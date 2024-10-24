Fire breaks out in garden of Bridge of Don home

Firefighters were called to a Bridge of Don property after a fire broke out in the back garden.

Two fire crews from Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive station were tasked to the blaze on Jesmond Avenue this evening.

The alarm was raised at 6.13pm by concerned homeowners.

Crews have now extinguished the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

Pictures taken in the area show the well-developed fire in the back garden of a residential property.

The building was illuminated in an orange glow as the fire broke out causing smoke to rise from beyond the property’s boundary fence

