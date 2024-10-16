Jubilee House: Stonehaven guesthouse could become seaside dream home

Stonehaven’s Jubilee House dates back to the 18th century, built as a sail loft for the town’s fishing fleet.

The storied property is on Keith Place, just between the seafront boardwalk and across from the historic harbour.

For decades, it was operated as a holiday home for people with disabilities.

But charity Cornerstone stopped using it a few years ago, and Jubilee House was put on the market as a potential Stonehaven dream home this year.

ASPC listed it for £350,000, hailing the “spacious” property’s location on a “quiet street in the heart of the seaside town”.

Now, fresh plans have been lodged which indicate the future plans for the building.

What could happen with Stonehaven’s Jubilee House?

Proposals have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Jamie McMillan, the director of real estate firms J2M Holdings and Nostaw Ltd.

Architects CTA Scotland say it “has not been let for a number of years”.

They explain that Mr McMillan wants to transform it into a two-bedroom home – with an external decking area on the first floor looking out over the bay.

They add: “This will ensure a redundant building can be brought back in to use as a private dwelling house.

“The deck area will provide a better outdoor space with fantastic vistas across the bay.”

How could building be changed?

There are also plans to keep a boat and “other related water sport paraphernalia” at the home.

Work will take place to remove the disabled-friendly guestrooms across the ground fl0or, while a lounge will become a study to allow for home working.

There would be a large open plan kitchen/dining area on the first floor, and two bedrooms.

Have a look at the Jubilee House plans for Stonehaven seafront.

