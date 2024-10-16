Plans lodged for huge solar farm and TWO battery storage facilities at Dyce and Bridge of Don

Plans for a solar farm and two battery storage facilities have been lodged on land between Bridge of Don and Dyce.

English firm Innova is behind plans for the Lower Bodachra Solar and Storage facility that would stretch across 212 acres – more than 15 times larger than Windsor Castle.

It would see a 72MW solar farm and 45MW battery energy storage system installed on land at Lower Bodachra Farm and Perwinnes Farm to the east of Dyce.

The development would connect to the grid and generate enough power for around 23,800 homes – which equates to nearly 20% of all properties in Aberdeen.

Developers claim the site would have a “key role” in the transition to renewable energy, and help address the climate emergency.

How long would the solar farm and battery storage site operate?

The renewable energy firm met with officers from Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit before lodging its planning application.

Scottish Ministers will ultimately determine the proposal.

If approved, the development would take around four months to build.

Both the solar and battery storage facilities would then operate for 40 years, after which the land would be restored to its current state.

Second battery storage site planned at Dyce

Meanwhile, Source Galileo Limited has lodged plans to install a battery energy storage system on the outskirts of Dyce.

The proposed 49.9MW facility at Goval Farm would sit just metres away from the new housing development on the site of the former Cordyce School.

Coming in at one hectare, the proposed site would be the same size as a football pitch.

It would connect to the nearby substation through an underground cable.

As well as the 38 battery containers, the site would have a control building and switch room.

Firm extinguishes any fire fears

Developers have addressed any fire worries, stating “perceived” risks such as thermal runaway and faulty systems would be “extremely unlikely to occur” with modern BESS units.

They have also confirmed that other monitoring measures will be included such as heat and smoke detection, and ventilation control.

Planning documents also reveal that Source Galileo Limited is planning to reach out to local fire crews to inform them of any potential emergency procedures.

If the project is given the go-ahead, developers say construction could take around nine months.

The proposals come just weeks after councillors gave the green light to another battery storage site in Danestone.

You can view the Dyce BESS plans here.

