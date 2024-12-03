Willie Miller: Why Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will not change his attacking stance against Celtic

I don’t expect Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin to change his attacking philosophy for the clash against Celtic at Pittodrie.

The Swede will go into Wednesday’s showdown with the Premiership leaders with the attitude that the game is there to be won.

I don’t see Thelin turning to any kind of defensive display or having an attitude a point will do.

I believe Thelin will set up Aberdeen to go out to show the qualities they have displayed for most of the season.

Let’s not forget the Dons are second in the Premiership and were unbeaten in the first 11 league games, with 10 wins.

We all know the in-depth quality of Celtic and how they can make changes without disrupting their rhythm.

However, everything suggests Thelin will go up against the best team in the country with the mindset Aberdeen can win – and that is what he will try to do.

No-fear stance when facing Celtic

There is nothing to be frightened of for Aberdeen when facing Celtic at Pittodrie.

And there is no reason for any doubt in Thelin or his players’ minds they cannot do well against the Premiership leaders, particularly at home.

Thelin’s front-foot brand of football is exciting and it has ignited the Aberdeen support.

The Dons are also well organised, disciplined and are able to defend to make it difficult for opponents.

However, they never lose the fact the game is there to be won and in every situation they must take play to the opposition.

It doesn’t matter who the opposition is and that is what I’m expecting from Thelin and his team against Celtic.

If they can get a win or draw to move closer to league leaders Celtic, it would be a fabulous result.

Defensive options available to Thelin

Thelin made six changes to his starting XI for the 1-1 draw at Hearts, with two switches to the defence.

It is the first time he has really changed that backline in the Premiership – although one was enforced as left-back Jack MacKenzie was ruled out by injury.

The changes at Tynecastle prove Thelin has options in his squad who can step in and do a job.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald and left-back James McGarry came in for their first Premiership starts of the season.

MacDonald is a very thoughtful player who has a wealth of experience.

It must give Thelin comfort he can call on MacDonald and McGarry as replacements if needed.

MacDonald and McGarry came in and did a solid job at a difficult venue where Aberdeen have not won in the league since 2017.

If there were any doubts there was not enough defensive cover, they will have been alleviated.

Defender Jack Mine has also done well when called upon, so there are options.

Manager Thelin clearly has confidence in these players, which bodes well for the rest of the season.

Injury sweat over keeper Dimitar Mitov

Keeper Dimitar Mitov coming off injured at half-time against Hearts throws a question mark over who will be in goal against Celtic.

It has been a very fortunate season so far for Aberdeen as there have not been many injuries.

That is unusual, as managers normally have to deal with a mounting list of injuries.

It has been a really testing period for Aberdeen with three away games spread across just eight days.

The return of only two points from nine will be disappointing for Thelin.

However, the three away games in quick succession have come against good teams in Hearts, Hibs and St Mirren.

Hearts and Hibs are down at the bottom of the table, but they are still decent teams with deep squads.

Thelin will be looking at his players to see how they react.

Whenever Aberdeen have been tested or questions asked of them, they have responded well.

The attitude and belief seem to still be there, which suggests it will be a successful season.