Shinty: Fort William’s Lachie Shaw rewarded with Scotland call-up

Having helped Fort William in the dramatic final-day victory in the Mowi National Division trophy, Lachie Shaw has been rewarded with a first inclusion in the Scotland squad for the shinty-hurling international against Ireland.

Scotland are due to face Ireland at Cusack Park, Ennis on October 26.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox: “Lachie’s worked extremely hard this year and is an important figure on and off the park.

“He’s a fantastic player and deserves the opportunity to play at this level.

“Neil Robertson and I are also very happy that Fort William has representation at international level again, so Lachie’s done us all proud. He’ll be great and hopefully this is the first of many call-ups.”

Manager Garry Reid also named Oban Camanachd trio Cameron Sutherland, Andy MacDonald and Daniel MacVicar, Alexander Michie (Kingussie) and Ben Delaney (Lochaber) for the first time.

There are nine changes overall from last year with Lovat’s Craig Mainland and Kinlochshiel pair Conor Cormack and Donald Nixon all returning to the fold.

Scotland from: Stuart MacDonald (Lovat), Cameron Sutherland (Oban Camanachd), Robert Mabon (Kingussie), Blair Morrison (Caberfeidh), Alexander Michie (Kingussie), Craig Mainland (Lovat), Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel), Danny Kelly (Lovat), Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore), Finlay MacRae (Kinlochshiel), Roddy Macdonald (Kyles Athletic), John Gillies (Skye Camanachd), Donald Nixon (Kinlochshiel), Andy MacDonald (Oban Camanachd), Ruaridh Anderson (Kingussie), Daniel MacVicar (Oban Camanachd), Craig Morrison (Caberfeidh), Ben Delaney (Lochaber), Kevin Bartlett (Caberfeidh), Lachie Shaw (Fort William).

Oban and Kings to contest Mòd Cup

Following the postponement of last week’s Mòd Cup match between Oban Camanachd and Lovat, National Mòd organisers moved quickly to confirm the Aviemore Trophy will be contested when Oban Camanachd meet Kingussie in the Mowi Premiership at Mossfield on Saturday. Kingussie will also be presented with the league trophy afterwards.

A National Mòd spokesperson said: “We are happy the men’s Mòd Cup will be played in Oban at the time of the Mòd and thank Lovat for graciously letting their own opportunity to contest the trophy pass to allow this to happen.”

It’s 55 years since the first Mòd Cup in Aviemore when Newtonmore beat Kingussie.

The Kings haven’t contested the trophy since whilst Oban Camanachd have four successes.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “I didn’t know we’ve never won the Mòd Cup but knowing Oban manager Gareth Evans; they’ll be right up for making sure it stays that way.

“James Falconer and Liam Borthwick are both 100% fit again and Rory MacKeachan’s returned from America. I think Lee Bain and George Taylor Ramsay will be working whilst Calum Grant remains out with ankle ligament damage and Cameron Bremner is banned.”

Oban boss Evans said: “Andy MacDonald, Daniel Cameron and Louie MacFarlane all return but Garry Lord and Ross Campbell are missing. Ross Macmillan starts a four-match suspension for passing through the disciplinary points threshold.”

Macmillan also misses the double-header with Lovat and the first game of next season.

Evans added: “Kingussie’s recent results show that they’re in good form. It’s also their trophy day, and we want to spoil the party, but we’ll need to be on our ‘A-game’ to do that.”

Ahead of Lovat’s visit, Skye boss Willie MacDonald said: “We’ll assess Sam Macphee’s knee injury which has kept him out for four weeks. Kenny Cushnie is working, young Iain MacInnes is away but we’re hoping Ruaraidh MacLeod’s available.

“We’re looking forward to contesting the Thomas Ferguson memorial cup against this year’s Camanachd Cup finalists. It should be a close, competitive encounter given our two previous meetings.”

Lovat miss Lorne MacKay and Fraser Heath as both complete two-match suspensions.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “Lewis Tawse is on holiday which is a blow while Martin Mainland and Stuart MacDonald still have knocks, so we’ll make late calls on them.

“Stuart has the international the following week, so we’ll be extra careful with him.

“I’ve been impressed with Skye this year. They have a superb record on the island.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll can cement third place in the Mowi National Division if they win on Bute.