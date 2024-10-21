All you need to know about the new Ember bus route ahead of launch

A new electric bus service connecting the cities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh launches tomorrow.

Ember is already known for its all-electric buses, providing eco-friendly transportation between five major cities – Dundee, Perth, Stirling, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

Now, this service will extend to and from the Granite City.

Beginning October 22, Ember will officially launch in Aberdeen, offering connections to Edinburgh and other towns along the route.

Where do the buses stop?

The new Ember buses will begin their journey from Bridge of Don’s Park and Ride, with several stops within the Aberdeen area.

Aberdeen

Ellon Road

Old Aberdeen (Lord Hay’s Road)

Pittodrie

Aberdeen University

Aberdeen city centre

Bridge of Dee

Aberdeenshire & Angus

Portlethen (A92 – Roadside of Cookston)

Newtonhill (A92 – off Chapelton)

Drumlithie (A90 – Road End)

Fordoun (A90 – Springbank Terrace)

Forfar (Town Centre near Lidl)

Inveraldie (A90)

In addition, several stops have been added along the route between Dundee and Edinburgh including Edinburgh Airport.

How much does it cost?

Tickets between Aberdeen (city centre) and Edinburgh are priced at £15.50 for an adult single and there are no additional fees if you book last minute.

Bridge of Don to Edinburgh (all stops) – £16.30

Aberdeen to Edinburgh Airport – £15.50

Aberdeen to Dundee – £8.20

Aberdeen to Portlethen – £2.00

People with a Scottish bus pass can travel free with Ember.

How long are the journeys typically?

Travelling between Bridge of Don Park and Ride, the first stop on the route and Edinburgh Airport will take around three hours and 18 minutes.

To go from Aberdeen to Edinburgh will take around three and a half hours, while Aberdeen to Dundee is around one hour and 35 minutes.

Frequency and times?

Embers will be running 20 services daily, 24/7.

The earliest service available between Bridge of Don and Edinburgh Airport is scheduled for 2.37am for a 5.55am arrival.

The last bus of the day is at 10.53pm for a 2.03am arrival.

According to Ember’s website, “a large suitcase or two medium bags per person” is included in the ticket price.

Travellers can expect nearly hourly services from Aberdeen to other destinations, with all the information available via Ember’s website.

Onboard amenities?

Ember provides free 5G Wi-Fi for customers as well as USB charge points at every seat, which have extra legroom.

If you don’t have a charger cable, you can ask the driver to borrow one.

You can track your progress with the live-tracking app Ember has for travellers.

If you are travelling with a bike or a wheelchair user you can book a space on the bus, even at the last minute.

You can also travel with a large musical instrument like a cello at your seat, provided you book a child’s ticket for it.

Why electric buses?

Ember is an all-electric bus company with units that can travel more than 300 miles on a single charge, clocking more than 200,000 miles yearly.

Ember was started by Keith and Pierce in 2019 as the world’s first all-electric intercity bus operator.

They say that “by using electric vehicles, we can reduce our impact on the planet whilst also offering a better customer experience”.

To find out more about Ember bus services, visit the website.