Plea to keep ‘unauthorised’ cocktail kiosk at Aberdeen pub and Portlethen German bakery plans

The owners of Aberdeen’s Soul Bar could be forced to remove a cocktail kiosk, the closed Ardallie School could soon face the wrecking ball and plans for new holiday lodges at Balmoral have been approved.

First, we look at plans to breathe new life into a former Aberdeenshire village shop…

Udny cafe plans revealed

Fleemans Country Shop will be a blast from the past for locals in Udny Green.

The store, inside Primrose Cottage, was a real Aladdin’s cave – stocking everything from knitwear and art to fresh salmon and home bakes.

After closing its doors more than 20 years ago, the listed building was then taken on by Tolquhon Gallery as an art studio.

It was recently put up for sale for £120,000.

Now Thomas Innes wants to transform the former country store and art studio into a vibrant new cafe.

Plans show a spacious layout with 10 tables and the possibility for extra outdoor seating overlooking the village green.

Mr Innes also wants to replace all of the windows, and install a rear staircase for staff and deliveries.

Huntly Farmer hoping to build log cabin ‘for family recreation’

Near Huntly, one farmer is hoping to add a log cabin to their land.

David Ross, of Dunbennan Farm, is looking to build a cosy cabin a stone’s throw away from the River Deveron.

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show the one-story building just north of the farmhouse next to a wetland wildlife and pond area, which is said to be used “for family recreation”.

Architect Shaun Penny said that all of the timber will be locally sourced, with the roof made out of terracotta-coloured corrugated iron ” to give the appearance of an old, weathered roof”.

Fintray generator plans to offer shelter during storms

And in Fintray, village heroes are banding together to create a storm haven for locals months on from fierce gales wiping out power.

Similar to previous plans in Aberchirder, Fintray Community Council are seeking permission to install a generator at the village hall.

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council detail how the group want to install a 16KvA device within a shipping container to the rear of the building.

This will make sure that during any future weather chaos, locals will have somewhere warm to go if power is lost in their homes.

Christmastime chaos hit village

On December 27 and 28, some Fintray residents were left without power for 24 hours in the midst of Storm Gerrit.

Some were left warming festive leftovers over a fire to feed their loved ones.

But one local came to the rescue by donating a generator to use at the hall, and the community champions now want to ensure this can be a regular feature.

Media group to expand base

Over in Aberdeen, community media organisation Shmu has lodged plans for an extension of its Woodside base.

The charity wants to create the extra room next to the film studio it has at Station House.

Blueprints indicate the extension will have storage areas, a staff room and a big training room.

Shakes n’ Cakes…. And savouries?

A short distance away, a takeaway for the sweet-toothed may soon be broadening its menu…

Shakes n’ Cakes has been at 441 Great Northern Road for more than seven years.

It, quite understandably, specialises in milkshakes and sweet treats, with ice cream available along with the likes of waffles smothered in chocolate sauce.

But boss Humza Malik appears keen to get a different crowd in now.

And the council has approved his plan to branch out with hot takeaways too.

Planning documents show that a gas cooker will be installed, along with a fryer, tandoori oven and an extra sink.

German bakery plans at Portlethen

Speaking of cakes, there are plans to open a new German bakery at a spot just south of Aberdeen.

The City South Business Park is just off the A92 on the way to Portlethen, and has recently been expanding with technology firm Agilico moving in and a new petrol station opening up.

And now, applicant Annie’s Bakery is hoping to establish a new base at the site.

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explain that it would “specialise in German products”, with “pretzels, swirls, struesels and cakes” all planned.

It would be in the third phase of the development, which is nearing completion.

Items would be sold from the premises, and also delivered, if approved.

Balmoral Airbnbs given royal seal of approval

The eyes of the world turned to Royal Deeside at the weekend as King Charles and Queen Camilla kept tradition alive by attending the Braemar Gathering.

Visitors travelled thousands of miles to enjoy the spectacle while celebrities like Stephen Fry and Judi Dench were spotted taking in the action.

And now, plans for more visitor accommodation on the Royal Family’s own Balmoral Estate a few miles away have been rubber-stamped.

An old steading at Milton of Braichlie, near Glen Muick, will be turned into plush holiday homes under the works put forward by estate factor Richard Gledson.

Each will have three bedrooms.

Documents sent to the council state: “The proposals aim to repair, refurbish and convert the existing building to create two dwellings, suitable for use as holiday accommodation.”

Balmoral shed approved too

And our green-fingered monarch has now received the go-ahead for a new shed at Balmoral Castle as work to enhance the gardens continues.

It comes as extra staff are being hired while King Charles transforms the lush surroundings into a major tourist draw.

The council’s built heritage team took a look back at the south garden location as they gave the plans their blessing.

Experts advised that the area was laid out in 1876, “refashioned” by Queen Mary from 1923-25 and was later added to with tool sheds and greenhouses.

Former north-east school goes to the dogs…

Last week, Planning Ahead featured proposals to turn the closed Strachan School into a new home.

Now, we take a look at plans for another former north-east primary – which faces an uncertain future.

Ardallie Primary School, near Mintlaw, closed a decade ago and was listed for sale in 2019.

During the school’s operation, the roll dropped dramatically. Numbers fell from 30 in Novermber 2005 to just 16 in September 2010. It was down to two by 2012.

Now, proposals have been formed to turn the old playing fields into a dog exercise park.

Owner of the old school and surrounding land, Ms L Saphin, is desperate to make the most of the site after a previous idea to base cabins there “was not met with support”.

‘Approve these plans or we may have to knock down old school’

A statement sent to Aberdeenshire Council stresses the need for the dog exercise park, as the school crumbles into disrepair.

The applicant adds: “We need revenue of some kind to be able to maintain the buildings…

“The use of building is limited and thus may require demolition in due course unless something can be thought of, which planning can support, that will raise capital.”

She states: “The houses meantime are not fit for habitation and the school has been victim of vandalism.

“A use is required fairly urgently.”

Soul cocktail kiosk needs consent outside Aberdeen landmark

A big blue box appearing out of nowhere might sound like something from Doctor Who, but it’s the owners of an Aberdeen pub going back in time as they seek retrospective permission for one.

This eye-catching hut was installed at Aberdeen’s Soul Bar during the dark days of the Covid pandemic, when going out for a pint quite literally meant staying out.

Bosses PB Devco added the cocktail kiosk to the front of the building to ensure people could still have some fun sipping on a margarita or two.

Documents explain that the Carribbean-looking hut was a “critical part” of the operation during lockdown.

And even when punters were allowed to enjoy refreshments indoors again, plenty decided they quite liked the al fresco vibe.

This, architects explain, means the external area has not been “changed back to pre-Covid norms”.

‘The plight of Union Street has been much publicised…’

But Soul is based in the 155-year-old Langstane Kirk, which is B-listed by heritage chiefs.

And this year, Aberdeen planning bosses pointed out to Soul Bar that this cocktail kiosk would require official permission.

The owners had thought that the “temporary and removable” nature of the structure meant this would not be necessary.

And now they are fighting to keep it.

Richard Slater, the architect for PB Devco, claimed that Union Street businesses need all the help they can get right now.

Documents sent to the council state: “The plight of businesses on Union Street has been much publicised recently, with significant decreases in footfall being recorded.

“The purpose of the kiosk building is to provide the local business with a simple,

additional, engaging frontage to Union Street.

“The kiosk allows the business to diversify their offering in differing weather and economic conditions.”

Soul Bar says Aberdeen cocktail kiosk ‘is not attached to building’

The architect adds that he and his clients “appreciate that the listed building is a significant part of Union Street”.

But Mr Slater emphasises that it can easily “be removed without detrimental impact on the listed building” as it is “not physically connected” to it.

And he adds: “The servery is partially hidden from view from Union Street by a large tree and a seating area at the base of the tree.”

The council will decide on the plans in due course.

