the ruling group based their decision on.

Opposition councillors had previously fought tooth and nail to see the advice, and when they were given the chance, one member took advantage.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik swiped the highly secretive document. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Councillor M Tauqeer Malik pocketed the top-secret legal papers, much to the anger of the council’s legal team.

But Ms Alphonse said this did not influence her decision.

“Absolutely not,” she told us.

But she added: “I absolutely endorse Alex Nicoll [who abstained over the legal advice]. I agree with him 100%.”

Councillor Nicoll was doubtful over the council’s legal advice. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Nicoll was the other SNP member to break ranks and abstain from voting in favour of the bus gates.

His concerns came from “the lack of any substantial challenge to those questions, and the position they developed”.

Why did councillor not vote for the Common Sense Compromise?

But despite listening to her constituents’ pleas to axe the hugely unpopular bus gates, Ms Alphonse abstained from voting – and did not vote for the Common Sense Compromise which sought to remove some of the bus gates.

But she would not be drawn on her reason for stopping short of backing the pleas of traders and the public.

Councillor Alison Alphonse was one of two SNP members to abstain from the vote on Aberdeen’s bus gates. Image: Darrell Benns.

She told The P&J:”(I abstained from the vote) because they were already in place before we were in administration”.

After being asked for clarity on this answer, she simply stated: “I don’t want to say any more”.

Aberdeen’s SNP group declined to comment.

Conversation