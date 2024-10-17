Shinty: Fort William’s Lachie Shaw rewarded with Scotland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Fort William’s Lachie Shaw rewarded with Scotland call-up

Shaw is part of the Scotland team to take on Ireland in Ennis on October 26.

By Alasdair Bruce
Selected for Scotland, Lachie Shaw of Fort William who has been selected for the Scotland shinty squad. Image: Neil Paterson.
Selected for Scotland, Lachie Shaw of Fort William who has been selected for the Scotland shinty squad. Image: Neil Paterson.

Having helped Fort William in the dramatic final-day victory in the Mowi National Division trophy, Lachie Shaw has been rewarded with a first inclusion in the Scotland squad for the shinty-hurling international against Ireland.

Scotland are due to face Ireland at Cusack Park, Ennis on October 26.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox: “Lachie’s worked extremely hard this year and is an important figure on and off the park.

“He’s a fantastic player and deserves the opportunity to play at this level.

“Neil Robertson and I are also very happy that Fort William has representation at international level again, so Lachie’s done us all proud. He’ll be great and hopefully this is the first of many call-ups.”

Manager Garry Reid also named Oban Camanachd trio Cameron Sutherland, Andy MacDonald and Daniel MacVicar, Alexander Michie (Kingussie) and Ben Delaney (Lochaber) for the first time.

Scotland manager Garry Reid. Image: Neil Paterson.

There are nine changes overall from last year with Lovat’s Craig Mainland and Kinlochshiel pair Conor Cormack and Donald Nixon all returning to the fold.

Scotland from: Stuart MacDonald (Lovat), Cameron Sutherland (Oban Camanachd), Robert Mabon (Kingussie), Blair Morrison (Caberfeidh), Alexander Michie (Kingussie), Craig Mainland (Lovat), Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel), Danny Kelly (Lovat), Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore), Finlay MacRae (Kinlochshiel), Roddy Macdonald (Kyles Athletic), John Gillies (Skye Camanachd), Donald Nixon (Kinlochshiel), Andy MacDonald (Oban Camanachd), Ruaridh Anderson (Kingussie), Daniel MacVicar (Oban Camanachd), Craig Morrison (Caberfeidh), Ben Delaney (Lochaber), Kevin Bartlett (Caberfeidh), Lachie Shaw (Fort William).

Oban and Kings to contest Mòd Cup

Following the postponement of last week’s Mòd Cup match between Oban Camanachd and Lovat, National Mòd organisers moved quickly to confirm the Aviemore Trophy will be contested when Oban Camanachd meet Kingussie in the Mowi Premiership at Mossfield on Saturday. Kingussie will also be presented with the league trophy afterwards.

A National Mòd spokesperson said: “We are happy the men’s Mòd Cup will be played in Oban at the time of the Mòd and thank Lovat for graciously letting their own opportunity to contest the trophy pass to allow this to happen.”

It’s 55 years since the first Mòd Cup in Aviemore when Newtonmore beat Kingussie.

The Kings haven’t contested the trophy since whilst Oban Camanachd have four successes.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “I didn’t know we’ve never won the Mòd Cup but knowing Oban manager Gareth Evans; they’ll be right up for making sure it stays that way.

“James Falconer and Liam Borthwick are both 100% fit again and Rory MacKeachan’s returned from America. I think Lee Bain and George Taylor Ramsay will be working whilst Calum Grant remains out with ankle ligament damage and Cameron Bremner is banned.”

Oban boss Evans said: “Andy MacDonald, Daniel Cameron and Louie MacFarlane all return but Garry Lord and Ross Campbell are missing. Ross Macmillan starts a four-match suspension for passing through the disciplinary points threshold.”

Macmillan also misses the double-header with Lovat and the first game of next season.

Evans added: “Kingussie’s recent results show that they’re in good form. It’s also their trophy day, and we want to spoil the party, but we’ll need to be on our ‘A-game’ to do that.”

Ahead of Lovat’s visit, Skye boss Willie MacDonald said: “We’ll assess Sam Macphee’s knee injury which has kept him out for four weeks. Kenny Cushnie is working, young Iain MacInnes is away but we’re hoping Ruaraidh MacLeod’s available.

“We’re looking forward to contesting the Thomas Ferguson memorial cup against this year’s Camanachd Cup finalists. It should be a close, competitive encounter given our two previous meetings.”

Lovat miss Lorne MacKay and Fraser Heath as both complete two-match suspensions.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “Lewis Tawse is on holiday which is a blow while Martin Mainland and Stuart MacDonald still have knocks, so we’ll make late calls on them.

“Stuart has the international the following week, so we’ll be extra careful with him.

“I’ve been impressed with Skye this year. They have a superb record on the island.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll can cement third place in the Mowi National Division if they win on Bute.

