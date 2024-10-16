Plans lodged for huge solar farm and TWO battery storage facilities at Dyce and Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans lodged for huge solar farm and TWO battery storage facilities at Dyce and Bridge of Don

The solar panels would generate enough power for around 23,800 homes - nearly 20% of all properties in Aberdeen.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed battery energy storage system planned near Dyce. Image: Sustainability Unlimited
An artist impression of the proposed battery energy storage system planned near Dyce. Image: Sustainability Unlimited

Plans for a solar farm and two battery storage facilities have been lodged on land between Bridge of Don and Dyce.

English firm Innova is behind plans for the Lower Bodachra Solar and Storage facility that would stretch across 212 acres – more than 15 times larger than Windsor Castle.

It would see a 72MW solar farm and 45MW battery energy storage system installed on land at Lower Bodachra Farm and Perwinnes Farm to the east of Dyce.

The development would connect to the grid and generate enough power for around 23,800 homes – which equates to nearly 20% of all properties in Aberdeen.

A map showing the location of the two energy developments planned between Dyce and Bridge of Don. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Developers claim the site would have a “key role” in the transition to renewable energy, and help address the climate emergency.

How long would the solar farm and battery storage site operate?

The renewable energy firm met with officers from Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit before lodging its planning application.

Scottish Ministers will ultimately determine the proposal.

If approved, the development would take around four months to build.

A site plan of the proposed solar farm near Dyce. Image: Innova Renewables

Both the solar and battery storage facilities would then operate for 40 years, after which the land would be restored to its current state.

Second battery storage site planned at Dyce

Meanwhile, Source Galileo Limited has lodged plans to install a battery energy storage system on the outskirts of Dyce.

The proposed 49.9MW facility at Goval Farm would sit just metres away from the new housing development on the site of the former Cordyce School.

Coming in at one hectare, the proposed site would be the same size as a football pitch.

The Dyce battery energy storage system site plan. Image: Neo Environmental

It would connect to the nearby substation through an underground cable.

As well as the 38 battery containers, the site would have a control building and switch room.

Firm extinguishes any fire fears

Developers have addressed any fire worries, stating “perceived” risks such as thermal runaway and faulty systems would be “extremely unlikely to occur” with modern BESS units.

They have also confirmed that other monitoring measures will be included such as heat and smoke detection, and ventilation control.

An image of a typical battery energy storage system. Image: Innova Renewables

Planning documents also reveal that Source Galileo Limited is planning to reach out to local fire crews to inform them of any potential emergency procedures.

If the project is given the go-ahead, developers say construction could take around nine months.

The proposals come just weeks after councillors gave the green light to another battery storage site in Danestone.

You can view the Dyce BESS plans here.

Abandoned Aberdeen

The vacant Cordyce School site in Dyce is one of 65 pieces of vacant and derelict land highlighted in a new Scottish Government drive to spark development.

The full list includes various bulldozed businesses, along with many old schools and industrial complexes. 

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

There are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jubilee House in Stonehaven.
Jubilee House: Stonehaven guesthouse could become seaside dream home
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Community service for teen who violently assaulted man on ground in Aberdeen
Locator of Oakbank School in Aberdeen
Police launch new investigation into abuse allegations at Aberdeen school
police car lights
A90 open after two crashes near Stonehaven
Banchory residents doing hook a duck
Watch: Sport personalities send good luck messages to Banchory sheltered housing Olympians
Gilly Mendes Ferreira from the Scottish SPCA, and Norman Donald from NJE Fireworks add their voices to the debate
Are fireworks a well-loved tradition or is it time they were banned?
5
This person is not a comedian. She's a grifter, exploiting people with trumped-up rubbish, preying on the very real problems that folk have, writes Colin Farquhar. Image Katie Hopkins Instagram.
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen should be doing better than staging toxic Katie Hopkins' obnoxious comedy…
13
Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen Airport profits take off as passenger numbers rise
LEZ sign Rose Street.
Overgrown tree leaves Aberdeen LEZ sign 'totally obscured' and 'useless'
3
One officer was seen throwing high-intensity lightbulbs into a skip. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson /24
Police raid leads to cannabis discovery at abandoned Northfield shop

Conversation