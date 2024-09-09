Plea to keep ‘unauthorised’ cocktail kiosk at Aberdeen pub and Portlethen German bakery plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plea to keep ‘unauthorised’ cocktail kiosk at Aberdeen pub and Portlethen German bakery plans

Meanwhile, the owner of the former Ardallie School says she may have to demolish it - unless she can raise repair funds by opening a dog exercise park.

The Soul cocktail kiosk was installed during the pandemic.
The Soul cocktail kiosk was installed during the pandemic. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry & Isaac Buchan

The owners of Aberdeen’s Soul Bar could be forced to remove a cocktail kiosk, the closed Ardallie School could soon face the wrecking ball and plans for new holiday lodges at Balmoral have been approved.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

First, we look at plans to breathe new life into a former Aberdeenshire village shop…

Udny cafe plans revealed

Fleemans Country Shop will be a blast from the past for locals in Udny Green.

The store, inside Primrose Cottage, was a real Aladdin’s cave – stocking everything from knitwear and art to fresh salmon and home bakes.

An advert in the Evening Express, 1984, for Fleemans Country Shop. Image: British Newspaper Archive
An advert in the Evening Express, 1984, for Fleemans Country Shop. Image: British Newspaper Archive

After closing its doors more than 20 years ago, the listed building was then taken on by Tolquhon Gallery as an art studio.

It was recently put up for sale for £120,000.

Now Thomas Innes wants to transform the former country store and art studio into a vibrant new cafe.

The empty art studio could be transformed into a bustling cafe. Image: George Hadden Architectural Agent

Plans show a spacious layout with 10 tables and the possibility for extra outdoor seating overlooking the village green.

Mr Innes also wants to replace all of the windows, and install a rear staircase for staff and deliveries.

Primrose Cottage was built in the 19th century, and is a C-listed building. Image: Google Maps
Primrose Cottage was built in the 19th century, and is a C-listed building. Image: Google Maps

Huntly Farmer hoping to build log cabin ‘for family recreation’

Near Huntly, one farmer is hoping to add a log cabin to their land.

David Ross, of Dunbennan Farm, is looking to build a cosy cabin a stone’s throw away from the River Deveron.

Plans show a homely log cabin that could be built on Dunbennan Farm. Image: SP Design
Plans show a homely log cabin that could be built on Dunbennan Farm. Image: SP Design

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show the one-story building just north of the farmhouse next to a wetland wildlife and pond area, which is said to be used “for family recreation”.

Architect Shaun Penny said that all of the timber will be locally sourced, with the roof made out of terracotta-coloured corrugated iron ” to give the appearance of an old, weathered roof”.

Fintray generator plans to offer shelter during storms

And in Fintray, village heroes are banding together to create a storm haven for locals months on from fierce gales wiping out power.

Similar to previous plans in Aberchirder, Fintray Community Council are seeking permission to install a generator at the village hall.

The village hall during the storms which lashed the north-east between Christmas and New Year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council detail how the group want to install a 16KvA device within a shipping container to the rear of the building.

This will make sure that during any future weather chaos, locals will have somewhere warm to go if power is lost in their homes.

Christmastime chaos hit village

On December 27 and 28, some Fintray residents were left without power for 24 hours in the midst of Storm Gerrit.

Some were left warming festive leftovers over a fire to feed their loved ones.

But one local came to the rescue by donating a generator to use at the hall, and the community champions now want to ensure this can be a regular feature.

Roddy MacInnes standing next to generator and tractor.
Roddy MacInnes – standing next to the community generator – praised the resilience of the local community. Community council leader Mr MacInnes has lodged the new plans. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Last week, our round-up looked at various applications made in the aftermath of storms – dealing with Marykirk flooding, a landslide at Sandend and major damage to a historic part of Fyvie Castle

Media group to expand base

Over in Aberdeen, community media organisation Shmu has lodged plans for an extension of its Woodside base.

The charity wants to create the extra room next to the film studio it has at Station House.

The Shmu building in Woodside. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Blueprints indicate the extension will have storage areas, a staff room and a big training room.

Shakes n’ Cakes…. And savouries?

A short distance away, a takeaway for the sweet-toothed may soon be broadening its menu…

Shakes n’ Cakes has been at 441 Great Northern Road for more than seven years.

The dessert parlour on Great Northern Road. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It, quite understandably, specialises in milkshakes and sweet treats, with ice cream available along with the likes of waffles smothered in chocolate sauce.

But boss Humza Malik appears keen to get a different crowd in now.

And the council has approved his plan to branch out with hot takeaways too.

Officials agreed that adding savoury items to the menu sounded like a recipe for success. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Planning documents show that a gas cooker will be installed, along with a fryer, tandoori oven and an extra sink.

German bakery plans at Portlethen

Speaking of cakes, there are plans to open a new German bakery at a spot just south of Aberdeen.

The City South Business Park is just off the A92 on the way to Portlethen, and has recently been expanding with technology firm Agilico moving in and a new petrol station opening up.

City South business park, from the air. Image: Dandara

And now, applicant Annie’s Bakery is hoping to establish a new base at the site.

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explain that it would “specialise in German products”, with “pretzels, swirls, struesels and cakes” all planned.

It would be in the third phase of the development, which is nearing completion.

Items would be sold from the premises, and also delivered, if approved.

Balmoral Airbnbs given royal seal of approval

The eyes of the world turned to Royal Deeside at the weekend as King Charles and Queen Camilla kept tradition alive by attending the Braemar Gathering.

Visitors travelled thousands of miles to enjoy the spectacle while celebrities like Stephen Fry and Judi Dench were spotted taking in the action.

Stephen Fry and Judi Dench attending the games. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And now, plans for more visitor accommodation on the Royal Family’s own Balmoral Estate a few miles away have been rubber-stamped.

An old steading at Milton of Braichlie, near Glen Muick, will be turned into plush holiday homes under the works put forward by estate factor Richard Gledson.

The steading as it looks now. Image: Dovecot architects
Here is how it would look under the changes. Image: Dovecot architects

Each will have three bedrooms.

Documents sent to the council state: “The proposals aim to repair, refurbish and convert the existing building to create two dwellings, suitable for use as holiday accommodation.”

Balmoral shed approved too

And our green-fingered monarch has now received the go-ahead for a new shed at Balmoral Castle as work to enhance the gardens continues.

It comes as extra staff are being hired while King Charles transforms the lush surroundings into a major tourist draw.

Earlier this year, work got under way on a “giant maze” designed to enhance the visitor experience at the scenic spot a few miles from Ballater. Image: Nicol of Skene

The council’s built heritage team took a look back at the south garden location as they gave the plans their blessing.

Experts advised that the area was laid out in 1876, “refashioned” by Queen Mary from 1923-25 and was later added to with tool sheds and greenhouses.

The new shed. Image: Dovecot architecture and design

Former north-east school goes to the dogs…

Last week, Planning Ahead featured proposals to turn the closed Strachan School into a new home.

Now, we take a look at plans for another former north-east primary – which faces an uncertain future.

Ardallie Primary School years after it closed to the final pupils. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ardallie Primary School, near Mintlaw, closed a decade ago and was listed for sale in 2019.

During the school’s operation, the roll dropped dramatically. Numbers fell from 30 in Novermber 2005 to just 16 in September 2010. It was down to two by 2012.

The rural primary is just off the A952.

Now, proposals have been formed to turn the old playing fields into a dog exercise park.

Owner of the old school and surrounding land, Ms L Saphin, is desperate to make the most of the site after a previous idea to base cabins there “was not met with support”.

‘Approve these plans or we may have to knock down old school’

A statement sent to Aberdeenshire Council stresses the need for the dog exercise park, as the school crumbles into disrepair.

The applicant adds: “We need revenue of some kind to be able to maintain the buildings…

“The use of building is limited and thus may require demolition in due course unless something can be thought of, which planning can support, that will raise capital.”

The park would open up in the field to the rear of the building. Image: Google Maps

She states: “The houses meantime are not fit for habitation and the school has been victim of vandalism.

“A use is required fairly urgently.”

Soul cocktail kiosk needs consent outside Aberdeen landmark

A big blue box appearing out of nowhere might sound like something from Doctor Who, but it’s the owners of an Aberdeen pub going back in time as they seek retrospective permission for one.

This eye-catching hut was installed at Aberdeen’s Soul Bar during the dark days of the Covid pandemic, when going out for a pint quite literally meant staying out.

Bosses PB Devco added the cocktail kiosk to the front of the building to ensure people could still have some fun sipping on a margarita or two.

Soul Aberdeen cocktail kiosk
Soul Bar on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile, with the cocktail kiosk outside. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Documents explain that the Carribbean-looking hut was a “critical part” of the operation during lockdown.

And even when punters were allowed to enjoy refreshments indoors again, plenty decided they quite liked the al fresco vibe.

This, architects explain, means the external area has not been “changed back to pre-Covid norms”.

The margarita bar lettering might be changed, as bar owners say it could be folded down while the hut is not in use. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘The plight of Union Street has been much publicised…’

But Soul is based in the 155-year-old Langstane Kirk, which is B-listed by heritage chiefs.

And this year, Aberdeen planning bosses pointed out to Soul Bar that this cocktail kiosk would require official permission.

Langstane Kirk in 1993. Image: DC Thomson

The owners had thought that the “temporary and removable” nature of the structure meant this would not be necessary.

And now they are fighting to keep it.

Richard Slater, the architect for PB Devco, claimed that Union Street businesses need all the help they can get right now.

Does it look out of place? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Documents sent to the council state: “The plight of businesses on Union Street has been much publicised recently, with significant decreases in footfall being recorded.

“The purpose of the kiosk building is to provide the local business with a simple,
additional, engaging frontage to Union Street.

“The kiosk allows the business to diversify their offering in differing weather and economic conditions.”

Soul Aberdeen cocktail kiosk
The Soul Bar cocktail kiosk in Aberdeen city centre has Don Julio tequila branding. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Should it stay or should it go? Let us know in our comments section below

Soul Bar says Aberdeen cocktail kiosk ‘is not attached to building’

The architect adds that he and his clients “appreciate that the listed building is a significant part of Union Street”.

But Mr Slater emphasises that it can easily “be removed without detrimental impact on the listed building” as it is “not physically connected” to it.

The Soul Aberdeen cocktail kiosk is on the corner of the building
The church was turned into a bar and nightclub in the early 2000s. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And he adds: “The servery is partially hidden from view from Union Street by a large tree and a seating area at the base of the tree.”

The council will decide on the plans in due course.

Read the plans here: 

Udny cafe plans 

Huntly log cabin

Fintray generator 

Shmu FM extension 

Shakes and Cakes to broaden horizons

Portlethen German bakery plan

Balmoral accommodation approved

Shed gets seal of approval as gardens expand

New dog exercise park

Soul Aberdeen cocktail kiosk application

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
Alan Sutherland admitted sending sexually explicit messages and pictures to what he believed to be a teenage girl. Image: DC Thomson.
Engineer snared by paedophile hunter group asked girl, 14, to send school uniform pictures
Police at the dog attack in Boddam. Image: Buchan Live
Man and woman taken to hospital after Aberdeenshire dog attack
4
A wall on Union Road in Macduff that was damaged during Sunday's crash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Four teenagers taken to hospital after early morning Aberdeenshire crash
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for the Sunday church service. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
King remembers late mother at Aberdeenshire church service
Highland dangers at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy blue sky spectacle
Kirsty Thomson pictured with a bouquet.
Aberdeen florist: 'Council traffic changes killed Schoolhill and ended our 30-year-old shop'
2
Scott and Pam Ulen from Illinois at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
'We travelled 3,700 miles to be at the Braemar Gathering - it was everything…
Stephen Fry and Dame Judi Dench were among those enjoying the Braemar Gathering on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry among stars at Braemar Gathering
2

Conversation