Home News Moray

New boilers being installed at Moray Leisure Centre following cold water complaints

The equipment was urgently ordered to ensure the "continued operation" of the Elgin swimming pool, gym and ice rink.

By David Mackay
Moray Leisure Centre exterior.
Locator of Moray Leisure Centre, Elgin. Picture by Gordon Lennox 28/10/2015

New boilers will be fitted at Moray Leisure Centre following months of problems affecting the water temperature of the swimming pool.

Disruption at the Elgin facility has led to some swimming lessons being cancelled at short notice due to them being too cold.

Meanwhile, the heating in the building has also been affected at times and the jacuzzi has been closed.

Moray Council has now awarded a £110,300 contract to install and supply new boilers.

The local authority has confirmed that work on the installation has already begun.

Boiler ‘urgently needed’ at Moray Leisure Centre

Cold temperatures in the swimming pool at Moray Leisure Centre has led the centre to issue e-mail and app warnings to customers in recent months ahead of their arrival.

The issues have also caused issued with the heating systems at times and no hot water in any of the showers in the building.

Problems at the Elgin leisure centre have been reported as far back as January, when both swimming pools and the jacuzzi were closed for a few days.

Swimmer in swimming pool.
Swimmers have complained about cold water temperatures in the Elgin pool. Image: DC Thomson

Issues have been reported throughout the year, with the learner pool closed most recently last month due to the temperatures.

A public contract notice issued by Moray Council warns the work is needed to keep the leisure centre fully open.

It adds: “To ensure the continued operation of this facility the boiler replacement has been identified as works, which needed to be completed urgently.”

Inverness-based G&A Barnie Group was the only company to tender for the new boilers at Moray Leisure Centre.

Moray Leisure Centre extension plans

Extension plans to Moray Leisure Centre have been under consideration for several years.

However, funding for the entire £18 million project is understood to remain uncertain.

Moray Council continues to own the building, but it is leased to independent charity Moray Leisure which operated the facility.

Documentation filed by the charity for the 2022/23 indicates it had an income of £3.3 million alongside spending of £3.2 million.

