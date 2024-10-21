All you need to know about the new Ember bus route ahead of launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about the new Ember bus route ahead of launch

The electric service - which will run between Aberdeen and Edinburgh - starts on Tuesday.

Ember buses are launching in Aberdeen. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

A new electric bus service connecting the cities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh launches tomorrow.

Ember is already known for its all-electric buses, providing eco-friendly transportation between five major cities – Dundee, Perth, Stirling, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

Now, this service will extend to and from the Granite City.

Beginning October 22, Ember will officially launch in Aberdeen, offering connections to Edinburgh and other towns along the route.

Where do the buses stop?

The new Ember buses will begin their journey from Bridge of Don’s Park and Ride, with several stops within the Aberdeen area.

Aberdeen

  • Ellon Road
  • Old Aberdeen (Lord Hay’s Road)
  • Pittodrie
  • Aberdeen University
  • Aberdeen city centre
  • Bridge of Dee

Aberdeenshire & Angus

  • Portlethen (A92 – Roadside of Cookston)
  • Newtonhill (A92 – off Chapelton)
  • Drumlithie (A90 – Road End)
  • Fordoun (A90 – Springbank Terrace)
  • Forfar (Town Centre near Lidl)
  • Inveraldie (A90)

In addition, several stops have been added along the route between Dundee and Edinburgh including Edinburgh Airport.

How much does it cost?

Tickets between Aberdeen (city centre) and Edinburgh are priced at £15.50 for an adult single and there are no additional fees if you book last minute.

  • Bridge of Don to Edinburgh (all stops) – £16.30
  • Aberdeen to Edinburgh Airport – £15.50
  • Aberdeen to Dundee – £8.20
  • Aberdeen to Portlethen – £2.00

People with a Scottish bus pass can travel free with Ember.

Ember buses will operate up to 20 services per day from Aberdeen. Image: Ember.

How long are the journeys typically?

Travelling between Bridge of Don Park and Ride, the first stop on the route and Edinburgh Airport will take around three hours and 18 minutes.

To go from Aberdeen to Edinburgh will take around three and a half hours, while Aberdeen to Dundee is around one hour and 35 minutes.

Frequency and times?

Embers will be running 20 services daily, 24/7.

The earliest service available between Bridge of Don and Edinburgh Airport is scheduled for 2.37am for a 5.55am arrival.

The last bus of the day is at 10.53pm for a 2.03am arrival.

According to Ember’s website, “a large suitcase or two medium bags per person” is included in the ticket price.

Travellers can expect nearly hourly services from Aberdeen to other destinations, with all the information available via Ember’s website.

Onboard amenities?

Ember provides free 5G Wi-Fi for customers as well as USB charge points at every seat, which have extra legroom.

If you don’t have a charger cable, you can ask the driver to borrow one.

You can track your progress with the live-tracking app Ember has for travellers.

If you are travelling with a bike or a wheelchair user you can book a space on the bus, even at the last minute.

You can also travel with a large musical instrument like a cello at your seat, provided you book a child’s ticket for it.

Keith Bradbury and Pierce Glennie, founders of Ember. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

Why electric buses?

Ember is an all-electric bus company with units that can travel more than 300 miles on a single charge, clocking more than 200,000 miles yearly.

Ember was started by Keith and Pierce in 2019 as the world’s first all-electric intercity bus operator.

They say that “by using electric vehicles, we can reduce our impact on the planet whilst also offering a better customer experience”.

To find out more about Ember bus services, visit the website.

Conversation