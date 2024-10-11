No more X14: Buses from Kingswells to Aberdeen to be SCRAPPED

A popular bus route from the Kingswells to Aberdeen city centre is to be scrapped.

Stagecoach’s X14 service will be cancelled, with the move coming into full effect on November 23.

The route runs from Migvie Grove to Broad Street, making it a widely used service for commuters.

With stops on Westburn Road, Kingswells residents also used the X14 to make their way to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Information on the UK Government website revealed the plans this morning.

The decision has now left the council with the job of finding a replacement service to run the route.

There are currently no other bus services that run from the Kingswells into the Granite City.

Once the cancellation is in place those heading to the city centre will need to travel via Kingswells Park & Ride.

Services 5 and 6 run regularly throughout the day to and from stops on Union Street culminating at Union Square Bus Station.

The local authority has confirmed it is trying to replace the X14.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Stagecoach Bluebird has terminated their contract with the Council for the supported bus service X14, Kingswells – City Centre.

“We are going through a procurement exercise for a replacement service and it is anticipated that the Council will provide information on a replacement service, next week.”

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.

It was just last year when Aberdeen City Council announced a revised route and journey times for the X14.

This came after funding was withdrawn for the original 14 service by the council.

Concerns for vulnerable Kingswells residents following X14 bus route cancellation

Fears and concerns that elderly people would be left ‘isolated and lonely’ were raised at the time.

With weather conditions only set to get worse as winter comes around, a walk to the Park and Ride could prove treacherous for older residents.

