Two adults and child rescued from sea at Aberdeen beach as Storm Ashley batters region

Three people have been rescued from the sea as Storm Ashley batters Aberdeen.

The casualties are being treated by paramedics at Aberdeen beach and police have cordoned off a large section of the esplanade.

Several police and ambulance vehicles are currently on the scene, alongside the coastguard.

One witness said: “The police cordon starts outside Muzo’s Turkish Kitchen.

“Several officers are currently patrolling on the lower level of the popular beach walk.

“Meanwhile, dozens of people have gathered near the police cordon to see what is happening.”

Emergency services fought against high winds during the rescue as Storm Ashley forced waves up to the police cordon.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.