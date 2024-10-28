Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre: ‘I can give you 50 MILLION reasons why it will never reopen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre: ‘I can give you 50 MILLION reasons why it will never reopen’

With work on a multi-million-pound replacement on hold, there's no hope of Aberdeen's Beach Leisure Centre being saved from the wrecking ball.

The Beach Leisure Centre was boarded up by Aberdeen City Council in July 2023. It is due to be demolished by March 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Beach Leisure Centre was boarded up by Aberdeen City Council in July 2023. It is due to be demolished by March 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

The sorry state Aberdeen’s beleaguered Beach Leisure Centre was allowed to get into before its closure has finally been laid bare.

Council leisure operator Sport Aberdeen faced a £700,000 funding bow in April 2023, forcing bosses to pull the plug.

The P&J can now reveal quoted work for £16 million repairs wouldn’t even have allowed the charity to reopen the doors.

Sports chiefs think it would cost around triple that to allow people back into the Beach Leisure Centre once more.

Instead, it’s expected the flume-flanked building will be bulldozed at the cost of £500,000 by the end of spring.

Beach Leisure Centre closed after budget slashed

Bucksburn Swimming Pool was also closed as part of the 2023 budget cull, though red-faced local authority leaders were forced to backtrack on that after a court challenge.

Destined to reopen, Sport Aberdeen bosses have now cast doubt on the timeline, raising concerns it could take well into 2026.

Pool's closed: Aberdeen's Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Pool’s closed: Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson

And with the second phase of the multi-million-pound regeneration of Aberdeen beach on hold until the cash-strapped council can raise tens of millions of pounds, there have been fresh calls to look at reopening the Beach Leisure Centre too.

Calls to reprioritise the £80m replacement leisure centre at the beachfront have already failed.

At a recent meeting with Sport Aberdeen, Labour’s Sandra Macdonald voiced those concerns, as this second phase is to include a new leisure centre.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“My plea, as councillor for the beach area, is why can we not repurpose the Beach Leisure Centre?

“We hope the repurposing of Bucksburn Pool happens much more quickly than was in The Press and Journal recently.”

But even before council budget cuts forced the immediate closure of the Beach Leisure Centre, the pool was already drained as it was costing more than £1m a year to heat and run.

The gym in the centre was the only part still in operation before the axe fell.

‘The brutal facts: the Beach Leisure Centre was just done’

Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson explained the “brutal facts” about the rotting guts of the Beach Leisure Centre, which make reopening – even in the short term – impossible.

Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson lifted the lid on the rotten innards of the Beach Leisure Centre as he faced calls to reopen the soon-to-be flattened sports facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson lifted the lid on the scale of work needed at the Beach Leisure Centre as he faced calls to reopen the soon-to-be-flattened sports facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The Beach Leisure Centre was just done unfortunately,” Mr Dawson told councillors recently.

“Sport Aberdeen paid for a condition survey and that showed that essential repairs were £16m – essential repairs that would not even allow us to reopen.

“To bring it up to standard, I think the estimate was around £50m.

“It was just not possible. The pipework underneath the floors was corroded and going to fail.

“The council officials went round the centre with us.

“Sport Aberdeen does not like closing any of our facilities. But in that case it was impossible to leave it open.”

