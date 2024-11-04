Aberdeen nursing home closed for 10 years could become flats and Banchory residents fight new pitch plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen nursing home closed for 10 years could become flats and Banchory residents fight new pitch plans

Meanwhile, a whisky specialist wants to tear down a leaky house at Braemar for an eye-catching modern replacement.

Aberdeen's Beach Court Nursing Home closed following a damning inspection report in 2013
Aberdeen's Beach Court Nursing Home closed following a damning inspection report in 2013. Image: Kenny Elrick/Clarke Cooper
By Ben Hendry

Aberdeen’s 200-year-old Beach Court Nursing Home could be turned into flats more than a decade after closing, a “green” salon is opening up in the west end and a German bakery has been approved at Portlethen.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, we head to a historic military site where some changes could be afoot…

Gordon Barracks parade ground could become driving test centre

The parade ground at Aberdeen’s Gordon Barracks is no stranger to perfectly precise manoeuvres…

For many years, this Bridge of Don spot is where troops would march in perfect unison.

The last passing-out parade of junior soldiers at Aberdeen’s Gordon Barracks marked the end of an era in December, 1985. The passing-out recruits marched past Major-General John MacMillan, Colonel-in-chief of the Gordon Highlanders. Image: DC Thomson

The barracks, which became the depot of the Gordon Highlanders in 1935, comprises several historic buildings.

It is now used by organisations including the Army Reserve infantry, signals and medical units, and Royal Marines Reserve.

The vacant space has been used as an “informal” car park just off Ellon Road. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But latterly the parade ground has been used as a car park.

And now, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has put in plans to make use of the large space.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council explain that officials would use the area to carry out testing for vans and buses.

The union flag at the site was lowered following the death of The Queen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They explain: “The test consists of two parts, the first is the on-site manoeuvring tests which is then followed by an off-site element on the local highway network.”

The DVSA argues that their plans will support jobs, by making it possible for more people to secure work as drivers.

Scotland has been experiencing something of a bus driver shortage in recent years.

Braemar chip shop needs a new storage unit

The Plaice To Be chip shop in the heart of Braemar wants to put up a new storage shed at its Invercauld Road premises.

It would replace the existing smaller hut at the building, which was previously the Hungry Highlander cafe.

The traditional building greets visitors as they head into the centre of Braemar. Image: Google Maps

A “projecting roof” on the new structure would “provide shelter for commercial bins”.

However, council planning chiefs might need some convincing on this, warning the bins would be “the first thing passersby see” on entering the centre of the village.

And there are also concerns that the proposed red metal roof might look out of place.

Here is how the new unit would look. Image: Gerry Robb architects

Whisky specialist wants to down house to make way for replacement

Elsewhere in the scenic Royal Deeside village, Kirsty McKerrow wants to demolish her home to make way for a new three-bedroom alternative.

The applicant is listed as a director of the Edinburgh Whisky Academy, a company which educates people in Scotland’s national drink.

Its website explains that it helps connoisseurs to “enjoy whisky, indulge their passion and land incredible jobs in the industry”.

Ms McKerrow’s existing property, The Barns by Tomintoul Cottage, is described as a traditional stone byre with corrugated roofing.

It’s on the Old Military Road heading out of Braemar.

The property as it looks just now. Image: Fiddes architects
An aerial view of the property. Image: Fiddes architects

Architects say: “Due to the age and construction of the byre, the dwelling has become
increasingly unsuitable for modern family living – with issues of water ingress and
extensive heat loss.

“The applicant is looking to replace the dwelling with a modern family home.”

The bedrooms would be spread across the ground floor, with the open plan living room, kitchen and dining area upstairs.

How the new home would look. Image: Fiddes architects
The first floor living room would be “thoughtfully positioned to maximize natural light throughout the day”.  Image: Fiddes architects
The new home would have all mod cons. Image: Fiddes architects

German bakery APPROVED

About two months ago, Planning Ahead featured proposals for a new German bakery to open up at Portlethen.

The plans were lodged by applicant Annie’s Bakery for a unit at the City South Business Park just off the A92.

Light industrial units at the City South business park between Aberdeen and Portlethen. Image: Dandara

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explained that it would “specialise in German products”, with “pretzels, swirls, streusels and cakes” all planned.

And planning heads have now rubber-stamped the mouth-watering vision for the premises.

Pitmedden hairdresser plans

The Udny Community Trust has been given the go-ahead to transform an office at 3 Oldmeldrum Road into a hairdresser.

The unit in the village will be transformed. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

The small building was previously used for psychotherapy and counselling.

But it had been a hairdresser prior to this, and local authority officials agreed it would be good to “encourage the reuse of the empty building”.

Rothienorman battery storage site could soon expand

Over at Rothienorman, developers Pulse Clean Energy want to build a new battery storage site.

The London firm is in the early stages of a fresh proposal for land at Overhill Farm.

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; Rothienorman battery storge plans. Rothienorman. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 29/10/2024

Public events are planned at Rothienorman Hall, on the village’s Main Street, on Thursday November 7 and two weeks later on the 21st.

It is part of major plans at the site, which are already under way.

Latest on Banchory pitch plans

Banchory Community Football Club is working on plans for a new all-weather, multi-purpose sports pitch at the academy’s playing fields.

The outfit is the “largest sporting organisation in the town”, and bosses say this would be key to securing its future.

The playing fields. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Since the plans were lodged in September, people have been having their say.

Banchory Community Council has written to the council to express some “real concerns” from locals.

‘Floodlights could be a nuisance for neighbours’

They say: “There is concern about increased traffic across the entrance to the busy industrial estate and at the tight corner at the east end of Tillybrake Road.

“There is also concern about additional pressure on existing parking which is heavily used during working hours.”

The community group adds that folk are worried about “the potential increased duration and concentration of noise”.

This is where the new pitch would be created. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Their letter asks: “We would like to understand if the applicant has considered the use of acoustic quilting to absorb the noise of shouts and whistles?

“The lighting plan shows that some properties on Raemoir Avenue may be affected by the proposed floodlights to a level that could be considered a nuisance.”

What about flooding?

Some other concerns were raised about the prospect of the plans causing flooding.

The community council voiced fears that “the increase in extreme weather events caused by climate change” could cause drainage issues at the development.

However, council flooding experts reckon there is “sufficient capacity” in the system to cope with additional flow from the proposed pitch.

Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Green’ salon to recycle hair in Aberdeen’s west end

Building papers sent to Aberdeen City Council outline how hairdresser Michelle Cooper is transforming 6 Albert Place from an office to her new salon.

The work is estimated to cost £15,000, and it comes after the office was put up for sale for £90,000.

The premises was previously a legal office. Image: Google Maps

But this will be no ordinary hairdresser…

The website for Cooper Mitchell Hair explains that it’s a “green salon”, which recycles all hair and other materials.

Venues such as these can put chopped locks to good use in compost, while hair can even be used to make mats to soak up oil spills in waterways.

Beach Court Nursing Home could be turned into flats development

Aberdeen’s Beach Court Nursing Home dates back to the 1830s, when it opened as the St Peter’s RC infant school.

The Latin inscription at the central frieze RELIGIONI ET BONIS MORIBUS translates as “for religion and good morals” .

A pair of large wings were used for the orphaned boys and girls of the St Peter’s congregation.

The grand building dates back to 1833. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

During the 20th century it was also used as a Polish Mission and a “home for wayward mothers”.

It later fell into ruin before being renovated in the 1990s and opening as a 43-bedroom care home.

What happened to close the care home?

The Constitution Street complex closed in 2013 after a “highly critical” inspection report.

Beach Court Nursing Home, operated by Four Seasons Healthcare, was condemned when watchdogs discovered “unexplained bruising or injury to residents”.

The imposing frontage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

All 35 residents were relocated.

Since then, it has lain empty.

But in recent years it appeared poised to be auctioned off, until Savills sold it prior to the building going under the hammer.

They hailed its “prominent position close to the city centre”, and its “potential for redevelopment”.

A report from The Press and Journal in 1931 discussed the future of the complex as a Catholic school. Image: British Newspaper Archive/DC Thomson

Who owns Aberdeen’s Beach Court Nursing Home now?

Since the sale, extra security has been installed at the building, which has some boarded up windows.

The new owners Microsoft Microling UK Ltd, a company based in Gloucestershire.

They want to convert the space into 26 flats.

The Constitution Street landmark. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you think of the flats proposals? Let us know in our comments section below

Blueprints show how the ground floor would have five one-bedroom units, one two-bed flat and four one-bedroom social housing apartments.

The first floor would be turned into three one-bedroom flats, a pair of two-bedroom units, one studio apartment and two social housing apartments.

