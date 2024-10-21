Drivers face tailbacks after crash on A90 near Cleanhill

Drivers were facing tailbacks on the AWPR tonight after a crash near Cleanhill.

The southbound lane was restricted following the incident on the A90 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road shortly after 6pm.

As a result, drivers were experiencing tailbacks south of the junction with the A956 road.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic Scotland was urging motorists to approach the area with caution and allow additional time for their journey.

The road has since been cleared.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

