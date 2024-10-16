Jubilee House: Stonehaven guesthouse could become seaside dream home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jubilee House: Stonehaven guesthouse could become seaside dream home

The building on Keith Place has stunning views across the bay.

By Ben Hendry
Jubilee House in Stonehaven.
Jubilee House in Stonehaven. Image: ASPC

Stonehaven’s Jubilee House dates back to the 18th century, built as a sail loft for the town’s fishing fleet.

The storied property is on Keith Place, just between the seafront boardwalk and across from the historic harbour.

For decades, it was operated as a holiday home for people with disabilities.

The building was converted into a holiday home in 1977, and named in honour of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee. Image: ASPC
There is a plaque explaining its history. Image: CTA Scotland architects

But charity Cornerstone stopped using it a few years ago, and Jubilee House was put on the market as a potential Stonehaven dream home this year.

ASPC listed it for £350,000, hailing the “spacious” property’s location on a “quiet street in the heart of the seaside town”.

Now, fresh plans have been lodged which indicate the future plans for the building.

What could happen with Stonehaven’s Jubilee House?

Proposals have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Jamie McMillan, the director of real estate firms J2M Holdings and Nostaw Ltd.

Architects CTA Scotland say it “has not been let for a number of years”.

An impressed guest wrote to The Press and Journal to praise Jubilee House in the summer of 1990. Image: British Newspaper Archive/DC Thomson

They explain that Mr McMillan wants to transform it into a two-bedroom home – with an external decking area on the first floor looking out over the bay.

They add: “This will ensure a redundant building can be brought back in to use as a private dwelling house.

“The deck area will provide a better outdoor space with fantastic vistas across the bay.”

Blueprints indicate the floor plans. Image: CTA Scotland architects

How could building be changed?

There are also plans to keep a boat and “other related water sport paraphernalia” at the home.

Work will take place to remove the disabled-friendly guestrooms across the ground fl0or, while a lounge will become a study to allow for home working.

There would be a large open plan kitchen/dining area on the first floor, and two bedrooms.

Have a look at the Jubilee House plans for Stonehaven seafront.

Read more Stonehaven stories: 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An artist impression of the proposed battery energy storage system planned near Dyce. Image: Sustainability Unlimited
Plans lodged for huge solar farm and TWO battery storage facilities at Dyce and…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Community service for teen who violently assaulted man on ground in Aberdeen
Locator of Oakbank School in Aberdeen
Police launch new investigation into abuse allegations at Aberdeen school
police car lights
A90 open after two crashes near Stonehaven
Banchory residents doing hook a duck
Watch: Sport personalities send good luck messages to Banchory sheltered housing Olympians
Gilly Mendes Ferreira from the Scottish SPCA, and Norman Donald from NJE Fireworks add their voices to the debate
Are fireworks a well-loved tradition or is it time they were banned?
5
This person is not a comedian. She's a grifter, exploiting people with trumped-up rubbish, preying on the very real problems that folk have, writes Colin Farquhar. Image Katie Hopkins Instagram.
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen should be doing better than staging toxic Katie Hopkins' obnoxious comedy…
13
Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen Airport profits take off as passenger numbers rise
LEZ sign Rose Street.
Overgrown tree leaves Aberdeen LEZ sign 'totally obscured' and 'useless'
3
One officer was seen throwing high-intensity lightbulbs into a skip. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson /24
Police raid leads to cannabis discovery at abandoned Northfield shop

Conversation